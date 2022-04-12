Connect with us

Czech national half marathon championships 2022 results

Results and recap from the Czech National Half Marathon Championships 2022 with Jiří Homoláč and Tereza Hrochová winning the races in Pardubice on Saturday (9).

Published

PARDUBICE, Czech Republic – The results and recap from the Czech National Half Marathon Championships which took place in Pardubice on Saturday (9). Jiří Homoláč and Tereza Hrochová were the winners of the respective races.

On the men’s side, Homoláč finished on top with a time of 1:05:33 to improve on the 16th place finish from the Prague Half Marathon a week earlier, although his time was not an improvement. Read more: 2022 Sportisimo Prague Half Marathon results; Renju and Jepleting seal wins

Vladimír Marčík finished second with a new personal best of 1:05:39 in his first half marathon in over a year, while Marek Chrascina ran 1:06:55 in his debut in this event.

Meanwhile, the women’s contest went to Tereza Hrochová, who recorded a time of 1:13:29 in her season opener over the distance. She was followed home by Gabriela Veigertová (1:16:40) and Petra Kotlíková (1:18:57) who both produced personal bests in rounding out the top three spots.

Czech National Half Marathon Championships 2022 Results

Men’s Half Marathon
Final
PLACE NAME NAT. MARK
1 Jiří HOMOLÁČ CZE 1:05:33
2 Vladimír MARČÍK CZE 1:05:39
3 Marek CHRASCINA CZE 1:06:55
4 Vít PAVLIŠTA CZE 1:07:05
5 Tomáš KŘIVOHLÁVEK CZE 1:07:10
6 Jan KOHUT CZE 1:07:24
7 Petr PECHEK CZE 1:08:10
8 Tomáš EDLMAN CZE 1:08:17
9 Roman PAULÍK CZE 1:08:39
10 Karel SPLÍTEK CZE 1:08:43
11 HUDEC Tomas CZE 1:08:52
12 Jonáš HUBÁČEK CZE 1:08:55
13 Adam SZYMANIK CZE 1:08:57
14 Lukáš KRÝSL CZE 1:09:12
15 Jan SÝKORA CZE 1:09:22
16 Ondřej CHOUR CZE 1:09:31
17 Matěj ZIMA CZE 1:09:34
18 Pavel BRLICA CZE 1:09:50
19 Pavel ŠEDÍK CZE 1:10:30
20 David PLNÝ CZE 1:10:38
21 Jan MÁŠA CZE 1:10:56
23 David VAŠ CZE 1:11:21
24 Jan VIDECKÝ CZE 1:11:39
25 Petr MURAS CZE 1:11:42
26 JAN MRÁZEK CZE 1:12:27
27 Jaroslav BLAŽEK CZE 1:12:36
29 Lukáš KOZLÍK CZE 1:12:41
31 Kamil KRUNKA CZE 1:12:53

Women’s Half Marathon
Final
PLACE NAME NAT. MARK
1 Tereza HROCHOVÁ CZE 1:13:29
2 Gabriela VEIGERTOVÁ CZE 1:16:40
3 Petra KOTLÍKOVÁ CZE 1:18:57
4 Valerie SOUKUPOVÁ CZE 1:19:39
5 Adéla KOLÁČKOVÁ CZE 1:19:54
6 Eva FILIPIOVÁ CZE 1:20:34
7 Barbora MACUROVÁ CZE 1:21:11
8 Katerina KASPAROVÁ CZE 1:21:20
9 Markéta VECHETOVÁ CZE 1:21:57
10 Aneta KHÝROVÁ CZE 1:22:53
11 Barbora CHUMLENOVÁ CZE 1:24:32
12 Hana VIČAROVÁ CZE 1:24:47
19 Marta FENCLOVÁ CZE 1:26:23

