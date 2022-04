Champs 2022 schedule on day 5: How to watch Saturday’s final day?

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The order of events and time schedule for Saturday’s (9) fifth and final day of competition at the ISSA GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships – Champs 2022.

There is no morning session on day 5 with the remaining events on the schedule listed as finals. Read more about how to watch live: How to watch Jamaica high school CHAMPS 2022? | You can grab your day pass from 1spotmedia.com to watch all the live stream action with KLAS Radio streaming and Hitz 92FM, Power 106 providing the audio coverage as well.

Live streaming action and results updates on the final day will begin at 1:00 pm CT / 2:00 pm ET with the girls’ heptathlon remaining events, while the Javelin open for boys will get going at 1:05 pm CT and the class 2 girls’ high jump starting at 1:10 pm.

Kingston College (KC) and Edwin Allen enter Saturday’s last day as the overnight leaders in the team points standings after Friday’s completed schedule.

The first event on the track will be the 800m finals, starting at 1:20 pm CT with the class three girls’ competition.

The finals only day 5 Champs 2022 schedule also includes the 200m, sprint hurdles, as well as the 4x100m and 4x400m relay events.

Champs 2022 schedule on day 5 – Times at CT time zone

Saturday, 9 April – Day 5

1:00 PM Long Jump Hep Open Girls Event #5

1:05 PM Javelin Open Boys Final

1:10 PM High Jump CLASS 2 Girls Final

1:20 PM 800M CLASS 3 Girls Final

1:27 PM 800M CLASS 3 Boys Final

1:34 PM 800M CLASS 2 Girls Final

1:41 PM 800M CLASS 2 Boys Final

1:48 PM 800M CLASS 1 Girls Final

1:55 PM 800M CLASS 1 Boys Final

2:00 PM Presentation

Girls Cl 3, 2, 1 Boys Cl 3, 2, 1 800M

2:21 PM Shot Put CLASS 1 Girls Final

2:28 PM Long Jump CLASS 3 Girls Final

2:31 PM 200M CLASS 4 Girls Final

2:37 PM 200M 3 Girls Final

2:39 PM High Jump CLASS 2 Boys Final

2:43 PM 200M CLASS 3 Boys Final

2:49 PM 200M CLASS CLASS 2 Girls Final

2:54 PM 200M CLASS 2 Boys Final

3:00 PM Javelin Hep Open Girls Event #6

3:03 PM 200M CLASS 1 Girls Final

3:09 PM 200M CLASS 1 Boys Final

3:12 PM Presentation

Boys Jav Open HJ Girls Cl 2

Girls Cl 4, 3, 2 Boys Cl 3, 2 200M

3:32 PM Grace 100th year activity

4:03 PM Discus CLASS 2 Boys Final

4:06 PM 70 M Hurdles CLASS 4 Girls Final

4:14 PM 80M Hurdles CLASS 3 Girls Final

4:22 PM 100M Hurdles CLASS 2 Girls Final

4:24 PM Presentation

Girls SP Cl 1/HJ Cl 2Boys/

Girls Cl 4 ,3, 2 Hurdles Girl LJ Cl 3

4:34 PM 100M Hurdles CLASS 1 Girls Final

4:40 PM 100M Hurdles CLASS 3 Boys Final

4:46 PM 110M Hurdles CLASS 2 Boys Final

4:49 PM Long Jump CLASS 1 Girls Final

4:54 PM 110M Hurdles CLASS 1 Boys Final

5:00 PM 800M Hep Open Girls Event #7

5:04 PM Presentation

Girls Cl 2 & 1 100MH SP Cl 1

Boys Cl 1, 2, 3H & HJ Cl 2

Grace 100th year activity 15 mins

5:30 PM 5000M Open Boys Final

6:05 PM High Jump CLASS 1 Boys Final

6:08 PM Shot Put CLASS 1 Boys Final

6:10 PM Presentation

Boys Disc CL 2

Girls LJ Cl 1/ Hep

Grace 100th year activity 15 mins

7:25 PM 4 x100M CLASS 1 Girls Final

7:33 PM 4 x100M CLASS 1 Boys Final

7:41 PM 4 x100M CLASS 2 Girls Final

7:49 PM 4 x100M CLASS 2 Boys Final

7:52 PM Presentation

Boys 5000/

Girls & Boys Cl 1 & 2 4x 100MR

8:02 PM Triple Jump CLASS 2 Boys Final

8:05 PM 4 x100M CLASS 3 Girls Final

8:13 PM 4 x100M CLASS 3 Boys Final

8:21 PM 4 x100M CLASS 4 Girls Final

8:24 PM Presentation

Boys & Girls Cl 2,3, & 4 4X 100MR Boys HJ & SPCl 1

8:34 PM Sprint Medley Open Girls Final

8:42 PM Sprint Medley Open Boys Final

8:50 PM 3000M Open Girls Final

9:02 PM Presentation

Boys & Girls Sprint Medley / TJ Cl 2

9:12 PM 4X400M Open Girls Final

9:18 PM 4X400M Open Boys Final

9:20 PM Medal Presentations

Girls 3000M / Boys and Girls 4 X 400 R

Closing Ceremony