Christian Coleman to take on Olympic medalists in Pre-Classic men’s 100m

EUGENE, Ore. — The world’s fastest men will each have a lane in this year’s Prefontaine Classic 100-meters at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field. All three medalists from the Tokyo Olympic Games will have their hands full with one of the deepest fields ever assembled.

Lamont Marcell Jacobs, who electrified the track and field world by winning gold in Tokyo last year, will race for the first time on U.S. soil at the Pre Classic next month. Jacobs, a former long jumper, won the 60m at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade in March and broke the European indoor record with a 6.41-second performance.

“I am honored and excited to be part of this year’s Prefontaine Classic at the University of Oregon in Eugene!,” said Jacobs. “It’s going to be my first race in the U.S. since the Tokyo Olympics and the adrenaline is already pumping. Can’t wait to feel the track beneath my feet!”

With an Olympic silver medal in tow, Fred Kerley looks to build upon his phenomenal 2021 season at this year’s Pre Classic. The American showed tremendous range over the sprint disciplines last year, becoming one of only three athletes to ever break 10 seconds in the 100m, 20 seconds in the 200m, and 44 seconds in the 400m.

He joins the elite company of Michael Norman, who is competing in the 400m at Pre, and Wayde van Niekerk, the 400m world record holder. Kerley capped off 2021 by winning the Wanda Diamond League 100m title in Zurich.

Last year’s Pre Classic 100m champion Andre De Grasse returns in 2022. The Canadian came home from Tokyo with lifetime bests in the 100m (9.89) and 200m (19.62) and three medals in each variety of color: bronze in the 100m, silver in the 4x100m relay, and gold in the 200m.

Christian Coleman will serve as the biggest threat to break up the Tokyo podium in May. After missing the Olympic Games last summer, the American has had a blistering return to the track in 2022.

The indoor 60m world-record-holder brought home his third U.S. indoor title and would go on to finish second at the World Indoor Championships, just behind Jacobs.

The depth of the field doesn’t stop there. Also featured are Toyko Olympic 100m finalist Ronnie Baker, Olympic 200m silver and bronze medalists Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles, and World Indoor Championship 60m bronze medalist Marvin Bracy, who returned to the track in 2020 after pursuing a career in the NFL.

Seats along the home stretch at Hayward Field are expected to sell out.