Carifta Games 2022 order of events — Day 3 schedule, how to watch?

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Day 3 order of events schedule at the Carifta Games 2022, which closes out on Easter Monday (18) inside the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica.
After two exciting days of competition, the popular regional championships will conclude today with another jammed-pack schedule that starts at 9:00 a.m. local time / 10:00 a.m. ET with the semi-finals of the girls’ U17 100m hurdles and ends at 7:35 p.m. local time / 8:35 p.m. ET with the U20 boys’ 4x400m relay.
The morning session will include three finals —all in field events, with the U20 girls going in search of the long jump and high jump titles, and the U17 girls hunting the Javelin throw crown.
Action in the afternoon’s session on the last day will get going at 4:00 p.m. local time / 5:00 p.m. ET with the final of the U17 girls’ hurdles. Also on the list of scheduled events slated for Monday’s final day are the 200m, 800m and U20 boys’ triple jump finals.
Carifta Games 2022 order of events — Day 3
MONDAY, APRIL 18 – DAY 3 MORNING SESSION
09:00 – 100m Hurdles U-17 Girls Semi-Finals (0.76m)
09:05 – Javelin Throw U-17 Girls Final (500g)
09:10 – High Jump U-20 Girls Final
09:15 – 100m Hurdles U-20 Girls Semi-Finals (0.84m)
09:30 – 110m Hurdles U-17 Boys Semi-Finals (0.91m)
09:40 – Long Jump U-20 Girls Final
09:45 – 110m Hurdles U-20 Boys Semi-Finals (0.99m)
10:00 – 4x400m Relay U-17 Girls Semi-Finals
10:15 – 4x400m Relay U-17 Boys Semi-Finals
10:30 – 4x400m Relay U-20 Girls Semi-Finals
10:45 – 4x400m Relay U-20 Boys Semi-Finals
10:50 – MEDAL CEREMONY
MONDAY, APRIL 18 – DAY 3 AFTERNOON SESSION
16:00 – 100m Hurdles U-17 Girls Finals (0.76m)
16:05 – Triple Jump U-17 Girls Final
16:10 – 100m Hurdles U-20 Girls Finals (0.84m)
16:15 – Discus Throw U-17 Girls Final (1kg)
16:25 – 110m Hurdles U-17 Boys Finals (0.91m)
16:30 – Shot Put U-20 Boys Final (6kg)
16:35 – 110m Hurdles U-20 Boys Finals (0.99m)
16:40 – MEDAL CEREMONY
16:55 – 800m U-17 Girls Final
17:05 – 800m U-17 Boys Final
17:15 – 800m U-20 Girls Final
17:25 – 800m U-20 Boys Final
17:30 – MEDAL CEREMONY
17:40 – Triple Jump U-20 Boys Final
17:45 – 200m U-17 Girls Final
17:50 – Discus Throw U-17 Boys Final (1.75kg)
17:55 – 200m U-17 Boys Final
18:05 – 200m U-20 Girls Final
18:15 – 200m U-20 Boys Final
18:20 – MEDAL CEREMONY
18:35 – 5000m U-20 Boys Final
19:05 – 4x400m Relay U-17 Girls Final
19:15 – 4x400m Relay U-17 Boys Final
19:25 – 4x400m Relay U-20 Girls Final
19:35 – 4x400m Relay U-20 Boys Final
19:45 – MEDAL CEREMONY
20:00 – CLOSING CEREMONIES