Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Friday schedule for the 2022 Pepsi Florida and how to watch

The complete schedule of the 2022 Florida Relays meeting for Friday, with action slated for 8:00 am ET. Live streaming coverage will begin at 5:00 pm.

Published

Florida-Relays-2022-Friday-April-1-Schedule
Florida Relays 2022 Friday, April 1 Schedule

The following is the schedule for the first day of action at the 2022 Pepsi Florida Relays on Friday, April 1. The meeting was initially slated to begin on Thursday, but events were postponed and pushed back to a new starting time on Friday morning instead.

Action was supposed to have started Thursday evening with a number of high school events, but those competitions were forced to be postponed and rescheduled because of inclement weather in the Gainesville area.

The meeting will now begin Friday morning at 8:00 am EST. Live streaming will be available on SEC Network +, starting at 5:00 pm ET. Click here for updates on how to watch the broadcast.

Coverage of the day’s competition will begin with field events action with the high school girls taking the outer ring first in the Discus throw, while there will be activities in the jumping events – boys’ and girls’ triple jump – starting at 9:00 am.

Meanwhile, the running events on Friday’s first day will get going at 9:00 am ET, starting with the high school boys’ 3200m runs and followed by the girls’ section at 9:30 am. The 100m for boys and 100m hurdles for girls are slated for 10:00 am, with the girls’ 100m and boys’ 110m hurdles slated for 10:15 am starts.

College and elite athletes will begin competition in the evening, with the women’s 1500m among the opening events for the collegiate athletes at 5:00 pm, with the Olympic Development 200m races scheduled for a 5:50 pm start.

Meanwhile, the meeting organisers announced that due to time constraints, the high school long jumps will not be contested this weekend.

2022 Pepsi Florida Relays – Friday Schedule – April 1

9:00 am B 3200m
9:30 am G 3200m
10:00 am B 100m (Back)
10:00 am G 100mH (Front)
10:15 am G 100m (Back)
10:15 am B 110mH (Front)

Field Events
8:00 am G Discus (Outer)
9:00 am G Triple Jump
B Triple Jump
G High Jump
B Pole Vault
B Shot Put (Inner)

11:00 am W Hammer
11:30 am B Discus (Inner)
12:00 pm G Shot Put
B High Jump
G Pole Vault

2:30 pm W Long Jump (Invite)
M Long Jump (Invite)
M Hammer

3:00 pm WHighJump(Invite)
M Javelin- Women’s Javelin to follow W Javelin
W Pole Vault
4:45 pm W Long Jump M Long Jump
5:30 pm M High Jump (Invite)
7:30 pm W Discus (Invite) (Inner)

Running Events
9:00 am B 3200m
9:30 am G 3200m
10:00 am B 100m (Back)
10:00 am G 100mH (Front)
10:15 am G 100m (Back)
10:15 am B 110mH (Front)
10:30 am G 800m
10:45 am B 800m
11:00 am G 400m
11:20 am B 400m

Running Events
3:30 pm G 4×100
3:45 pm B 4×100
4:00 pm G 1600m
4:30 pm B1600m
5:00 pm W 1500m
5:25 pm M 1500m
5:50 pm W 200m
6:20 pm W 200m (OD)
6:25 pm M 200m
6:55 pm M 200m (OD)
7:00 pm W 400mH
7:20 pm M 400mH
7:40 pm G 4×400
8:10 pm B 4×400
8:40 pm W Steeple
9:05 pm M Steeple
9:20 pm W 5000m
9:45 pm M 5000m

In this article:,,,
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Watch live steaming coverage of the 2022 Tokyo Marathon online and follow all the results and updates on Sunday / Saturday night USA time....

March 5, 2022
watch-2022-ncaa-indoor-championships-espn3 watch-2022-ncaa-indoor-championships-espn3

Main News

How to watch the NCAA DI NCAA Indoor Championships 2022?

Watch the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships live on March 11-12 on ESPN3 with a re-air scheduled for ESPU on March 13. Arkansas and Oregon...

March 4, 2022
Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-breaks-pole-vault-world-record Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-breaks-pole-vault-world-record

Main News

Results from the 2022 Belgrade Indoor Meeting

Recap and results from the 2022 Belgrade Indoor Meeting in Serbia as Armand Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record and Lamont Jacobs DQd...

March 7, 2022
Eliud-Kipchoge-wins-2022-Tokyo-Marathon Eliud-Kipchoge-wins-2022-Tokyo-Marathon

Main News

Results from the 2022 Tokyo Marathon; record times by Kipchoge, Kosgei

Results from the very fast 2022 Tokyo Marathon with Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei winning the men's and women's respective races on Sunday (6)....

March 6, 2022
Advertisement