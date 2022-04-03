The men’s and women’s results from the Daegu International Marathon 2022 with Ethiopia’s Shifera Tamru and Nazret Weldu from Eritrea winning their respective categories on Sunday (3). The event which took place in the South Korean city, is part of the World Athletics Label Road Races Elite Series.

In the men’s race, Tamru clocked a credible 2:06:31 to outpace his rivals on the day, improving on his second-place finish when he raced last in the city in 2019.

Dickson Chumba of Kenya, running his first marathon of the season, ran 2:07:11 for second place with Hamza Sahli of Morocco crossing the finish line third at 2:07:15 to improve on his previous personal best performance.

Kenya’s Zablon Chumba was just behind in fourth place, also with a PB of 2:07:18, with Balew Yihunle of Ethiopia rounding out the top five finishers with a time of 2:07:27.

In the women’s section, meanwhile, Nazret Weldu ran a big lifetime best to dominate the Daegu International Marathon 2022 race, clocking a time of 2:21:56 to secure the title and won by almost four minutes.

Pamela Rotich of Kenyan also stopped the clock in a new PB of 2:26:17 for second place with compatriot Judith Jerubet getting third, also with a PB of 2:26:17.

Completing the top five finishers on the day were Abebech Afework (2:26:18) of Ethiopia in fourth place and countrywoman Nurit Shimels (2:27:58) in fifth.

The top South Korean finishers were Lee Jang-kun (2:17:14) in 15th place on the men’s side and Su-Min Lee (2:32:08) in seventh place on the women’s side.

Daegu International Marathon 2022 Results

Women’s Marathon – Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Shifera TAMRU ETH 2:06:31

2 Dickson CHUMBA KEN 2:07:11

3 Hamza SAHLI MAR 2:07:15

4 Zablon CHUMBA KEN 2:07:18

5 Balew YIHUNLE ETH 2:07:27

6 Abdellah TAGHARRAFET MAR 2:08:48

7 Bethwell KIPKEMBOI KEN 2:09:18

8 Jackson KIPROP UGA 2:09:43

9 Aragaw Yitbarek MESERET ETH 2:10:09

10 Nguse AMLOSOM ERI 2:10:30

11 Nicholas KIRWA KEN 2:11:20

12 Hassan TORISS MAR 2:12:41

13 Tomas Hilifa RAINHOLD NAM 2:12:55

14 Vitalis KWEMOI UGA 2:14:48

15 Jang-kun LEE KOR 2:17:14

16 Jong-yun KIM KOR 2:17:25

17 Seung gil KANG KOR 2:18:57

18 Anthony AYEKO UGA 2:20:36

19 Han-eul JEONG KOR 2:20:40

20 Dae-young YU KOR 2:22:24

Women’s Marathon – Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Nazret WELDU ERI 2:21:56

2 Pamela ROTICH KEN 2:22:43

3 Judith JERUBET KEN 2:26:17

4 Abebech AFEWORK ETH 2:26:18

5 Nurit SHIMELS ETH 2:27:58

6 Souad KABOUCHIA MAR 2:28:10

7 Su-min LEE KOR 2:32:08

8 Da-eun JUNG KOR 2:32:28

9 Jeong-hyun CHOI KOR 2:33:31

10 Tinbit GIDEY ETH 2:35:17

11 Eun-mi KIM KOR 2:38:26

12 Natalia Elisante SULLE TAN 2:40:15

13 Hyun-ji JUNG KOR 2:42:25

14 Tae-rin KIM KOR 2:42:51

15 Sun-jung BAEK KOR 2:43:34

16 Min-ju JUNG KOR 2:45:34

17 Young-shin KIM KOR 2:46:20

18 Hyun-jeong LEE KOR 2:52:09

19 Gai KIM KOR 2:55:52

20 Hae-jin LEE KOR 2:59:16

