Christian Coleman to open outdoors with 200m at LSU Joe May Invitational 2022

Christian Coleman to open his 2022 outdoor campaign with a 200m race at the LSU hosted Joe May Invitational 2022 meeting on Saturday, April 9. Coleman won the silver medal in the 60m at the World Athletics Indoor Championships last month.

Published

Christian-Coleman-wins-60m-heat-at-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships
Christian Coleman at the 2022 USATF Indoor Championships

World 100 meters champion Christian Coleman is scheduled to open his 2022 outdoor season with a 200m race at the Joe May Invitational 2022 track meeting that will take place at LSU on Saturday, April 9, at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

Coleman, who is coming off a productive indoor season where he won the silver medal in the 60m at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Serbia, last month.

The American sprint ace will race in a star-studded heat one that will feature athletes who are capable of producing fast times on any day.

Coleman owns a personal best of 19.85 seconds, but hasn’t contested a 200m since 2019 when he posted two sub-20 seconds times as part of his preparations for the World Championships in Doha, where he went on to win the 100m gold medal.

Among the top sprinters lining up against Coleman in the first heat is Shaun Maswanganyi of Houston who was a semi-finalist in the event at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer.

Maswanganyi will be making his debut in the 200m this season after running 10.27 seconds for second place at the Houston Alumni Invitational last weekend (2) and he will be looking to get close to his personal best of 20.10.

The start list for the men’s 200m also includes other collegiate stars such as Eric Harrison of Ohio State, Kennedy Lightner of Kentucky, and Tarsis Orogot of Alabama, while Vernon Norwood and Bismark Boateng who will represent the Tiger Olympians club are some of the elite athletes in the section.

The men’s 200m event, which will be contested as timed finals, will have five heats with the fastest section going off first.

Meanwhile, NCAA collegiate indoor record holder Abby Steiner of Kentucky headlines the list of starters in the women’s 200m at the Joe May Invitational 2022 this weekend.

The NCAA Indoor Championships national champion from last month, races in the first heat against Anavia Battle of Ohio State and her Kentucky teammate Alexis Holmes who are expected to push her to a quick time at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

