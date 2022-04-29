Edwin Allen, Hydel lead Jamaican high schools at 2022 Penn Relays on Day 2

PHILADELPHIA – Hydel and Edwin Allen are among the top high schools that will be in action at the 2022 Penn Relays on Friday’s (29) second day.

The Jamaican powerhouses lead a list of strong advocates that will be vying for the Championship of America 4x100m, 4x400m and 4x800m relay titles here today.

Led by World U20 champion, Edwin Allen goes into Day 2 as the big favorite to secure the crown in the girls’ Championship of America 4x100m relay.

The Jamaican CHAMPS 2022 champions paced all the qualifiers entering the final after clocking a quick 44.64 seconds to lead six schools from Jamaica vying for the title.

An Edwin Allen team led by world junior 100m champion Tina Clayton and twin sister Tia, dominated the heats, with Hydel high owning the next best time with 46.37.

The other Jamaican high school teams joining the two mentioned above in the final are Holmwood Tech, Immaculate Conception, St. Jago and St. Catherine.

IMG Academy (FL) leads the USA teams hoping to stop the Caribbean stars on Friday.

The 2022 Penn Relays high school girls’ 4×100 Championship of America final will go off at 4:20 pm.

Hydel Hunts 2022 Penn Relays 4×400 Championship of America final

In the high school girls’ 4×400 Championship of America final, Hydel will start as the favorite to win the title after leading the list of qualifiers with a time of 3:39.34.

The quartet of Alliah Baker, Brianna Lyston, Kernica Hill and Oneika McAnnoff enter the race buzzing with confidence with the CHAMPS 2022 title holders leading four other Jamaican schools heading into the final.

Excelsior, St. Jago, Edwin Allen and Holmwood Technical are the other teams from Jamaica down to take on four U.S. based high schools in the final on Friday.

The final of the Championship of America 4x400m relay for high school girls is slated for 5:05 pm ET, with Scotch Plains-Fanwood (NJ), AC Bullis School (MD) and Paul Robeson (NY) also down to contest the final.

Meanwhile, Holmwood Tech and Edwin Allen lead the Jamaican representatives in the girls’ 4×800 Championship of America final.

Union Catholic (NJ) qualified with the fastest time from the heat with 9:13.08, with Edwin Allen next best heading into the final with 9:13.89 and Holmwood (9:23.48).

The 2022 Penn Relays order of events schedule and how to watch live streaming coverage are available on our homepage, as well as continued updates on our website.