Day 1: How to follow the 2022 Drake Relays decathlon, heptathlon?

DES MOINES, Iowa — The track and field competition at the 2022 Drake Relays will begin today, Wednesday, 27 April with the men’s decathlon and women’s heptathlon and you can follow all the live results and updates online.

NOTE: Please also note that the 2022 Penn Relays are also staging this week with a host of Olympic and world championships medalists set to feature.

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 – Time in Central

11:30 a.m. – Decathlon Men, Day 1

12:30 p.m. – Heptathlon Women, Day 1

Thursday, April 28, 2022

10:00 a.m. – Decathlon Men, Day 2

11:00 a.m. – Heptathlon Women, Day 2

When the action starts on Wednesday, it will mark the first time in three years that either of these multi-events will be contested at the Drake Relays and the fans are excited to finally welcome back the events at Drake Stadium. FOLLOW THE LIVE RESULTS HERE

The first day of action will begin at 11:30 a.m. CT / 12:00 p.m. ET with the men’s decathlon 100m, while the women’s heptathlon competition will start at 12:30 p.m. CT / 1:30 p.m. ET with the 100m hurdles.

After the 100m dash, the men will go in search of points in the long jump, shot put, high jump and 400m, in that order to close out the first five events in the decathlon on day 1.

Meanwhile, in addition to the 100m hurdles, the women will contest the high jump, shot put and 200m as the hunt for valuable points for the first four events on the first day takes center stage.

The combined events will resume at 10:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, 28 April with the decathlon, while the women’s heptathlon starts again at 11:00 a.m. CT.

At the conclusion of the multi-events on Thursday, the Distance Carnival will take over heading into the busy weekend.

We will have a score update and recap of the men’s decathlon and women’s heptathlon at the end of the first day, as well as the final scores at the conclusion of the competition on Thursday.

The 2022 Drake Relays is one of the top meetings taking place this week