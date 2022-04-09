Camacho-Quinn tackles 100m hurdles and 200m double at USATF Bermuda Games: How to watch her?

Olympic 100m hurdles champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico will take aim at winning a rare sprint double at the 2022 USATF Bermuda Games, taking place at Flora Duffy Stadium in Devonshire, Bermuda, on Saturday (9).

How to watch the 2022 USATF Bermuda Games?

Watch the live two-hour streaming coverage on NBC from 2:30 pm ET to 4:30 pm ET. You can also stream all the action live on Peacock and follow live results and updates here.

Camacho-Quinn, who owns a personal best of 12.26 seconds in the 100m hurdles, which she clocked to win the Olympic title in Tokyo last summer, will race in her specialty for the first time this season before coming back to try for the double about an hour later in the 200m.

The 25-year-old has already featured in three 200m this season, including a national indoor record run in February, to go with a pair of personal bests over 300m in the winter season.

This weekend at the opening meeting of the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold and 2022 USATF Journey to Gold Tour series, Camacho-Quinn will be aiming to transfer her excellent winter form into the outdoor campaign.

At 2:33 pm ET, the Puerto Rican will take on USA’s World Indoor Championships 60m hurdles bronze medalist Gabbi Cunningham in the women’s 100m hurdles in a race that is expected to challenge the current world-leading time of 12.72 seconds by Aussie Liz Clay.

Also lining up in the 100m hurdles are Americans Christina Clemons, Erica Bougard and Chanel Brissett, as well as Akela Jones of Barbados.

In the 200m, Camacho-Quinn, who has a personal best of 22.27 secs, which she clocked last month at the 16th Annual Spring Break Classic 2022 in Carolina, Puerto Rico, in March, will go head-to-head with Jamaica’s Briana Williams, who is coming off her fastest season opener at the Florida Relays 2022 a week ago.

Also entered in the field are USA’s Twanisha Terry, Dezerea Bryant, and Anthonique Strachan of The Bahamas, who clocked a world-leading 10.99 seconds for the 100m earlier this season.