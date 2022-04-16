Connect with us

Day 2: 2022 Tom Jones Memorial Classic order of events; How to watch live?

The order of event schedule and how to watch live streaming coverage of the 2022 Tom Jones Memorial Classic on SEC Network + on Day 2, April 16.

Published

LSU-Favour-Ofili-wins-200m
LSU sprinter Favour Ofili wins 200m

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Day 2 order of event schedule and how you can watch live streaming coverage of the 2022 Tom Jones Memorial Classic on Saturday, 16 April. The live broadcast will be on SEC Network + and the coverage will start at 1:00 pm ET.

After a super entertaining day here at the Pearcy Beard Track at James G. Pressly Stadium on Friday, highlighted by a smashing collegiate women’s 200 meters record-breaking performance from LSU’s Favour Ofili, the competition on Saturday will continue this morning at 10:00 am ET.

Saturday’s action in Gainesville, will get underway with the women’s Hammer Throw at 10:00 am ET, followed by the women’s High Jump at 11:30 am, while the men’s Hammer Throw and women’s Shot Put will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Action on the track will start with the women’s 100 meters hurdles heats at Noon ET, followed by the men’s 110m hurdles.

SEC Network + live stream webcast from the 2022 Tom Jones Memorial Classic begins at 1:00 with the women’s and men’s 4x100m being the opening disciplines on the streaming schedule.

The meeting will end with the men’s 4×400 relay at 5:35 pm.

2022 Tom Jones Memorial Classic Order of Event Schedule: Day 2

Field Events
10:00am W Hammer
11:30am W High Jump
12:00pm M Hammer; W Shot Put
1:00pm W Triple Jump
2:00pm M Triple Jump; M Shot Put
2:30pm W High Jump Invite

Running Events
12:00pm 4 W 100m Hurdles (P)
12:10pm 1 W 100m Hurdles (OD) (P)
12:20pm 4 M 110m Hurdles (P)
12:30pm 1 M 110m Hurdles (OD) (P)
1:10pm W 4×100
1:10pm 3 M 4×100
1:25pm 5 W 800m
1:50pm 6 M 800m
2:20pm W 100m Hurdles (F)
2:23pm W 100m Hurdles (OD)
2:30pm (F) M 110m Hurdles (F)
2:33pm M 110m Hurdles (OD)
2:40pm (F) W 400m
3:00pm W 400m (OD)
3:10pm M 400m
3:30pm M 400m (OD)
3:40pm W 100m
4:00pm W 100m (OD)
4:10pm M 100m
4:30pm M 100m (OD)
4:40pm W 3K
4:55pm M 3K
5:10pm W 4×400
5:35pm M 4×400

