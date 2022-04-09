Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Camacho-Quinn tackles 100m hurdles and 200m double at USATF Bermuda Games: How to watch her?

Puerto Rico’s Olympic 100m hurdles champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn will try to win the sprint hurdles and 200m at the 2022 USATF Bermuda Games.

Published

Jasmine-Camacho-Quinn-of-Puerto-Rico
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico at the Tokyo Olympics

Olympic 100m hurdles champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico will take aim at winning a rare sprint double at the 2022 USATF Bermuda Games, taking place at Flora Duffy Stadium in Devonshire, Bermuda, on Saturday (9).

How to watch the 2022 USATF Bermuda Games?

Watch the live two-hour streaming coverage on NBC from 2:30 pm ET to 4:30 pm ET. You can also stream all the action live on Peacock and follow live results and updates here.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2022 USATF Bermuda Games?

Camacho-Quinn, who owns a personal best of 12.26 seconds in the 100m hurdles, which she clocked to win the Olympic title in Tokyo last summer, will race in her specialty for the first time this season before coming back to try for the double about an hour later in the 200m.

Embed from Getty Images

The 25-year-old has already featured in three 200m this season, including a national indoor record run in February, to go with a pair of personal bests over 300m in the winter season.

This weekend at the opening meeting of the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold and 2022 USATF Journey to Gold Tour series, Camacho-Quinn will be aiming to transfer her excellent winter form into the outdoor campaign.

At 2:33 pm ET, the Puerto Rican will take on USA’s World Indoor Championships 60m hurdles bronze medalist Gabbi Cunningham in the women’s 100m hurdles in a race that is expected to challenge the current world-leading time of 12.72 seconds by Aussie Liz Clay.

Also lining up in the 100m hurdles are Americans Christina Clemons, Erica Bougard and Chanel Brissett, as well as Akela Jones of Barbados.

In the 200m, Camacho-Quinn, who has a personal best of 22.27 secs, which she clocked last month at the 16th Annual Spring Break Classic 2022 in Carolina, Puerto Rico, in March, will go head-to-head with Jamaica’s Briana Williams, who is coming off her fastest season opener at the Florida Relays 2022 a week ago.

Also entered in the field are USA’s Twanisha Terry, Dezerea Bryant, and Anthonique Strachan of The Bahamas, who clocked a world-leading 10.99 seconds for the 100m earlier this season.

In this article:,,,,
Written By

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Mondo-Duplantis-wins-the-men's-pole-vault Mondo-Duplantis-wins-the-men's-pole-vault

Main News

How to watch the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022?

You can watch all the live streaming broadcast of the World Athletics Indoor Track and Field Championships 2022 on NBC, CNBC and Peacock from Belgrade,...

March 15, 2022
Damian-Warner-of-Canada-in-the-multi-event Damian-Warner-of-Canada-in-the-multi-event

Main News

Day 1: World Indoor Athletics Championships order of events, watch live, start lists

Watch and follow the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 on YouTube and Facebook, as well as NBC and Peacock in the USA as the...

March 17, 2022
NCAA-Indoor-championships-2022 NCAA-Indoor-championships-2022

Main News

Day 1: Order of events for the NCAA D1 Indoor Championships 2022

The order of events, ESPN3 schedule, and live results for Day 1 at the NCAA D1 Indoor Championships 2022 on Friday (11). Live stream...

March 11, 2022
matthew_boling_georgia_bulldogs matthew_boling_georgia_bulldogs

Main News

FSU Relays 2022 heat sheets, live results and schedule

Live results, schedule, and heat sheets for the 2022 FSU Relays, which will take place Thursday (24) to Saturday (26). It is free to...

March 24, 2022
Advertisement