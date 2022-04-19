Final Carifta Games 2022 medal standings; Jamaica dominates again!

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica tallied an astounding 97 medals to top the Final Carifta Games 2022 medal standings as the regional track and field championships came to a close on Monday night (18) here at the National Stadium. REA MORE: Carifta Games 2022 results on Day 3

Carifta Games return with a bang!

The Caribbean powerhouse was dominant over the three-days of competition and ended with a well-expected 45th overall Carifta Games team title, including a 36th straight as the event returned for the first time since 2019 following the cancelation of the 2020 and 2021 meetings because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

At the end of the championships on Monday night, Jamaica commandingly topped the medal standings with 45 golds, 29 silvers and 18 bronze medals, and was well ahead of the next placed teams.

A total of 22 teams won at least one medal, while 13 countries won at least one gold medal, bettering the 12 that achieved that feat when the Games was last staged in 2019.

Final Carifta Game 2022 medal standings: 22 countries won medals

Following the powerful Jamaican team on the medal chart were The Bahamas, which collected 17 medals — four gold, six silver and seven bronze, an impressive British Virgin Islands team which ended with four golds, two silvers and a bronze for seven total medals.

Trinidad and Tobago ended with 23 total medals, including two golds, 11 silvers and 10 bronze medals, while and Guyana finished with two golds, three silvers and two bronze medals in rounding out the top five.

Below is a complete list of teams that won medals at this year’s edition of the championships.

Final Carifta Games 2022 Medal Standings