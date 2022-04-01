Hodgkinson to return at Müller Birmingham Diamond League

After an injury forced her out of the World Athletics Indoor Championships last month, Olympic silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson will return for the Wanda Diamond League series at the 2022 Müller Birmingham Diamond League at the Alexander Stadium on Saturday 21 May, the organisers announced this week.

Hodgkinson, who recently turned 20-years-old, was disappointed about having to pull out of the world indoors, after entering the championships as the favorite to take the gold medal in Belgrade. Read more: Injured Hodgkinson withdraws from World Indoor Championships 2022

The British indoor 800m record holder ran a sparkingly 1:57.20 to set the national mark in February clocking and was expected to run away with the title in Serbia until a strain to her right quad muscle forced her to withdraw.

In a year stacked with global championships opportunities, including the World and European Athletics Championships and potentially the Commonwealth Games, Hodgkinson, who ran 1:55.88 at the Tokyo Games last summer to break Dame Kelly Holmes’ long-standing national record, wasn’t prepared to take an unnecessary risk in Belgrade.

However, she is now penciling 2022 Müller Birmingham Diamond League as the ideal meeting to start her summer campaign.

“Last year was incredible from start to finish which I think made the decision to come out of the world indoors even harder,” says the 2021 European indoor and Wanda Diamond League champion.

“I obviously went to Belgrade to win gold and I didn’t even make the start line, so I was gutted. I’ve never had to pull out a race before, but it’s about looking at the bigger picture and making sure the problem is fixed and doesn’t reoccur.

“I’ve still got a lot to learn as a professional athlete and that experience, which was pretty upsetting at the time, taught me a lot. I’m grateful to have such a brilliant team around me to support me and I’m already making good progress.

“I got back to running within about ten days, which was what we had hoped for, and I’m now totally focused on my return to full fitness and to winning medals at the big championships this summer.

“I’ve got high expectations, but I’m at my most comfortable on the track and I can’t wait to kick off my summer campaign in Birmingham.”

