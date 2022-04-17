Day 2: Carifta Games 2022 order of event schedule; How to watch?

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The order of events and time schedule for Day 2 at the 2022 Carifta Games inside the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, on Sunday, 17 April. There are 19 finals listed on the schedule for today.
After a very exciting opening day on Saturday, Carifta Games 2022 will continue on Sunday with another loaded schedule that will feature a number of head-to-head battles both on the track and in the field.
The second day of competition will begin at 9:00 am local time / 10:00 am ET with the remaining disciplines of the multi-events, the Octathlon for boys and the girls’ Heptathlon.
Three finals are slated for the morning session —the U20 girls’ Javelin Throw and Shot Put and the U20 boys’ long jump. The opening heats of the 200m will also take place in the morning session, in addition to the 400m hurdles and 800m semis.
Action in the afternoon session will start at 3:00 pm local time / 4:00 pm ET with the semi-final heat races of the 4x100m relay, as well as the 200m semi-finals.
The finals of the 4x100m will close out the second-day schedule.
Day 2: Carifta Games 2022 order of event schedule
SUNDAY, APRIL 17 – DAY 2 MORNING SESSION
09:00 – 110m Hurdles Octathlon Boys – Event 5
09:05 – Long Jump Heptathlon – Event 5
09:10 – Javelin Throw U-20 Girls Final (600g)
09:15 – 400m Hurdles U-17 Girls Semi-Finals (0.76m)
09:20 – Shot Put U-20 Girls Final (4kg)
09:25 – 400m Hurdles U-20 Girls Semi-Finals (0.76m)
09:35 – 400m Hurdles U-17 Boys Semi-Finals (0.84m)
09:40 – High Jump Octathlon Boys – Event 6
09:45 – 400m Hurdles U-20 Boys Semi-Finals (0.91m)
10:00 – 800m U-17 Girls Semi-Finals
10:15 – 800m U-17 Boys Semi-Finals
10:20 – Javelin Throw Heptathlon Girls – Event 6 (600g)
10:30 – 800m U-20 Girls Semi-Finals
10:35 – Long Jump U-20 Boys Final
10:45 – 800m U-20 Boys Semi-Finals
11:00 – 200m U-17 Girls Heats
11:10 – 200m U-17 Boys Heats
11:20 – 200m U-20 Girls Heats
11:30 – 200m U-20 Boys Heats
11:40 – MEDAL CEREMONY
SUNDAY, APRIL 17 – DAY 2 AFTERNOON
15:00 – 4x100m Relay U-17 Girls Semi-Finals
15:05 – High Jump U-17 Boys Final
15:10 – 4x100m Relay U-17 Boys Semi-Finals
15:15 – Long Jump U-17 Girls Final
15:20 – 4x100m Relay U-20 Girls Semi-Finals
15:25 – Javelin Octathlon Boys – Event 7 (800g)
15:30 – 4x100m Relay U-20 Boys Semi-Finals
15:35 – Shot Put U-17 Boys Finals (5kg)
15:45 – 400m Hurdles U-17 Girls Finals (0.76m)
15:55 – 400m Hurdles U-20 Girls Finals (0.76m)
16:05 – 400m Hurdles U-17 Boys Finals (0.84m)
16:15 – 400m Hurdles U-20 Boys Finals (0.91m)
16:20 – MEDAL CEREMONY
16:30 – 200m U-17 Girls Semi-Finals
16:35 – Triple Jump U-17 Boys Final
16:40 – 200m U-17 Boys Semi-Finals
16:50 – 200m U-20 Girls Semi-Finals
17:00 – 200m U-20 Boys Semi-Final
17:05 – Javelin Throw U-17 Boys Final (700g)
17:10 – 800m Heptathlon Girls – Event 7
17:15 – Pole Vault Open Division Boys Final
17:20 – 1500m Octathlon Boys – Event 8
17:30 – MEDAL CEREMONY
17:40 – 3000m Open Division Girls Final
17:55 – 3000m U-17 Boys Final
18:10 – MEDAL CEREMONY
18:20 – 4x100m Relay U-17 Girls Finals
18:30 – 4x100m Relay U-17 Boys Finals
18:40 – 4x100m Relay U-20 Girls Finals
18:50 – 4x100m Relay U-20 Boys Finals
19:00 – MEDAL CEREMONY