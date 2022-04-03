Connect with us

Daegu International Marathon 2022 results

The Daegu International Marathon 2022 results and recap on Sunday (3) as Ethiopia’s Shifera Tamru and Nazret Weldu from Eritrea secure the victories.

Published

Daegu International Marathon 2022 Results

The men’s and women’s results from the Daegu International Marathon 2022 with Ethiopia’s Shifera Tamru and Nazret Weldu from Eritrea winning their respective categories on Sunday (3). The event which took place in the South Korean city, is part of the World Athletics Label Road Races Elite Series.

In the men’s race, Tamru clocked a credible 2:06:31 to outpace his rivals on the day, improving on his second-place finish when he raced last in the city in 2019.

Dickson Chumba of Kenya, running his first marathon of the season, ran 2:07:11 for second place with Hamza Sahli of Morocco crossing the finish line third at 2:07:15 to improve on his previous personal best performance.

Kenya’s Zablon Chumba was just behind in fourth place, also with a PB of 2:07:18, with Balew Yihunle of Ethiopia rounding out the top five finishers with a time of 2:07:27.

Embed from Getty Images

In the women’s section, meanwhile, Nazret Weldu ran a big lifetime best to dominate the Daegu International Marathon 2022 race, clocking a time of 2:21:56 to secure the title and won by almost four minutes.

Pamela Rotich of Kenyan also stopped the clock in a new PB of 2:26:17 for second place with compatriot Judith Jerubet getting third, also with a PB of 2:26:17.

Completing the top five finishers on the day were Abebech Afework (2:26:18) of Ethiopia in fourth place and countrywoman Nurit Shimels (2:27:58) in fifth.

The top South Korean finishers were Lee Jang-kun (2:17:14) in 15th place on the men’s side and Su-Min Lee (2:32:08) in seventh place on the women’s side.

Daegu International Marathon 2022 Results

Women’s Marathon – Final
PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Shifera TAMRU ETH 2:06:31
2 Dickson CHUMBA KEN 2:07:11
3 Hamza SAHLI MAR 2:07:15
4 Zablon CHUMBA KEN 2:07:18
5 Balew YIHUNLE ETH 2:07:27
6 Abdellah TAGHARRAFET MAR 2:08:48
7 Bethwell KIPKEMBOI KEN 2:09:18
8 Jackson KIPROP UGA 2:09:43
9 Aragaw Yitbarek MESERET ETH 2:10:09
10 Nguse AMLOSOM ERI 2:10:30
11 Nicholas KIRWA KEN 2:11:20
12 Hassan TORISS MAR 2:12:41
13 Tomas Hilifa RAINHOLD NAM 2:12:55
14 Vitalis KWEMOI UGA 2:14:48
15 Jang-kun LEE KOR 2:17:14
16 Jong-yun KIM KOR 2:17:25
17 Seung gil KANG KOR 2:18:57
18 Anthony AYEKO UGA 2:20:36
19 Han-eul JEONG KOR 2:20:40
20 Dae-young YU KOR 2:22:24

Women’s Marathon – Final
PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Nazret WELDU ERI 2:21:56
2 Pamela ROTICH KEN 2:22:43
3 Judith JERUBET KEN 2:26:17
4 Abebech AFEWORK ETH 2:26:18
5 Nurit SHIMELS ETH 2:27:58
6 Souad KABOUCHIA MAR 2:28:10
7 Su-min LEE KOR 2:32:08
8 Da-eun JUNG KOR 2:32:28
9 Jeong-hyun CHOI KOR 2:33:31
10 Tinbit GIDEY ETH 2:35:17
11 Eun-mi KIM KOR 2:38:26
12 Natalia Elisante SULLE TAN 2:40:15
13 Hyun-ji JUNG KOR 2:42:25
14 Tae-rin KIM KOR 2:42:51
15 Sun-jung BAEK KOR 2:43:34
16 Min-ju JUNG KOR 2:45:34
17 Young-shin KIM KOR 2:46:20
18 Hyun-jeong LEE KOR 2:52:09
19 Gai KIM KOR 2:55:52
20 Hae-jin LEE KOR 2:59:16

For more information about the busy weekend of track and field action, please continue to visit our homepage here. Also for the latest links to all the track and field results each week, visit our results page and meeting schedule here.

Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.

