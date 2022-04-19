Connect with us

Florida Gators are ranked No. 2 in latest Outdoor Ratings Index

The Florida Gators women’s and men’s teams are ranked No. 2 in the latest USTFCCCA Outdoor Ratings Index, announced on Monday, 18 April, following some outstanding performances at the 2022 Tom Jones Memorial Classic.

Published

Hall_Anna__2022_SEC_Indoor_Championships
Hall Anna of Florida at the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships. Photo by Isabella Marley

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Following an outstanding showing at the Tom Jones Memorial this past weekend, both of the Florida Gators track and field teams are ranked No. 2 in the latest edition of the Outdoor Ratings Index as announced by the USTFCCCA on Monday afternoon.

2022 NCAA DI Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Rating Index – Week 4 || 2022 NCAA DI Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Rating Index – Week 4

Florida’s women continue their streak of being ranked in the top-5 of every single poll this season while the men achieve their highest ranking of the season.

MORE: Watch Florida breaks 4x400m collegiate record with 2:58.53

The Gators put on a show this past weekend, finishing the Tom Jones Memorial with two school records, a Guyanese national record and a collegiate record.

The highlight of the meet came in the final race of the competition. For the first time since the SEC Indoor Championships in February, the Gators put out the 4×400 relay team of Jacory Patterson, Ryan Willie, Jacob Miley and Champion Allison.

In a field full of outstanding talent, Florida ran 2:58.53, smashing the collegiate record in the process. Prior to the Gators’ race, no collegiate team had ever run sub-2:59.00 in the 4×400 relay.

The record-breaking time was just one of a number of outstanding performances for the Gators.

Jacory Patterson (10.11), Dedrick Vanover (10.11), Joseph Fahnbulleh (10.15) and Tyler Davis (10.17) all ran sub-10.20 times in the 100 meters after running the 4×100 relay in 38.70.

Grace Stark broke the school record in the 100-meter hurdles twice in one day. After going 12.67 in the prelims, Stark came back and beat a talented field in the final in 12.58 to establish the No. 3 time in the NCAA this season.

With that performance, Stark moves into No. 10 in NCAA history in the event.

Jasmine Moore (14.07m/46-2) and Natricia Hooper (14.03m/46-0.5) moved into No. 1 and 2 collegiately this season in the Triple Jump.

They are the only two women’s collegiate triple jumpers to jump over 14 meters this season.

In the process, Hooper broke the Guyanese national record in the Triple Jump. She now holds the record both indoors and outdoors for her native country.

The Gators get this weekend off before closing out the regular season with a split weekend at the LSU Invitational (Sprints/Jumps, April 30) and North Florida Invitational (Throws/Distance, April 29-30).

