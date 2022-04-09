Connect with us

Christian Coleman wins 200m at Joe May Invitational with 20.25 secs

Christian Coleman opened his outdoor season with a 20.25 win over 200m at the Joe May Invitational 2022 LSU meeting on Saturday (9).

Published

Christian Coleman at USA Trials 2019
Christian Coleman at USA Trials 2019 after winning the 100m

BATON ROUGE, LA — Christian Coleman clocked 20.25 seconds (-0.8 m/s/) in a slight headwind to open his outdoor season on a winning note at the LSU hosted Joe May Invitational 2022 on Saturday (9).

The world 100m champion was racing for the first time since finishing a close second place in the 60m dash at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Serbia, last month.

READ MORE: Abby Steiner runs world-leading 10.92 at Joe May Invitational 2022

At the Bernie Moore Track Stadium in Baton Rouge, Coleman improved the meeting record from 20.36, set by Noah Williams, while competing in the LSU colors last season.

Finishing second in the 200m on Saturday was LSU’s Dorian Camel who also went below the previous meet record after posting a time of 20.31 to follow Coleman home. Vernon Norwood clocked 20.44 for third place with section two winner Tyler Terry (20.80) finishing fourth overall.

Read Also: Jacobs pips Coleman for World Indoor Championships 60m title

The women’s 200m went to Kentucky’s Abby Steiner who sped to 22.38 seconds to complete a fine sprint double after flashing to a world-leading time of 10.92 seconds to win the 100m.

Steiner’s 200m time broke both the stadium (22.47) and meeting records (23.59) of Muna Lee and Tonea Marshall, respectively.

The 22-year-old who powered past her rivals in the 100m was again unstoppable in the half-lap event and she dominated the race with another very fast time, despite being pushed back by a -5.6 m/s headwind.

Her Wildcats teammate Karimah Davis was a distant second in 23.25, while Amber Anning of LSU and Amari Brown of Alabama were both credited with 23.43 seconds in third and fourth, respectively.

Anavia Battle of Ohio State who was expected to challenge Steiner in the 200m, didn’t come out to face the starter in heat one.

Dorian Camel of LSU ran a wind-aided 10.12 (+2.8 m/s) to take the men’s 100m over teammate Da’Marcus Fleming (10.14) with Eric Harrison of Ohio State (10.20) and LSU’s Godson Oghenebrume (10.22) following home.

Written By

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

