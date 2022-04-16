Eliud Kipsang breaks collegiate 1500m record with 3:33.74

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Eliud Kipsang closed out a very good day for the Alabama track and field team with a new NCAA collegiate record in the 1,500 meters at the 2022 Bryan Clay Invitational Friday night (15).

Kipsang’s record-breaking performance added to the record-breaking excitement on Friday after LSU’s Favour Ofili smashed the women’s collegiate 200m record with 21.96 at the 2022 Tom Jones Memorial Classic in Florida.

The Crimson Tide long-distance star produced an understanding final kick to cross the finish line in a time of 3:33.74, which saw him bettering the previous collegiate mark by nearly a second at Cougar Stadium in Azusa, Calif.

Kipsang not only topped college athletes in the race, as he also beat pro runner Will Paulson by more than two-tenths of a second and was more than two and a half seconds better than the nearest collegian.

The Eldoret, Kenya, native is now the only college runner in track and field history to go under 3:34.00 in the 1,500 meters.

Paulson, who suite out for the Nike OTC Elite finished second in the race on Friday in a time of 3:33.97, while Abdihamid Nur of Northern Arizona ran 3:36.33, followed by, Vincent Ciattei (Nike OTC Elite, 3:36.79), Cameron Proceviat (3:36.80) and Jonathan Davis (Illinois, 3:36.85) on the overall results final list.

Mercy Chelangat breaks school record at 2022 Mt. SAC Relays

At the 2022 Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut, Calif., Mercy Chelangat bettered her own school record with a 15:17.28, which move her into the all-time top 10 in collegiate competition.

Across the country at the Tom Jones Invitational, in Gainesville, Fla., Louis Martinez led the way, clearing the bar at 5.22 meters to win the men’s pole vault, a mark that ranks him fifth all-time at UA.

Alan de Falchi took second in the men’s discus with a season-best mark of 60.57 meters, which ranks him fifth all-time at Alabama. Tarsis Orogot took third in the men’s 200 meters, with a 20.39, which ranks him sixth all-time for the Crimson Tide.

