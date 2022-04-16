Day 2: 2022 Tom Jones Memorial Classic order of events; How to watch live?

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Day 2 order of event schedule and how you can watch live streaming coverage of the 2022 Tom Jones Memorial Classic on Saturday, 16 April. The live broadcast will be on SEC Network + and the coverage will start at 1:00 pm ET.

After a super entertaining day here at the Pearcy Beard Track at James G. Pressly Stadium on Friday, highlighted by a smashing collegiate women’s 200 meters record-breaking performance from LSU’s Favour Ofili, the competition on Saturday will continue this morning at 10:00 am ET.

Saturday’s action in Gainesville, will get underway with the women’s Hammer Throw at 10:00 am ET, followed by the women’s High Jump at 11:30 am, while the men’s Hammer Throw and women’s Shot Put will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Action on the track will start with the women’s 100 meters hurdles heats at Noon ET, followed by the men’s 110m hurdles.

SEC Network + live stream webcast from the 2022 Tom Jones Memorial Classic begins at 1:00 with the women’s and men’s 4x100m being the opening disciplines on the streaming schedule.

The meeting will end with the men’s 4×400 relay at 5:35 pm.

2022 Tom Jones Memorial Classic Order of Event Schedule: Day 2

Field Events

10:00am W Hammer

11:30am W High Jump

12:00pm M Hammer; W Shot Put

1:00pm W Triple Jump

2:00pm M Triple Jump; M Shot Put

2:30pm W High Jump Invite

Running Events

12:00pm 4 W 100m Hurdles (P)

12:10pm 1 W 100m Hurdles (OD) (P)

12:20pm 4 M 110m Hurdles (P)

12:30pm 1 M 110m Hurdles (OD) (P)

1:10pm W 4×100

1:10pm 3 M 4×100

1:25pm 5 W 800m

1:50pm 6 M 800m

2:20pm W 100m Hurdles (F)

2:23pm W 100m Hurdles (OD)

2:30pm (F) M 110m Hurdles (F)

2:33pm M 110m Hurdles (OD)

2:40pm (F) W 400m

3:00pm W 400m (OD)

3:10pm M 400m

3:30pm M 400m (OD)

3:40pm W 100m

4:00pm W 100m (OD)

4:10pm M 100m

4:30pm M 100m (OD)

4:40pm W 3K

4:55pm M 3K

5:10pm W 4×400

5:35pm M 4×400