Hotel rooms still available for Boston Marathon 2022, but at a price

By David Monti, @d9monti

(c) 2022 Race Results Weekly, all rights reserved; used with permission

BOSTON — Next Monday the Boston Marathon returns to its traditional slot in the calendar on Patriots’ Day for the first time in three years. Read more: RRW-Boston Marathon course should favor five-time world champion Geoffrey Kamworor

Not only will America’s oldest marathon be held again at full capacity after the field was reduced for last October’s race, but so will the 12th annual B.A.A. 5-K which is set for Saturday. Between both events in 2019, the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) recorded 35,102 finishers.

Numbers for this year’s races should be similar, race organizers and city officials have said. The event is expected to generate a $200 million economic impact. Runners from 122 countries and all 50 states have signed up for the race.

“After a three-year stretch that saw the Boston Marathon move to a virtual format in 2020, then shift to a fall edition in October 2021, we are delighted to return to our traditional date of Patriots’ Day for the 126th running of the Boston Marathon,” said Tom Grilk, president and CEO of the B.A.A. through a statement.

“The B.A.A. looks forward to restoring back to a traditional Boston Marathon weekend, welcoming 30,000 participants, nearly 10,000 volunteers, and countless more supporters to what surely will be an exciting and memorable race day.”

With so many runners and their families headed for Boston again, one might assume that all the hotels are sold out. That’s not the case, according to a quick survey of room availability by Race Results Weekly.

Many properties in Back Bay and nearby Beacon Hill, China Town, and the Seaport District still have rooms. Prices aren’t cheap, but they are no more expensive than advance-purchase prices from several months ago.

The lowest price property offered on Hotels.com within walking distance of Back Bay is $366 per night at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport which is a 37-minute walk from the finish line, according to Google Maps.

More hotel prices ahead of Boston Marathon 2022

The other properties below $400 per night are also in the Seaport District including the Seaport Hotel Boston ($377), Hampton Inn Seaport District ($392), Westin Boston Seaport District ($382), Hyatt Place Boston/Seaport District ($389), YOTEL Boston ($394), and Harborside Inn of Boston ($382).

Within a 15-minute walk of the finish line rooms are also available, but prices are higher. The Copley Square Hotel, which is just around the corner from the finish line, has rooms priced at $558 per night, and the Boston Park Plaza (which is a little farther away) is priced at $559 per night. For those with a (much) bigger budget, Hotels.com has one room left at the Mandarin Oriental on Boylston Street for $1,068 per night for a deluxe king room.

Pricing is similar on AirBnB.com, with a range of offerings from $350 per night for a room at the Boston CitizenM hotel in the West End, to $1,287 per night for a three-bedroom apartment on Charles Street in Beacon Hill. Four nights would $6,171 before taxes, but the apartment easily sleeps six people.

All of the pricing in the survey was based on four-night stays, checking-in on Friday, April 15, and checking-out on Tuesday, April 19. Most hotels had a three-night minimum.

– – – – –

The 2022 Boston Marathon has its first of 11 separate starts at 6:00 a.m. next Monday. The professional men start at 9:37 a.m. and the professional women start at 9:45 a.m. The race will be broadcast nationally in the USA on Peacock TV with coverage beginning at 8:30 a.m.

IMAGE: Boston hotel prices from hotels.com as of 12-Apr-2022