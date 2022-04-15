Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Day 2 order of events: How to watch 2022 Mt. Sac Relays

The day 2 order of events and how to watch live streaming coverage of the 2022 Mt. Sac Relays on Friday, 15 April. Watch live streaming on Runnerspace.

Published

mt-sac-relays-schedule-live-streaming
2022 Mt. Sac Relays Day 2 Schedule

The following is the order of event and live streaming schedule for Day Two at the 2022 Mt. Sac Relays at the Hilmer Lodge Stadium in Walnut, CA. The event, which will feature elite athletes on Saturday’s third day with the introduction of the 2022 USATF Golden Games, is streaming live on Runnerspace.com. For all the information about watching live, please read: How to watch the 2022 Mt. Sac Relays?

After a very spirited first day of broadcast on Thursday, the action resumes on Friday with a loaded schedule that is slated to close out with the men’s collegiate 5000m runs at 10:35 pm PT / 1:35 am ET. Read more: 2022 Mt. SAC Relays Results on Thursday April 14

Opening the order of events on Friday is the women’s hammer throw and men’s javelin throw, respectively, at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET, while the first event on the track are the heats of the women’s 4x100m relay at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET, followed by the men’s preliminaries.

Collegiate athletes will dominate the schedule again today, but a number of high school events, as well as the men’s and women’s elite Invitational 5000m races, are also listed for Friday’s second day.

2022 Mt. Sac Relays Day 2 order of events schedule

10:00 AM Hammer Throw Women Collegiate Prelim
10:00 AM Javelin Throw Men Collegiate Final
11:00 AM 4x100M Relay Women Collegiate Invitational Prelim
11:00 AM Pole Vault Women Collegiate Final B
11:00 AM Pole Vault Men Collegiate Final B
11:00 AM Shot Put Men Collegiate Final
11:00 AM Triple Jump Men Collegiate Final
11:00 AM Triple Jump Women Collegiate Final
11:15 AM 4x100M Relay Men Collegiate Invitational Prelim
11:35 AM 100M Hurdles Women Collegiate Prelim
12:00 PM High Jump Women Collegiate Final
12:05 PM 110M High Hurdles Men Collegiate Prelim
12:30 PM Javelin Throw Women Collegiate Final
12:35 PM 100M Women Collegiate Prelim
1:00 PM Shot Put Women Collegiate Final
1:05 PM 100M Men Collegiate Prelim
1:35 PM 400M Hurdles Women Collegiate Final
1:55 PM 400M Hurdles Men Collegiate Final
2:00 PM Hammer Throw Men Collegiate Prelim
2:00 PM Pole Vault Women Collegiate Final A
2:00 PM Pole Vault Men Collegiate Final A


2:20 PM 100M Hurdles Women Collegiate Final
2:25 PM 110M High Hurdles Men Collegiate Final
2:30 PM 400M Women Collegiate Final
3:00 PM 400M Men Collegiate Final
3:00 PM Long Jump Men Collegiate Final
3:00 PM Long Jump Women Collegiate Final
3:15 PM Discus Throw Women Collegiate Final
3:30 PM 800M Women Collegiate Final
3:55 PM 800M Men Collegiate Final
3:45 PM High Jump Men Collegiate Final
4:20 PM 200M Men Para Athletes Visually Impaired
4:25 PM 200M Women Para Athletes Ambulatory
4:30 PM 200M Women Collegiate Final
5:00 PM 200M Men Collegiate Final
4:45 PM Discus Throw Men Collegiate Final
5:00 PM Pole Vault Women Collegiate Final C
5:00 PM Pole Vault Men Collegiate Final C
5:30 PM 4x400M Relay Women Collegiate Final
5:45 PM 4x400M Relay Men Collegiate Final
6:00 PM 1500M Women Collegiate
6:25 PM 1500M Men Collegiate
7:05 PM 3200m Girls High School Invitational
7:20 PM 3200m Boys High School Invitational
7:35 PM 4x800M Relay Girls High School Invitational
7:47 PM 4x800M Relay Boys High School Invitational
7:57 PM Mile Girls High School Invitational
8:05 PM Mile Boys High School Invitational
8:15 PM 4x1600M Relay Girls High School Invitational
8:35 PM 4x1600M Relay Boys High School Invitational
8:55 PM 5000M Women Elite Invitational
9:15 PM 5000M Men Elite Invitational
9:35 PM 5000M Women Collegiate A
9:55 PM 5000M Men Collegiate A
10:15 PM 5000M Women Collegiate B
10:35 PM 5000M Men Collegiate B

In this article:,
Written By

Covers meetings in the United States, including the USA Championships, meetings in Florida and Miami, as well as promoting on social media @worldtrack,

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Damian-Warner-of-Canada-in-the-multi-event Damian-Warner-of-Canada-in-the-multi-event

Main News

Day 1: World Indoor Athletics Championships order of events, watch live, start lists

Watch and follow the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 on YouTube and Facebook, as well as NBC and Peacock in the USA as the...

March 17, 2022
matthew_boling_georgia_bulldogs matthew_boling_georgia_bulldogs

Main News

FSU Relays 2022 heat sheets, live results and schedule

Live results, schedule, and heat sheets for the 2022 FSU Relays, which will take place Thursday (24) to Saturday (26). It is free to...

March 24, 2022
Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-jumps-6.20m-world-indoor-pole-vault-record Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-jumps-6.20m-world-indoor-pole-vault-record

Main News

Day 3 Results: World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22

Updated results for FINALS ONLY on Day 3 at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 on Sunday. Three world records were broken! See...

March 20, 2022
2022-Raleigh-Relays-Live-Streaming 2022-Raleigh-Relays-Live-Streaming

Main News

Daily schedule, standards and how to watch 2022 Raleigh Relays

How to watch live streaming coverage 2022 Raleigh Relays, as well as the daily schedule and order of events from Thursday, March 24 to...

March 21, 2022
Advertisement