Day 2: Carifta Games 2022 order of event schedule; How to watch?

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The order of events and time schedule for Day 2 at the 2022 Carifta Games inside the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, on Sunday, 17 April. There are 19 finals listed on the schedule for today.

After a very exciting opening day on Saturday, Carifta Games 2022 will continue on Sunday with another loaded schedule that will feature a number of head-to-head battles both on the track and in the field.

The second day of competition will begin at 9:00 am local time / 10:00 am ET with the remaining disciplines of the multi-events, the Octathlon for boys and the girls’ Heptathlon.

Three finals are slated for the morning session —the U20 girls’ Javelin Throw and Shot Put and the U20 boys’ long jump. The opening heats of the 200m will also take place in the morning session, in addition to the 400m hurdles and 800m semis.

Action in the afternoon session will start at 3:00 pm local time / 4:00 pm ET with the semi-final heat races of the 4x100m relay, as well as the 200m semi-finals.

The finals of the 4x100m will close out the second-day schedule.

Day 2: Carifta Games 2022 order of event schedule

SUNDAY, APRIL 17 – DAY 2 MORNING SESSION

09:00 – 110m Hurdles Octathlon Boys – Event 5

09:05 – Long Jump Heptathlon – Event 5

09:10 – Javelin Throw U-20 Girls Final (600g)

09:15 – 400m Hurdles U-17 Girls Semi-Finals (0.76m)

09:20 – Shot Put U-20 Girls Final (4kg)

09:25 – 400m Hurdles U-20 Girls Semi-Finals (0.76m)

09:35 – 400m Hurdles U-17 Boys Semi-Finals (0.84m)

09:40 – High Jump Octathlon Boys – Event 6

09:45 – 400m Hurdles U-20 Boys Semi-Finals (0.91m)

10:00 – 800m U-17 Girls Semi-Finals

10:15 – 800m U-17 Boys Semi-Finals

10:20 – Javelin Throw Heptathlon Girls – Event 6 (600g)

10:30 – 800m U-20 Girls Semi-Finals

10:35 – Long Jump U-20 Boys Final

10:45 – 800m U-20 Boys Semi-Finals

11:00 – 200m U-17 Girls Heats

11:10 – 200m U-17 Boys Heats

11:20 – 200m U-20 Girls Heats

11:30 – 200m U-20 Boys Heats

11:40 – MEDAL CEREMONY

SUNDAY, APRIL 17 – DAY 2 AFTERNOON

15:00 – 4x100m Relay U-17 Girls Semi-Finals

15:05 – High Jump U-17 Boys Final

15:10 – 4x100m Relay U-17 Boys Semi-Finals

15:15 – Long Jump U-17 Girls Final

15:20 – 4x100m Relay U-20 Girls Semi-Finals

15:25 – Javelin Octathlon Boys – Event 7 (800g)

15:30 – 4x100m Relay U-20 Boys Semi-Finals

15:35 – Shot Put U-17 Boys Finals (5kg)

15:45 – 400m Hurdles U-17 Girls Finals (0.76m)

15:55 – 400m Hurdles U-20 Girls Finals (0.76m)

16:05 – 400m Hurdles U-17 Boys Finals (0.84m)

16:15 – 400m Hurdles U-20 Boys Finals (0.91m)

16:20 – MEDAL CEREMONY

16:30 – 200m U-17 Girls Semi-Finals

16:35 – Triple Jump U-17 Boys Final

16:40 – 200m U-17 Boys Semi-Finals

16:50 – 200m U-20 Girls Semi-Finals

17:00 – 200m U-20 Boys Semi-Final

17:05 – Javelin Throw U-17 Boys Final (700g)

17:10 – 800m Heptathlon Girls – Event 7

17:15 – Pole Vault Open Division Boys Final

17:20 – 1500m Octathlon Boys – Event 8

17:30 – MEDAL CEREMONY

17:40 – 3000m Open Division Girls Final

17:55 – 3000m U-17 Boys Final

18:10 – MEDAL CEREMONY

18:20 – 4x100m Relay U-17 Girls Finals

18:30 – 4x100m Relay U-17 Boys Finals

18:40 – 4x100m Relay U-20 Girls Finals

18:50 – 4x100m Relay U-20 Boys Finals

19:00 – MEDAL CEREMONY