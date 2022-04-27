Connect with us

Day 2: Drake Relays order of events; how to watch live?

Watch live streaming of the 2022 Drake Relays and order of events on Day 2 on Thursday, 28 April. You can watch the live streaming coverage on USATF.TV.

Published

Drake-Relays-2022-Day-2-order-of-events-Schedule
Drake Relays 2022 Day 2 Schedule

The Day 2 schedule for the 2022 Drake Relays on Thursday, 28 April with live streaming coverage also available from Drake Stadium at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. The meeting will take place from Thursday through Saturday 28-30 April.

You can watch the live online streaming coverage via USATF.TV and there will also be live TV broadcast on the last of the three days on Saturday on CBS Sports Network. More to come on this weekend’s coverage.

In order to stream the meet on USATF.TV you will need a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription so please Sign up here for your account if you don’t already have one.

Thursday’s schedule will get underway at 10:00 a.m. CT / 11:00 a.m. ET with the remaining events of the men’s decathlon and women’s heptathlon before the focus switches to the Distance Carnival.

The 2022 Drake Relays live streaming broadcast on Thursday will start at 6:00 p.m. ET with the 800m and will be followed by the 1500m at 5:16 pm. The high school 3200m run for boys and 3000m for girls are also on the second-day schedule, which will close out with the 10000m runs for women and men at 8:39 p.m and 9:19 p.m., respectively.

Drake Relays 2022 Day 2 Order of Events Schedule

Thursday, April 28, 2022                       
10:00 a.m. Decathlon…………………….. Men, Day 2
11:00 a.m. Heptathlon…………………….. Women, Day 2
                            

Distance Carnival      

5:00 p.m…………………….. 800m (Unseeded) UD/CD, Women, Final
5:08 p.m…………………….. 800m (Unseeded) UD/CD, Men, Final
5:16 p.m…………………….. 1500m (Unseeded) UD/CD, Women, Final
5:28 p.m…………………….. 1500m (Unseeded) UD/CD, Men, Final
5:40 p.m…………………….. 240 Yard Shuttle ES, Youth, Final
5:55 p.m…………………….. 3200m HS, Boys, Final
6:07 p.m…………………….. 3000m HS, Girls, Final
6:23 p.m…………………….. 3000m Steeple (Unseeded) Open, Women, Final
6:35 p.m…………………….. 3000m Steeple (Seeded) Open, Women, Final
6:47 p.m…………………….. 3000m Steeple (Unseeded) Open, Men, Final
6:59 p.m…………………….. 3000m Steeple (Seeded) Open, Women, Final
7:15 p.m…………………….. 5000m (Unseeded) Open, Women, Final
7:37 p.m…………………….. 5000m (Seeded) Open, Women, Final
7:57 p.m…………………….. 5000m (Unseeded) Open, Men, Final
8:19 p.m…………………….. 5000m (Seeded) Open, Men, Final
8:39 p.m…………………….. 10000m Open, Women, Final
9:19 p.m…………………….. 10000m Open, Men, Final

Field Events
4:00 p.m…………………….. Discus HS, Boys, Final
4:30 p.m…………………….. High Jump HS, Girls, Final
4:30 p.m…………………….. Shot Put HS, Girls, Final
5:00 p.m…………………….. Long Jump HS, Boys, Final

