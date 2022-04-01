Friday schedule for the 2022 Pepsi Florida and how to watch

The following is the schedule for the first day of action at the 2022 Pepsi Florida Relays on Friday, April 1. The meeting was initially slated to begin on Thursday, but events were postponed and pushed back to a new starting time on Friday morning instead.

Action was supposed to have started Thursday evening with a number of high school events, but those competitions were forced to be postponed and rescheduled because of inclement weather in the Gainesville area.

The meeting will now begin Friday morning at 8:00 am EST. Live streaming will be available on SEC Network +, starting at 5:00 pm ET. Click here for updates on how to watch the broadcast.

Coverage of the day’s competition will begin with field events action with the high school girls taking the outer ring first in the Discus throw, while there will be activities in the jumping events – boys’ and girls’ triple jump – starting at 9:00 am.

Meanwhile, the running events on Friday’s first day will get going at 9:00 am ET, starting with the high school boys’ 3200m runs and followed by the girls’ section at 9:30 am. The 100m for boys and 100m hurdles for girls are slated for 10:00 am, with the girls’ 100m and boys’ 110m hurdles slated for 10:15 am starts.

College and elite athletes will begin competition in the evening, with the women’s 1500m among the opening events for the collegiate athletes at 5:00 pm, with the Olympic Development 200m races scheduled for a 5:50 pm start.

Meanwhile, the meeting organisers announced that due to time constraints, the high school long jumps will not be contested this weekend.

Field Events

8:00 am G Discus (Outer)

9:00 am G Triple Jump

B Triple Jump

G High Jump

B Pole Vault

B Shot Put (Inner)

11:00 am W Hammer

11:30 am B Discus (Inner)

12:00 pm G Shot Put

B High Jump

G Pole Vault

2:30 pm W Long Jump (Invite)

M Long Jump (Invite)

M Hammer

3:00 pm WHighJump(Invite)

M Javelin- Women’s Javelin to follow W Javelin

W Pole Vault

4:45 pm W Long Jump M Long Jump

5:30 pm M High Jump (Invite)

7:30 pm W Discus (Invite) (Inner)

9:00 am B 3200m

9:30 am G 3200m

10:00 am B 100m (Back)

10:00 am G 100mH (Front)

10:15 am G 100m (Back)

10:15 am B 110mH (Front)

10:30 am G 800m

10:45 am B 800m

11:00 am G 400m

11:20 am B 400m

Running Events

3:30 pm G 4×100

3:45 pm B 4×100

4:00 pm G 1600m

4:30 pm B1600m

5:00 pm W 1500m

5:25 pm M 1500m

5:50 pm W 200m

6:20 pm W 200m (OD)

6:25 pm M 200m

6:55 pm M 200m (OD)

7:00 pm W 400mH

7:20 pm M 400mH

7:40 pm G 4×400

8:10 pm B 4×400

8:40 pm W Steeple

9:05 pm M Steeple

9:20 pm W 5000m

9:45 pm M 5000m