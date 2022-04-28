Florida Gators track to split between LSU invite and North Florida meets

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators track and field teams will be on the road this weekend after a pair of home meets during the early portion of April.

The 2022 LSU Invite (All times Central)

Live Results / Start Lists

Venue: Bernie Moore Track Stadium

Bernie Moore Track Stadium Watch: No Stream

No Stream Coverage: Follow the Gators on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for coverage and updates.

All events are subject to change, pending weather this weekend

The Gators will head to both the LSU Invitational and North Florida Invitational in the final weekend of regular season action before postseason competition commences with the SEC Outdoor Championships from May 12-14.

Florida will split squads this Friday and Saturday with a majority of the sprinters, hurdlers and jumpers heading to Baton Rouge while the throws and distance crews and a handful of sprinters and jumpers head to Jacksonville.

Florida Gators at LSU Invite:

The Gators will meet a loaded field of competition at the LSU Invitational which includes the host-Tigers, Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas.

Jacory Patterson, Champion Allison and Taylor Manson are expected to compete in the 400 meters for the first time this outdoor season.

Allison was the SEC Indoor Champion back in February while Patterson finished 5th at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

This weekend the Florida Gators will bring a large number of entries in the men’s 100 meters and 200 meters.

Joseph Fahnbulleh is scheduled to double in both events as well as Cameron Mahorn, Tyler Davis, Kemuel Santana and Dedrick Vanover.

PJ Austin is set to return to competition for the first time since the Texas Relays.

He is among the candidates to run the 4×100 relay (Vanover, Davis, Fahnbulleh and Patterson) and will also run the 200 meters and compete in the Long Jump.

Kurt Powdar will make his first appearance since the SEC Indoor Championships when he opens up in the 110-meter hurdles.

Florida Gators standout sprint hurdler Grace Stark is expected to run the 100 meters and 100-meter hurdles while Talitha Diggs (100 meters and 200 meters), Anna Hall (100-meter hurdles and Long Jump) and Sterling Lester (200 meters and 400 meters) are also set to compete in multiple events.

Action in Baton Rouge will be contested all day Saturday with the Men’s 4×100 relay set to start things for the Gators at 12:35 p.m. CST.

Florida Gators at UNF Invite:

Florida’s distance and throws teams have set a number of personal bests so far this season and will look to continue that success in the North Florida Invitational this weekend.

Parker Valby is set to compete for the first time since January when she opens up in Jacksonville.

The Gators will bring a number of entries in the 800 meters and 1500 meters this weekend.

Imogen Barrett, Ashley Klingenberg, Vasileia Spyrou and Gabrielle Wilkinson will all contest the 800 meters on Saturday afternoon.

Barrett currently holds the fourth-best time in the NCAA this season after running 2:01.65 at the Tom Jones Memorial.

Sam Austin and Joe Wester will pace a group of nine Florida men in the 800 meters as well. The Gators are also scheduled to run nine men in the 1500 meters on Friday afternoon.

Thea Jensen will double enter once again when she contests the Shot Put on Friday and the Discus on Saturday.

Edward Shelikoff (Discus), Mark Porter (Javelin) and Zach Godbold (Javelin) will look to continue their hot starts to the season in their respective events.

Markus Ballengee is set to make his Florida debut when he competes in the Discus on Saturday morning.

Nick Deal (1500 meters and 5000 meters) and Zak Sedaros (100 meters and 200 meters) are among a number of Gators scheduled to run multiple events this weekend.

Action at North Florida starts Friday afternoon with Jensen in the Shot Put and Adam Bouchard in the High Jump.