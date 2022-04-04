Changes to CHAMPS 2022 make it more interesting?

KINGSTON, Jamaica — In an effort to distribute the excitement across the five days of competition at the ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls Championships 2022 – CHAMPS 2022 – the event organisers made some notable changes in the schedule for this year’s meeting.

It is understood that several coaches voiced their concerns about the workload of some of the multiple event athletes in previous years and the event facilitators were open to making the changes to ease the burden, especially this year when we’ll have a very unique and complete championships season, which also includes the CARIFTA Games, World U20 and the World Championships.

Usually, the real excitement, especially on the track, and respective title contenders wouldn’t start showing their true colors until day four on Friday evening, but this year fans will be able to see a more up-to-date and measured title race across the full five days.

Among the featured changes in the order of events at CHAMPS 2022 is the placement of the 100 meters finals.

In the past, these highlighted title races were scheduled for Friday evening, but they have now been moved forward to Wednesday evening, while the 400m final will take place on Thursday.

This means fans traveling to the stadium early in the week for the championships will be treated to several exciting finals in midweek, rather than having to wait until the last two days to see the traditional spotlight events.

The meeting planners have also made note that the new format will provide 16 finals on Wednesday, which will not only help to lessen the workload on the athletes but also encourage the supporters to come out and watch the action on the first few days as well.

The anticipated boys’ and girls’ CHAMPS 2022 will be held over five days at the National Stadium from Tuesday, 5 April, through Saturday, 9 April, and you can watch all the live streaming coverage on 1spotmedia.com and listen to live radio coverage on KLAS FM Radio in Jamaica.

For those still looking for live access to the championships, you can grab your season and day passes by visiting 1spotmedia.com while for the viewers and streamers who will be actively on the go and are unable to watch the live video streaming because of work and / other obligations that will take them away from the TV and computer screens, you can listen to KLAS Radio streaming commentary.

Additionally, you can also follow live updates and results coverage via TrackAlerts YouTube Channel.