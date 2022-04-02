Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Day 2 order of events: 2022 Pepsi Florida Relays, how to watch

The order of event schedule for day 2 at the 2022 Pepsi Florida Relays on Saturday (2). Watch live streaming coverage on SEC Network +. Follow live results and updates online as several Olympic and world champions hit the track.

Published

2022-Pepsi-Florida-Relays-Day-2
2022 Pepsi Florida Relays Day 2

The 2022 Pepsi Florida Relays will continue today, Saturday, 2 April, and here is the order of events schedule and how to watch and follow the live streaming and results from coverage of the day’s action.

After an exciting first day of competition on Friday, collegiate and professional athletes will return this weekend to do it all over again and you can brace for another pulsating day of action in Gainesville. High school athletes concluded their schedule on Friday night.

READ MORE: How to watch the Pepsi Florida Relays 2022?

Live streaming coverage of the second day will continue on SEC Network + via WatchESPN, with the broadcast getting underway Saturday Afternoon at 1:30 PM ET.

Before that though, field event competition will begin at 9:00 am ET with the men’s discus throw, while the women’s category will start at 11:00 am. Read more: Pepsi Florida Relays 2022 Day 1: School record from Anna Hall in 400m hurdles

Opening the track events on Saturday’s second day is the preliminaries of women’s 100m hurdles at 12:00 pm, followed by the women’s Olympic Development 100m hurdles heats at 12:15 pm before the men’s 12:25 pm 110m hurdles heats go off at 12:25 and at 12:40 pm the men’s Olympic Development races take the track.

The meeting will close out with the women’s and men’s 4x400m relays at 5:40 pm and 6:10 pm, respectively.

Among some of the leading elite athletes slated for Saturday at the 2022 Pepsi Florida Relays are Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo, world champion Noah Lyles, world record holder Wayde van Niekerk, world indoor champion Jereem Richards, as well as young star Jaylen Slade.

2022 Pepsi Florida Relays Day 2 Schedule

Field Events
9:00am M Discus(outer)
11:00am M Discus (Invite) (Inner)
12:00pm M High Jump
M Shot Put
W Shot Put (Invite)

1:00pm M Pole Vault W Triple Jump
1:30pm W Discus Open(outer)
2:30pm W High Jump
M Shot Put (Invite)
W Shot Put
3:00pm M Triple Jump

RunningEvents
12:00pm W 100mH (P)
12:15pm W 100mH (OD) (P)
12:25pm M 110mH (P)
12:40pm M 110mH (OD) (P)
1:30pm W 4x100m
1:45pm M 4x100m
2:00pm W 800m
2:35pm M 800m
3:05pm W 100mH (F)
3:08pm W 100mH (OD) (F)
3:15pm M 110mH (F)
3:18pm M 110mH (OD) (F)
3:25pm W 400m
3:30pm W 400m (OD)
3:55pm M 400m
4:15pm M 400m (OD)
4:25pm W 100m
4:40pm W 100m (OD)
4:45pm M 100m
5:05pm M 100m (OD)
5:10pm W 3K
5:25pm M 3K
5:40pm W 4×400
6:10pm M 4×400

In this article:,,,
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Watch live steaming coverage of the 2022 Tokyo Marathon online and follow all the results and updates on Sunday / Saturday night USA time....

March 5, 2022
watch-2022-ncaa-indoor-championships-espn3 watch-2022-ncaa-indoor-championships-espn3

Main News

How to watch the NCAA DI NCAA Indoor Championships 2022?

Watch the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships live on March 11-12 on ESPN3 with a re-air scheduled for ESPU on March 13. Arkansas and Oregon...

March 4, 2022
Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-breaks-pole-vault-world-record Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-breaks-pole-vault-world-record

Main News

Results from the 2022 Belgrade Indoor Meeting

Recap and results from the 2022 Belgrade Indoor Meeting in Serbia as Armand Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record and Lamont Jacobs DQd...

March 7, 2022
Eliud-Kipchoge-wins-2022-Tokyo-Marathon Eliud-Kipchoge-wins-2022-Tokyo-Marathon

Main News

Results from the 2022 Tokyo Marathon; record times by Kipchoge, Kosgei

Results from the very fast 2022 Tokyo Marathon with Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei winning the men's and women's respective races on Sunday (6)....

March 6, 2022
Advertisement