Day 1: Drake Relays decathlon points standings; Morton leads field

DES MOINES, Iowa — Northern Iowa’s Carter Morton leads the men’s decathlon on day 1 at the 2022 Drake Relays on Wednesday (27).

At the end of the first day of competition in the men’s decathlon, Morton holds a slim advantage over the field, ending the day with 3750 points after five events.

At the close of action on Wednesday’s first day of action, the Northern Iowa sophomore paced the field with a narrow 40-point lead, with Jakob Tordsen of Concordia-St. Paul at second.

Morton topped the long jump event with a leap of 7.12m (23 feet, 4.5 inches) for 842pts and also won the high jump event after clearing 2.04 meters (6-8.25) for 840pts.

Meanwhile, Tordsen ended the first day of competition with 3740 points, with Northern Iowa pair Zack Butcher and Drew Bartels ending the day in the top five.

Butcher is sitting third with 3701pts after five events, while Bartels is fourth with 3666pts. Ryan Enerson from Ragnarok AC rounds out the top five places with 3595pts.

The 2022 Drake Relays multi-events results on Thursday at 11:00 am ET with the 110m hurdles races, with the schedule continuing at 11:30 am with the discus throw.

Action in the women’s heptathlon will resume with the fifth event, the long jump, beginning at 12:00 pm ET.

Men’s Decathlon Univ/Col points standings

1 Carter Morton Northern Iowa 3750

2 Jakob Tordsen Concordia-St. Paul 3710

3 Zack Butcher Northern Iowa 3701

4 Drew Bartels Northern Iowa 3666

5 Ryan Enerson Ragnarok AC 3595

6 William Eggers Athletic Lab TC 3575

7 Dalton Closson Wartburg 3164

8 Mayson DeRousse Missouri Baptist 3103

9 Zach Morel Waldorf 3067

10 1 Zach Kraft Iowa State 3036

11 Matt Davis Northern Iowa 1328

DNF Ibrahim-Checkron Azariah Unattached