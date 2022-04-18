Connect with us

Carifta Games 2022 Medal Standings After Day 2

Jamaica leads the Carifta Games 2022 medal standings with 54 total medals, including 26 golds, while at least 10 teams have won a gold medal so far.

CARIFTA_GAMES_RESULTS_2022_BOYS
Carifta Games 2022 PHOTOS ON DAY 1. Photo by TrackAlerts

The latest Carifta Games 2022 medal standings after two days of competition at the regional championships inside the National Stadium in Kingston, on Sunday, 17 April. Read more: Carifta Games 2022 results-FINALS ONLY: Day 2

Host country Jamaica continues to lead the medal standings after adding 21 more medals to its collection on the second day.

At the end of the Day 2 schedule on Sunday night, Jamaica tallied 54 medals in total, including 26 golds, 19 silvers and nine bronze —adding to the 33 medals the nation won on the opening day on Saturday.

The British Virgin Islands sits second in the standings with four gold medals, including two from the brilliance of sprints and jumps star Adaejah Hodge, who added the U17 long jump title to the 100m crown she won on Saturday. The nation has an overall total of five medals.

Trinidad and Tobago has 16 medals in total, which includes two golds, six silvers and eight bronze —but added only four medals to its tally on the second day after winning 12 on the first day.

Guyana with five medals —two golds and three silvers, and Bahamas with 10 total medals (one gold, six silvers and three bronze) rounded out the top five teams in the standings.

At least 10 teams have so far won a gold medal at the Area U18 Championships —with Barbados, The Cayman Islands, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, and French Guiana each winning a title.

Jamaica closed out the second day of competition on Sunday night at Carifta Games 2022 with two record-breaking performances.

The team of Serena Cole, Tina Clayton, Brianna Lyston and Tia Clayton combined to smash the World U20 girls’ 4x100m relay record after crossing the finish line in smashing time of 42.48 seconds to lower the old mark of 42.94, which the Caribbean powerhouse set at the World U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, last summer.

Meanwhile, although U20 boys 4x100m relay team missed the World U20 record, the powerful quartet of Bouwahjgie Nkrumie, Bryan Levell, DeAndre Daley and Sandrey Davison stormed to victory in 39.15 seconds to break the Carifta Games previous record from 39.38, set in 2014.

Carifta Games 2022 Medal Standings After Day 2

1. Jamaica 26 golds, 19 silvers, 9 bronze – – 44 medals
2. British Virgin Islands 4 golds, 1 bronze – – 5 medals
3. Trinidad and Tobago 2 golds, 6 silvers, 8 bronze – – 16 medals
4. Guyana 2 golds, 3 silvers – – 5 medals
5. Bahamas 1 gold, 6 silvers, 3 bronze – – 10 medals
6. Barbados 1 gold, 2 silvers, 3 bronze – – 6 medals
7. Cayman Islands 1 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze – – 4 medals
8. Dominica 1 gold, 1 silver – -2 medals
9. Antigua and Barbuda 1 gold, 2 silvers – – 3 medals
10. French Guiana 1 gold – – 1 medal

