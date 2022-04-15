Day 2 order of events: How to watch 2022 Mt. Sac Relays

The following is the order of event and live streaming schedule for Day Two at the 2022 Mt. Sac Relays at the Hilmer Lodge Stadium in Walnut, CA. The event, which will feature elite athletes on Saturday’s third day with the introduction of the 2022 USATF Golden Games, is streaming live on Runnerspace.com. For all the information about watching live, please read: How to watch the 2022 Mt. Sac Relays?

After a very spirited first day of broadcast on Thursday, the action resumes on Friday with a loaded schedule that is slated to close out with the men’s collegiate 5000m runs at 10:35 pm PT / 1:35 am ET. Read more: 2022 Mt. SAC Relays Results on Thursday April 14

Opening the order of events on Friday is the women’s hammer throw and men’s javelin throw, respectively, at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET, while the first event on the track are the heats of the women’s 4x100m relay at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET, followed by the men’s preliminaries.

Collegiate athletes will dominate the schedule again today, but a number of high school events, as well as the men’s and women’s elite Invitational 5000m races, are also listed for Friday’s second day.

2022 Mt. Sac Relays Day 2 order of events schedule

10:00 AM Hammer Throw Women Collegiate Prelim

10:00 AM Javelin Throw Men Collegiate Final

11:00 AM 4x100M Relay Women Collegiate Invitational Prelim

11:00 AM Pole Vault Women Collegiate Final B

11:00 AM Pole Vault Men Collegiate Final B

11:00 AM Shot Put Men Collegiate Final

11:00 AM Triple Jump Men Collegiate Final

11:00 AM Triple Jump Women Collegiate Final

11:15 AM 4x100M Relay Men Collegiate Invitational Prelim

11:35 AM 100M Hurdles Women Collegiate Prelim

12:00 PM High Jump Women Collegiate Final

12:05 PM 110M High Hurdles Men Collegiate Prelim

12:30 PM Javelin Throw Women Collegiate Final

12:35 PM 100M Women Collegiate Prelim

1:00 PM Shot Put Women Collegiate Final

1:05 PM 100M Men Collegiate Prelim

1:35 PM 400M Hurdles Women Collegiate Final

1:55 PM 400M Hurdles Men Collegiate Final

2:00 PM Hammer Throw Men Collegiate Prelim

2:00 PM Pole Vault Women Collegiate Final A

2:00 PM Pole Vault Men Collegiate Final A



2:20 PM 100M Hurdles Women Collegiate Final

2:25 PM 110M High Hurdles Men Collegiate Final

2:30 PM 400M Women Collegiate Final

3:00 PM 400M Men Collegiate Final

3:00 PM Long Jump Men Collegiate Final

3:00 PM Long Jump Women Collegiate Final

3:15 PM Discus Throw Women Collegiate Final

3:30 PM 800M Women Collegiate Final

3:55 PM 800M Men Collegiate Final

3:45 PM High Jump Men Collegiate Final

4:20 PM 200M Men Para Athletes Visually Impaired

4:25 PM 200M Women Para Athletes Ambulatory

4:30 PM 200M Women Collegiate Final

5:00 PM 200M Men Collegiate Final

4:45 PM Discus Throw Men Collegiate Final

5:00 PM Pole Vault Women Collegiate Final C

5:00 PM Pole Vault Men Collegiate Final C

5:30 PM 4x400M Relay Women Collegiate Final

5:45 PM 4x400M Relay Men Collegiate Final

6:00 PM 1500M Women Collegiate

6:25 PM 1500M Men Collegiate

7:05 PM 3200m Girls High School Invitational

7:20 PM 3200m Boys High School Invitational

7:35 PM 4x800M Relay Girls High School Invitational

7:47 PM 4x800M Relay Boys High School Invitational

7:57 PM Mile Girls High School Invitational

8:05 PM Mile Boys High School Invitational

8:15 PM 4x1600M Relay Girls High School Invitational

8:35 PM 4x1600M Relay Boys High School Invitational

8:55 PM 5000M Women Elite Invitational

9:15 PM 5000M Men Elite Invitational

9:35 PM 5000M Women Collegiate A

9:55 PM 5000M Men Collegiate A

10:15 PM 5000M Women Collegiate B

10:35 PM 5000M Men Collegiate B