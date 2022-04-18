Carifta Games 2022 order of events — Day 3 schedule, how to watch?

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Day 3 order of events schedule at the Carifta Games 2022, which closes out on Easter Monday (18) inside the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica.

READ MORE: Carifta Games 2022 Medal Standings After Day 2

After two exciting days of competition, the popular regional championships will conclude today with another jammed-pack schedule that starts at 9:00 a.m. local time / 10:00 a.m. ET with the semi-finals of the girls’ U17 100m hurdles and ends at 7:35 p.m. local time / 8:35 p.m. ET with the U20 boys’ 4x400m relay.

READ MORE: How to watch the CARIFTA Games 2022?

The morning session will include three finals —all in field events, with the U20 girls going in search of the long jump and high jump titles, and the U17 girls hunting the Javelin throw crown.

Action in the afternoon’s session on the last day will get going at 4:00 p.m. local time / 5:00 p.m. ET with the final of the U17 girls’ hurdles. Also on the list of scheduled events slated for Monday’s final day are the 200m, 800m and U20 boys’ triple jump finals.

ALSO READ: How to watch the Boston Marathon 2022?

Carifta Games 2022 order of events — Day 3

MONDAY, APRIL 18 – DAY 3 MORNING SESSION

09:00 – 100m Hurdles U-17 Girls Semi-Finals (0.76m)

09:05 – Javelin Throw U-17 Girls Final (500g)

09:10 – High Jump U-20 Girls Final

09:15 – 100m Hurdles U-20 Girls Semi-Finals (0.84m)

09:30 – 110m Hurdles U-17 Boys Semi-Finals (0.91m)

09:40 – Long Jump U-20 Girls Final

09:45 – 110m Hurdles U-20 Boys Semi-Finals (0.99m)

10:00 – 4x400m Relay U-17 Girls Semi-Finals

10:15 – 4x400m Relay U-17 Boys Semi-Finals

10:30 – 4x400m Relay U-20 Girls Semi-Finals

10:45 – 4x400m Relay U-20 Boys Semi-Finals

10:50 – MEDAL CEREMONY

MONDAY, APRIL 18 – DAY 3 AFTERNOON SESSION

16:00 – 100m Hurdles U-17 Girls Finals (0.76m)

16:05 – Triple Jump U-17 Girls Final

16:10 – 100m Hurdles U-20 Girls Finals (0.84m)

16:15 – Discus Throw U-17 Girls Final (1kg)

16:25 – 110m Hurdles U-17 Boys Finals (0.91m)

16:30 – Shot Put U-20 Boys Final (6kg)

16:35 – 110m Hurdles U-20 Boys Finals (0.99m)

16:40 – MEDAL CEREMONY

16:55 – 800m U-17 Girls Final

17:05 – 800m U-17 Boys Final

17:15 – 800m U-20 Girls Final

17:25 – 800m U-20 Boys Final

17:30 – MEDAL CEREMONY

17:40 – Triple Jump U-20 Boys Final

17:45 – 200m U-17 Girls Final

17:50 – Discus Throw U-17 Boys Final (1.75kg)

17:55 – 200m U-17 Boys Final

18:05 – 200m U-20 Girls Final

18:15 – 200m U-20 Boys Final

18:20 – MEDAL CEREMONY

18:35 – 5000m U-20 Boys Final

19:05 – 4x400m Relay U-17 Girls Final

19:15 – 4x400m Relay U-17 Boys Final

19:25 – 4x400m Relay U-20 Girls Final

19:35 – 4x400m Relay U-20 Boys Final

19:45 – MEDAL CEREMONY

20:00 – CLOSING CEREMONIES