Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Carifta Games 2022 order of events — Day 3 schedule, how to watch?

Carifta Games order of events schedule on Day 3 and how to watch all the live streaming coverage on Monday (18). Follow all the action live on SportsMax TV.

Published

Adaejah-Hodge-British-Virgin-Islands-Carifta-Games-2022-order-of-events
Adaejah Hodge from the British Virgin Islands at Carifta Games 2022. Photo by TrackAlerts.

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Day 3 order of events schedule at the Carifta Games 2022, which closes out on Easter Monday (18) inside the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica.

READ MORE: Carifta Games 2022 Medal Standings After Day 2

After two exciting days of competition, the popular regional championships will conclude today with another jammed-pack schedule that starts at 9:00 a.m. local time / 10:00 a.m. ET with the semi-finals of the girls’ U17 100m hurdles and ends at 7:35 p.m. local time / 8:35 p.m. ET with the U20 boys’ 4x400m relay.

READ MORE: How to watch the CARIFTA Games 2022?

The morning session will include three finals —all in field events, with the U20 girls going in search of the long jump and high jump titles, and the U17 girls hunting the Javelin throw crown.

Action in the afternoon’s session on the last day will get going at 4:00 p.m. local time / 5:00 p.m. ET with the final of the U17 girls’ hurdles. Also on the list of scheduled events slated for Monday’s final day are the 200m, 800m and U20 boys’ triple jump finals.

ALSO READ: How to watch the Boston Marathon 2022?

Carifta Games 2022 order of events — Day 3

MONDAY, APRIL 18 – DAY 3 MORNING SESSION

09:00 – 100m Hurdles U-17 Girls Semi-Finals (0.76m)
09:05 – Javelin Throw U-17 Girls Final (500g)
09:10 – High Jump U-20 Girls Final
09:15 – 100m Hurdles U-20 Girls Semi-Finals (0.84m)
09:30 – 110m Hurdles U-17 Boys Semi-Finals (0.91m)
09:40 – Long Jump U-20 Girls Final
09:45 – 110m Hurdles U-20 Boys Semi-Finals (0.99m)
10:00 – 4x400m Relay U-17 Girls Semi-Finals
10:15 – 4x400m Relay U-17 Boys Semi-Finals
10:30 – 4x400m Relay U-20 Girls Semi-Finals
10:45 – 4x400m Relay U-20 Boys Semi-Finals
10:50 – MEDAL CEREMONY

MONDAY, APRIL 18 – DAY 3 AFTERNOON SESSION

16:00 – 100m Hurdles U-17 Girls Finals (0.76m)
16:05 – Triple Jump U-17 Girls Final
16:10 – 100m Hurdles U-20 Girls Finals (0.84m)
16:15 – Discus Throw U-17 Girls Final (1kg)
16:25 – 110m Hurdles U-17 Boys Finals (0.91m)
16:30 – Shot Put U-20 Boys Final (6kg)
16:35 – 110m Hurdles U-20 Boys Finals (0.99m)
16:40 – MEDAL CEREMONY
16:55 – 800m U-17 Girls Final
17:05 – 800m U-17 Boys Final
17:15 – 800m U-20 Girls Final
17:25 – 800m U-20 Boys Final
17:30 – MEDAL CEREMONY
17:40 – Triple Jump U-20 Boys Final
17:45 – 200m U-17 Girls Final
17:50 – Discus Throw U-17 Boys Final (1.75kg)
17:55 – 200m U-17 Boys Final
18:05 – 200m U-20 Girls Final
18:15 – 200m U-20 Boys Final
18:20 – MEDAL CEREMONY
18:35 – 5000m U-20 Boys Final
19:05 – 4x400m Relay U-17 Girls Final
19:15 – 4x400m Relay U-17 Boys Final
19:25 – 4x400m Relay U-20 Girls Final
19:35 – 4x400m Relay U-20 Boys Final
19:45 – MEDAL CEREMONY
20:00 – CLOSING CEREMONIES

In this article:,
Written By

Racquel Smith joined World-Track and Field Website in 2008 as a contributor for the Beijing Olympic Games and she has grown with us ever since. Despite being a mother of two, Racquel has been one of our main go-to writers from Caribbean meetings.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

matthew_boling_georgia_bulldogs matthew_boling_georgia_bulldogs

Main News

FSU Relays 2022 heat sheets, live results and schedule

Live results, schedule, and heat sheets for the 2022 FSU Relays, which will take place Thursday (24) to Saturday (26). It is free to...

March 24, 2022
Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-jumps-6.20m-world-indoor-pole-vault-record Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-jumps-6.20m-world-indoor-pole-vault-record

Main News

Day 3 Results: World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22

Updated results for FINALS ONLY on Day 3 at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 on Sunday. Three world records were broken! See...

March 20, 2022
2022-Raleigh-Relays-Live-Streaming 2022-Raleigh-Relays-Live-Streaming

Main News

Daily schedule, standards and how to watch 2022 Raleigh Relays

How to watch live streaming coverage 2022 Raleigh Relays, as well as the daily schedule and order of events from Thursday, March 24 to...

March 21, 2022
Los-Angeles-Marathon-2022-results Los-Angeles-Marathon-2022-results

Main News

Los Angeles Marathon 2022 Results; Meringor, Korir win titles

The top results at the Los Angeles Marathon 2022 as Kenyans Delvine Meringor and John Korir picking up the wins in the elite races...

March 20, 2022
Advertisement