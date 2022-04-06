Day 2: How to watch live CHAMPS 2022? Order of events schedule

The 2022 ISSA GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships – CHAMPS 2022 – will continue today, Wednesday, 6 April at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, and here is today’s order of event schedule.

The championships, which began on Tuesday (5) with some exciting preliminaries, are being held over five days from April 5-9 and you can watch and listen to all the live streaming coverage online and on your television. Read more: How to watch Jamaica high school CHAMPS 2022?

Live coverage on Day 2 will begin at 9:00 am CT / 10:00 am ET with the boys’ decathlon open, while the long jump and high jump for classes four and three on the girls’ side will start at 9:03 and 9:06 am, respective. Read more: Brianna Lyston, Clayton twins easily advanced to CHAMPS 2022 100m semis

The first track event will get underway at 9:45 am with the Class 3 girls’ 400m semi-finals. A total of 16 finals will be contested at CHAMPS 2022 on Wednesday, including all the 100m finals!

Day 2 CHAMPS 2022 Order of events schedule

Here is today’s schedule:

Wednesday, 6 April – Day 2

9:00 AM 100M Dec Open Male Event #1

9:03 AM Long Jump 4 Girls Prelims

9:06 AM High Jump 3 Girls Prelims

9:09 AM Javelin Open Boys Prelims

9:33 AM Shot Put 1 Girls Prelims

9:45 AM 400M 3 Girls SemiFinal

10:03 AM 400M 2 Girls SemiFinal

10:21 AM 400M 1 girls SemiFinal

10:39 AM 400M 3 Boys SemiFinal

10:57 AM 400M 2 Boys SemiFinal

11:00 AM Long Jump Dec Open Boys Event #2

11:03 AM High Jump 2 Girls Prelims

11:15 AM 400M 1 Boys SemiFinal

BREAK

1:00 PM Shot Put Dec Open Boys Event #3

2:00 PM Discus 1 Boys Prelims

2:05 PM Long Jump 2 Boys Final 1

2:30 PM Shot Put 2 Girls Final 2

3:00 PM High jump Dec Open Boys Event #4

3:30 PM 100M 4 Girls Semifinal

3:45 PM 100M 3 Girls Semifinal

4:00 PM 100M 2 Girls Semifinal

4:15 PM 100M 1 Girls Semifinal

4:18 PM Discus 3 Girls Prelims

4:20 PM Presentation

LJ Cl 2 boys & SP Cl 2 Girls

4:30 PM 100M 3 Boys Semifinal

4:45 PM 100M 2 Boys Semifinal

5:00 PM 100M 1 Boys Semifinal

5:25 PM 400M Dec Open Boys Event #5

5:35 PM 1500M 3 Girls Final 3

5:43 PM 1500M 2 Girls Final 4

5:50 PM 1500M 1 Girls Final 5

5:57 PM 1500M 3 Boys Final 6

6:04 PM 1500M 2 Boys Final 7

6:11 PM 1500M 1 Boys Final

6:13 PM High Jump 3 Boys Prelims

6:18 PM Presentation 8

Girls Cl 3, 2 & 1 1500M

Boys Cl 2 & 1 1500M

6:28 PM Long Jump 1 Boys Final 9

6:31 PM Discus 1 Girls Final 10

6:40 PM 100M 4 Girls Final 11

6:48 PM 100M 3 Girls Final 12

6:56 PM 100M 3 Boys Final 13

7:04 PM 100M 2 Girls Final 14

7:12 PM Presentation

Girls Cl 4,3 & 2 Boys Cl 3

7:37 PM 100M 2 Boys Final 15

7:45 PM 100M 1 Girls Final 16

7:53 PM 100M 1 Boys Final 16

6:58 PM Presentation

Girls Cl 1 100M & Disc

Boys Cl 2, 1 100M & Cl 1 LJ

Results Session 2

Wednesday 4/6/2022

Dec: #1 Boys 14-19 100 Meter Run

#80 Girls 10-12 Long Jump CLASS 4 Prelims

#72 Girls 13-14 High Jump CLASS 3 Prelims

#42 Boys 14-19 Javelin Throw OPEN Prelims

#52 Girls 17-18 Shot Put CLASS 1 Prelims

#67 Girls 13-14 400 Meter Dash CLASS 3 Semis

#56 Girls 15-16 400 Meter Dash CLASS 2 Semis

#45 Girls 17-18 400 Meter Dash CLASS 1 Prelims

#29 Boys 10-13 400 Meter Dash CLASS 3 BOYS Semis

#16 Boys 14-15 400 Meter Dash CLASS 2 BOYS Semis

Dec: #2 Boys 14-19 Long Jump

#3 Boys 16-19 400 Meter Dash CLASS 1 BOYS Semis

Dec: #3 Boys 14-19 Shot Put

#13 Boys 16-19 Discus Throw CLASS 1 BOYS Prelims

#23 Boys 14-15 Long Jump CLASS 2 BOYS Finals

#63 Girls 15-16 Shot Put CLASS 2 Finals

Dec: #4 Boys 14-19 High Jump

#75 Girls 10-12 100 Meter Dash CLASS 4 Semis

#65 Girls 13-14 100 Meter Dash CLASS 3 Semis

#54 Girls 15-16 100 Meter Dash CLASS 2 Semis

#43 Girls 17-18 100 Meter Dash CLASS 1 Semis

#74 Girls 13-14 Discus Throw CLASS 3 Prelims

#27 Boys 10-13 100 Meter Dash CLASS 3 BOYS Semis

#14 Boys 14-15 100 Meter Dash CLASS 2 BOYS Semis

#1 Boys 16-19 100 Meter Dash CLASS 1 BOYS Semis

Dec: #5 Boys 14-19 400 Meter Dash

#69 Girls 13-14 1500 Meter Run CLASS 3 Finals

#58 Girls 15-16 1500 Meter Run CLASS 2 Finals

#47 Girls 17-18 1500 Meter Run CLASS 1

#31 Boys 10-13 1500 Meter Run CLASS 3 BOYS Finals

#18 Boys 14-15 1500 Meter Run CLASS 2 BOYS Finals

#5 Boys 16-19 1500 Meter Run CLASS 1 BOYS

#10 Boys 16-19 Long Jump CLASS 1 BOYS Finals

#53 Girls 17-18 Discus Throw CLASS 1 Finals

#75 Girls 10-12 100 Meter Dash CLASS 4 Finals

#65 Girls 13-14 100 Meter Dash CLASS 3 Finals

#27 Boys 10-13 100 Meter Dash CLASS 3 BOYS Finals

#54 Girls 15-16 100 Meter Dash CLASS 2 Finals

#14 Boys 14-15 100 Meter Dash CLASS 2 BOYS Finals

#43 Girls 17-18 100 Meter Dash CLASS 1 Finals

#1 Boys 16-19 100 Meter Dash CLASS 1 BOYS Finals