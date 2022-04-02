Day 2 order of events: 2022 Pepsi Florida Relays, how to watch

The 2022 Pepsi Florida Relays will continue today, Saturday, 2 April, and here is the order of events schedule and how to watch and follow the live streaming and results from coverage of the day’s action.

After an exciting first day of competition on Friday, collegiate and professional athletes will return this weekend to do it all over again and you can brace for another pulsating day of action in Gainesville. High school athletes concluded their schedule on Friday night.

Live streaming coverage of the second day will continue on SEC Network + via WatchESPN, with the broadcast getting underway Saturday Afternoon at 1:30 PM ET.

Before that though, field event competition will begin at 9:00 am ET with the men’s discus throw, while the women’s category will start at 11:00 am. Read more: Pepsi Florida Relays 2022 Day 1: School record from Anna Hall in 400m hurdles

Opening the track events on Saturday’s second day is the preliminaries of women’s 100m hurdles at 12:00 pm, followed by the women’s Olympic Development 100m hurdles heats at 12:15 pm before the men’s 12:25 pm 110m hurdles heats go off at 12:25 and at 12:40 pm the men’s Olympic Development races take the track.

The meeting will close out with the women’s and men’s 4x400m relays at 5:40 pm and 6:10 pm, respectively.

Among some of the leading elite athletes slated for Saturday at the 2022 Pepsi Florida Relays are Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo, world champion Noah Lyles, world record holder Wayde van Niekerk, world indoor champion Jereem Richards, as well as young star Jaylen Slade.

2022 Pepsi Florida Relays Day 2 Schedule

Field Events

9:00am M Discus(outer)

11:00am M Discus (Invite) (Inner)

12:00pm M High Jump

M Shot Put

W Shot Put (Invite)



1:00pm M Pole Vault W Triple Jump

1:30pm W Discus Open(outer)

2:30pm W High Jump

M Shot Put (Invite)

W Shot Put

3:00pm M Triple Jump

RunningEvents

12:00pm W 100mH (P)

12:15pm W 100mH (OD) (P)

12:25pm M 110mH (P)

12:40pm M 110mH (OD) (P)

1:30pm W 4x100m

1:45pm M 4x100m

2:00pm W 800m

2:35pm M 800m

3:05pm W 100mH (F)

3:08pm W 100mH (OD) (F)

3:15pm M 110mH (F)

3:18pm M 110mH (OD) (F)

3:25pm W 400m

3:30pm W 400m (OD)

3:55pm M 400m

4:15pm M 400m (OD)

4:25pm W 100m

4:40pm W 100m (OD)

4:45pm M 100m

5:05pm M 100m (OD)

5:10pm W 3K

5:25pm M 3K

5:40pm W 4×400

6:10pm M 4×400