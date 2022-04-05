Florida jumps to No. 3; Texas remains No. 1 – USTFCCCA Week 2 outdoor rankings

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida track and field programs both jumped to No. 3 in the latest edition of the outdoor ratings index as announced by the USTFCCCA on Monday afternoon.

Texas Longhorns continue to be the No. 1 ranked women’s and men’s teams in the country after another impressive display this past weekend at the Texas vs. Texas A&M dual meeting in College Station. Read more: Texas vs Texas A&M dual meet results; Texas swept team titles

FLORIDA GATORS RANKING REPORT

Florida women have been ranked inside the top-5 of every poll this season while the men earn their highest ranking of the season.

Embed from Getty Images

The SEC powerhouses hosted their first home meet of the season this past weekend with the Pepsi Florida Relays. Despite inclement weather throughout the weekend, Florida was able to get all of its scheduled races in on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, the Gators got outstanding performances in the 200 meters and 400-meter hurdles. Read more: [Video] watch Fahnbulleh hunts down Boling in 2022 Florida Relays 200m

A week after breaking the school record in the Heptathlon, Anna Hall went and broke the school record in the 400-meter hurdles in 55.35. That race was her debut in the event.

Vanessa Watson followed closely behind with a new personal best of 56.25, moving up to fifth nationally and fourth on Florida’s All-Time Top 10 List.

Talitha Diggs continued a strong weekend for the sprints on the women’s side by clocking a new personal best of 22.78 in the 200 meters.

Her mark now sits fourth nationally and moves her up to third in school history in the event.

Jacory Patterson (20.20) and Joseph Fahnbulleh (20.22) paced a strong effort in the 200 meters on the men’s side. Florida had four men go under 20.80 on Friday evening ( Ryan Willie and Kemuel Santana ).

Patterson and Fahnbulleh sit first and fourth nationally in the event following this weekend’s action. Read more about the results: 2022 Pepsi Florida Relays results – Two days

Embed from Getty Images

After sitting through a near seven-hour rain delay on Saturday afternoon, the Gators responded by posting a series of personal bests in the 800 meters.

Imogen Barrett made her outdoor season debut by posting a personal best and the NCAA lead in 2:02.02. She moved up to fourth on Florida’s All-Time Top 10 List.

Sam Austin followed that up in the men’s race by running the seventh-best time nationally in 1:48.15 in his outdoor collegiate debut.

Grace Stark opened up her season in the 100-meter hurdles by going sub-13 in 12.99 in the pouring rain to move up to tenth nationally this year.

Florida boasts top-7 times nationally in both the 4×100 and 4×400 relays on the men’s and women’s side.

In the coming weeks, more Gators will make their outdoor season debut in their primary events including Jasmine Moore in the Triple Jump and Ryan Willie , Jacory Patterson and Talitha Diggs in the 400 meters.

Florida gets the weekend off before hosting its second and final meet of the season on April 15 and 16 with the Tom Jones Memorial.

Complete rankings here: MEN | WOMEN