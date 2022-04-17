Carifta Games 2022 results and highlights as Jamaica dominates day one

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica made another dominating start to the defense of its Carifta Games medal tally after a very productive day at the National Stadium in Kingston, on Saturday (16). The host country won the first gold medal in the field events at the popular junior games and then closed out the first day of competition with another pair of gold medals in the sprints. Read more: Day 1: Carifta Games 2022 Results-FINALS ONLY

Jamaica sweeps Carifta Games 400m

For the first time since 2003, Jamaica won all the 400m gold medals at the Carifta Games after sweeping the event for all the age groups this weekend.

Read More: Day 2: Carifta Games 2022 order of event schedule; How to watch?

Jamaica dominates the boys’ 400m final at Carifta games 2022. Photo by TrackAlerts

Abigail Campbell got the ball rolling in the U17 section for the girls after she easily ran away from the field to clock 53.83 seconds en route to beating Guyana’s Narissa Mohammed who posted 55.39 secs for second place and Jamaica’s Quana Walker (55.65).

Jamaica secured a 1-2 finish in the U20 section for the girls after Kaylia Kelly surprised her teammate to clock 52.32 to take the gold medal. Compatriot Oneika McAnuff (52.52) secured the silver medal with the bronze going to Bermuda’s Caitlyn Bobb (53.12).

Delano Kennedy ran 46.66 for first place in the U20 race for the boys —beating Jamaican countryman Shemar Palmer (46.97) and St. Vincent’s Amal Glasgow (47.06). Read more: Bahamas’ Keyshawn Strachan sets first record at 2022 Carifta Games – Day 1 morning report

The event sweep for Jamaica was completed with the 1-2 finish in the boys’ U17 contest, with pair Marcinho Rose (48.41) and Tajh-Marques White (48.82) securing another 1-2 finish over Kaiyin Morris of Trinidad and Tobago (49.01).

Sprint titles for Clayton, Daley; Hodge was super!

Meanwhile, World U20 champion Tina Clayton powered to victory in the girls’ U20 100m final. Clayton ran an impressive 11.22 seconds to capture the gold just ahead of her twin sister, Tia, who got home at 11.30. Shaniqua Bascombe of Trinidad and Tobago took the bronze in 11.57.

Jamaica’s Tina and Tia Clayton finished 1-2 the U20 girls’ 100m final at Carifta games 2022. Photo by TrackAlerts

In the U20 section for the boys, DeAndre Daley overcame a sluggish start to power his way to another impressive personal best of 10.23 secs to win the title ahead of his Jamaican countryman Bouwahjgie Nkrumie, who took the silver in 10.28. Zachary Evans from The Bahamas ran a personal best of 10.45 for the bronze.

In another highlighted 100m race, Adaejah Hodge from the British Virgin Islands sizzled to 11.29 seconds to seal the win in the U17 section for the girls —defeating Shatalya Dorsett of the Bahamas who was second in 11.80, and Jamaica’s Thieanna Lee Terrelonge who earned bronze with 11.87.

The boys’ U17 100m title went to Dwayne Fleming of Antigua and Barbuda who used a brilliant start to put early pressure on the rest of the field and then held on for a 10.72 secs victory. Gary Card of Jamaica ran 10.75 for second place with Keo Davis of Saint Vincent collecting the bronze with 10.77.

In other track results…

Other highlighted results at the Carita Games 2022 on day one came in the U17 girls’ 1500m where Guyana’s Attoya Harvey clocked 4:45.75 to win the title, while countryman Javon Roberts picked up a silver in the U17 section for the boys with a time of 4:12.54.

An impressive run from Trinidad and Tobago’s Keeran Sriskandarajah who recorded 4:10.58 was good enough to seal the U17 boys’ gold medal.

Jamaica secured the top two spots in the boys’ U20 contest with J’Voughnn Blake (4:00.04) getting home ahead of Adrian Nethersole (4:01.45). The hosts also landed the top two places in the U20 section for the girls as Rickeisha Simms (4:44.18) and Samantha Pryce (4:44.77) took the gold and silver medals.

In field event action, Andrew Stone from the Cayman Islands won the U17 boys’ long jump with a leap of 6.76m to defeat Trinidad and Tobago’s Andrew Steele (6.61m) and Jamaica’s Euan Young (6.60m).

There was also an exciting battle in the U20 boys’ high jump with 1 Aaron Antoine of Trinidad and Tobago clearing 2.16m to come out on top over Jamaica’s Brandon Pottinger (2.14m) and Saint Vincent’s Sam Verrol (2.00m).