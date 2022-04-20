How to follow BYU 2022 Robison Invitational?

PROVO, Utah — BYU men’s and women’s track and field will host its first meet of the 2022 season this week when it entertains travelers at the Clarence F. Robison Track and Field Complex for the 2022 Robison Invitational on Wednesday through Saturday, 20-23 April.

Where to follow the 2022 Robison Invitational?

You can follow all the Live Results and updates from the meeting. Unfortunately, though, no live stream will be available for this event, so make sure to stay tuned to BYU track and field social media platforms for updates as soon as results become available.

Multi-Events will begin the schedule on Wednesday with the Heptathlon for women starting at 12 p.m. MDT, and the men’s Decathlon gets going at 12:15. Read more: Florida Gators are ranked No. 2 in latest Outdoor Ratings Index

On Thursday, the combined events will resume and also conclude. The men’s and women’s events will begin at 12 p.m. The action heats up on Friday with the Hammer Throw for men, beginning at 11 a.m., and the women’s contest scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

Also happening at 1:00 p.m. are the men’s Triple Jump and High Jump before the focus pans over to the running events, starting at 2:00 p.m. The 100m trails for women and men as well as the 400m final for both genders will take place on the track on Friday.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s fourth and final day of action will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the women’s Shot Put event, while the first track event will start at 11:00 a.m. with the 10,000m men and women (mixed gender), followed by the women’s 3000m Steeplechase at 12:00 p.m. and the men’s race at 12:15 p.m.

2022 Robison Invitational Order of Events Schedule

MULTI-EVENTS

Wednesday

12:00 Heptathlon

100 Meter Hurdles, High Jump, Shot Put, 200 Meters

12:15 Decathlon

100 Meters, Long Jump, Shot Put, High Jump, 400 Meters

Thursday

12:00 Heptathlon

Long Jump, Javelin, 800 Meters

12:00 Decathlon

110 Meter Hurdles, Discus, Pole Vault, Javelin, 1500 Meters

Field Events

Friday

Implement Weigh-in 9:30a – 2:30p

11:00 Hammer men

1:00 Hammer women

1:00 Triple Jump men

1:00 High Jump men

2:00 Long Jump women

3:00 Javelin men

Running Events

Friday (Trials & Finals)

2:00 100m women trials

2:10 100m men trials

2:25 100mH women trials

2:35 110mH men trials

2:50 400m women final

3:05 400m men final

3:20 400mH women final

3:40 400mH men final

Field Events

Saturday

Implement Weigh-in 8:30a – 2:00p

10:00 Shot Put women

10:30 Pole Vault women

11:00 Discus men

11:30 Triple Jump women

12:00 High Jump women

1:00 Pole Vault men

1:00 Discus women

2:00 Shot Put men

2:00 Long Jump men

3:00 Javelin women

Running Events

Saturday (Finals)

11:00 10,000 Men & Women (mixed gender)

11:50 National Anthem/Prayer

12:00 3000m Steeplechase women

12:15 3000m Steeplechase men

12:30 4x100m women

12:40 4x100m men

12:50 1 Mile women

1:10 1 Mile men

1:20 Senior Recognition

1:45 100mH women final

1:55 110mH men final

2:05 100m women final

2:10 100m men final

2:20 800m women

2:35 800m men

2:45 200m women

3:05 200m men

3:15 5000m Women

3:35 5000m Men

3:50 4x400m women

4:00 4x400m men