Enschede Marathon 2022 results; Chepkemoi breaks course record

Enschede Marathon 2022 results from the race that took place on Sunday (24) as Kenya’s Maurine Chepkemoi smashed the course record to win women’s race.

The Enschede Marathon 2022 results on Sunday, 24 April, an event which is part of the 2022 World Athletics Label Road Races Elite series. Kenyans Julius Tuwei and Maurine Chepkemoi won the men’s and women’s races this weekend.

Tuwei captured the top spot in the men’s race after he broke the tape at 2:07:43 to set a personal best and sealed the victory ahead of his fellow countryman Enock Onchari and Tandu Abate from Ethiopia.

Tuwei bettered his previous PB from 2:08:06, set in Valencia in 2017, while Onchari also improved his lifetime best to 2:07:52 to finish second, and Abate completed the podium places in third with 2:07:59.

Another Kenyan runner, Josphat Kiprotich, also dipped under the 2:10 barrier, clocking 2:09:08 to finish in fourth place with a PB.

The Enschede Marathon course record is 2:04:30 and was set in 2021 by Kenyan marathon great Eliud Kipchoge, the two-time Olympic marathon champion.

Meanwhile, Chepkemoi crossed the line at 2:21:10 to secure the victory on the women’s side and also smashed the course record of 2:25.59, set by Katharina Steinruck of Germany in 2021.

She easily defeated her compatriot and former Commonwealth Games women’s marathon champion Philomena Cheyech, who ran 2:23:53, while Ethiopia’s Bezabeh Alemtsehay ran a PB of 2:24:42 to finish third.

Enschede Marathon 2022 results

Men’s Marathon
Final
1 Julius TUWEI KEN 2:07:43
2 Enock ONCHARI KEN 2:07:52
3 Deme Tadu ABATE ETH 2:07:59
4 Josphat KIPROTICH KEN 2:09:08
5 Kenneth CHESEREK KEN 2:10:23
6 Solomon MUTAI UGA 2:11:01
7 Ngonidzashe NCUBE ZIM 2:11:46
8 Abe GASHAHUN ETH 2:12:09
9 Stephen MUNGATHIA KEN 2:12:22
10 Edwin KIPTOO KEN 2:13:57
11 Mohamed OUMAARIR MAR 2:18:31
12 Geart JORRITSMA NED 2:23:32
13 Stef SIMONS BEL 2:25:12
14 Geert Jan WASSINK NED 2:25:40
15 Wesley VAN DER GOUW NED 2:26:32
16 Nick ZWIENENBERG NED 2:29:39
17 Alwin HEIJTING NED 2:30:44
18 Olfert MOLENHUIS NED 2:30:50
19 Freek HOOLSEMA NED 2:31:14
20 Nick VAN NIEUWENHUIZEN NED 2:32:52
21 Lucas MORAY BEL 2:34:36
22 Wim DE MAEYER BEL 2:34:53
23 Maarten DE MAEYER BEL 2:35:32
24 Dirk GOEYERS BEL 2:35:49
25 Peter BRUINSMA NED 2:36:02

Women’s Marathon
Final
1 Maurine CHEPKEMOI KEN 2:21:10
2 Philomena CHEYECH KEN 2:23:53
3 Bezabeh ALEMTSEHAY ETH 2:24:42
4 Caroline JEPCHIRCHIR KEN 2:26:11
5 Aberash FAYESA ETH 2:26:43
6 Naom JEBET KEN 2:28:00
7 Brenda KIPRONO KEN 2:28:27
8 Euliter TANUI KEN 2:31:17
9 Rodah JEPKORIR KEN 2:38:13
10 Karen VAN PROEYEN BEL 2:38:32
11 Lydia Njeri MATHATHI KEN 2:41:12
12 Bertine DE VRIES NED 2:49:18
13 Ingrid KLAASSEN NED 2:52:43
14 Tineke HEUVELING NED 2:57:56
15 Kathelijn LEMMENS NED 2:58:17
17 Katelijne TAS BEL 3:00:35

Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.

