Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Final Carifta Games 2022 medal standings; Jamaica dominates again!

Host country Jamaica won an incredible 97 medals, including 47 golds to top the Carifta Games 2022 medal standings here at the National Stadium on Monday night (18).

Published

Final-Carifta-Games-2022-medal-standings-Jamaica-dominates
Final Carifta Game 2022 medal standings: Jamaica dominates

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica tallied an astounding 97 medals to top the Final Carifta Games 2022 medal standings as the regional track and field championships came to a close on Monday night (18) here at the National Stadium. REA MORE: Carifta Games 2022 results on Day 3

Carifta Games return with a bang!

The Caribbean powerhouse was dominant over the three-days of competition and ended with a well-expected 45th overall Carifta Games team title, including a 36th straight as the event returned for the first time since 2019 following the cancelation of the 2020 and 2021 meetings because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

At the end of the championships on Monday night, Jamaica commandingly topped the medal standings with 45 golds, 29 silvers and 18 bronze medals, and was well ahead of the next placed teams.

A total of 22 teams won at least one medal, while 13 countries won at least one gold medal, bettering the 12 that achieved that feat when the Games was last staged in 2019.

Final-Carifta-Games-2022-medal-standings-11-20
Final Carifta Game 2022 medal standings: 22 countries won medals

Following the powerful Jamaican team on the medal chart were The Bahamas, which collected 17 medals — four gold, six silver and seven bronze, an impressive British Virgin Islands team which ended with four golds, two silvers and a bronze for seven total medals.

Trinidad and Tobago ended with 23 total medals, including two golds, 11 silvers and 10 bronze medals, while and Guyana finished with two golds, three silvers and two bronze medals in rounding out the top five.

Below is a complete list of teams that won medals at this year’s edition of the championships.

Final Carifta Games 2022 Medal Standings

CountriesGSBTotal
Jamaica47321897
Bahamas46717
British Virgin Islands4217
Trinidad and Tobago2101123
Guyana2327
US Virgin Islands2103
Barbados14611
French Guiana1203
Cayman Islands1124
Dominica1102
Grenada1067
Antigua and Barbuda1023
Curacao1001
St. Vincent and the Grenadines0235
Bermuda0123
St. Lucia0101
Belize0101
St. Kitts and Nevis0023
Turks and Caicos Islands0011
Guadeloupe0011
Martinique0011
Suriname0011
In this article:,,
Written By

Racquel Smith joined World-Track and Field Website in 2008 as a contributor for the Beijing Olympic Games and she has grown with us ever since. Despite being a mother of two, Racquel has been one of our main go-to writers from Caribbean meetings.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Lorine scott

    April 19, 2022 at 7:05 am

    Great job Jamaica, we know u would b on top in this carifta game as always.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

matthew_boling_georgia_bulldogs matthew_boling_georgia_bulldogs

Main News

FSU Relays 2022 heat sheets, live results and schedule

Live results, schedule, and heat sheets for the 2022 FSU Relays, which will take place Thursday (24) to Saturday (26). It is free to...

March 24, 2022
Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-jumps-6.20m-world-indoor-pole-vault-record Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-jumps-6.20m-world-indoor-pole-vault-record

Main News

Day 3 Results: World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22

Updated results for FINALS ONLY on Day 3 at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 on Sunday. Three world records were broken! See...

March 20, 2022
2022-Raleigh-Relays-Live-Streaming 2022-Raleigh-Relays-Live-Streaming

Main News

Daily schedule, standards and how to watch 2022 Raleigh Relays

How to watch live streaming coverage 2022 Raleigh Relays, as well as the daily schedule and order of events from Thursday, March 24 to...

March 21, 2022
Los-Angeles-Marathon-2022-results Los-Angeles-Marathon-2022-results

Main News

Los Angeles Marathon 2022 Results; Meringor, Korir win titles

The top results at the Los Angeles Marathon 2022 as Kenyans Delvine Meringor and John Korir picking up the wins in the elite races...

March 20, 2022
Advertisement