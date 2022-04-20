Connect with us

How to follow BYU 2022 Robison Invitational?

There is no live stream available, but you can follow the BYU 2022 Robison Invitational live results and updates from April 20-23. Don’t miss the action!

Published

BYU-2022-Robison-Invitational-live-results
BYU 2022 Robison Invitational live results and updates

PROVO, Utah — BYU men’s and women’s track and field will host its first meet of the 2022 season this week when it entertains travelers at the Clarence F. Robison Track and Field Complex for the 2022 Robison Invitational on Wednesday through Saturday, 20-23 April.

Where to follow the 2022 Robison Invitational?

You can follow all the Live Results and updates from the meeting. Unfortunately, though, no live stream will be available for this event, so make sure to stay tuned to BYU track and field social media platforms for updates as soon as results become available.

Multi-Events will begin the schedule on Wednesday with the Heptathlon for women starting at 12 p.m. MDT, and the men’s Decathlon gets going at 12:15. Read more: Florida Gators are ranked No. 2 in latest Outdoor Ratings Index

On Thursday, the combined events will resume and also conclude. The men’s and women’s events will begin at 12 p.m. The action heats up on Friday with the Hammer Throw for men, beginning at 11 a.m., and the women’s contest scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

Also happening at 1:00 p.m. are the men’s Triple Jump and High Jump before the focus pans over to the running events, starting at 2:00 p.m. The 100m trails for women and men as well as the 400m final for both genders will take place on the track on Friday.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s fourth and final day of action will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the women’s Shot Put event, while the first track event will start at 11:00 a.m. with the 10,000m men and women (mixed gender), followed by the women’s 3000m Steeplechase at 12:00 p.m. and the men’s race at 12:15 p.m.

2022 Robison Invitational Order of Events Schedule

MULTI-EVENTS
Wednesday

12:00 Heptathlon
100 Meter Hurdles, High Jump, Shot Put, 200 Meters
12:15 Decathlon
100 Meters, Long Jump, Shot Put, High Jump, 400 Meters

Thursday

12:00 Heptathlon
Long Jump, Javelin, 800 Meters
12:00 Decathlon
110 Meter Hurdles, Discus, Pole Vault, Javelin, 1500 Meters

Field Events
Friday
Implement Weigh-in 9:30a – 2:30p

11:00 Hammer men
1:00 Hammer women
1:00 Triple Jump men
1:00 High Jump men
2:00 Long Jump women
3:00 Javelin men

Running Events
Friday (Trials & Finals)
2:00 100m women trials
2:10 100m men trials
2:25 100mH women trials
2:35 110mH men trials
2:50 400m women final
3:05 400m men final
3:20 400mH women final
3:40 400mH men final

Field Events
Saturday
Implement Weigh-in 8:30a – 2:00p

10:00 Shot Put women
10:30 Pole Vault women
11:00 Discus men
11:30 Triple Jump women
12:00 High Jump women
1:00 Pole Vault men
1:00 Discus women
2:00 Shot Put men
2:00 Long Jump men
3:00 Javelin women

Running Events
Saturday (Finals)
11:00 10,000 Men & Women (mixed gender)
11:50 National Anthem/Prayer
12:00 3000m Steeplechase women
12:15 3000m Steeplechase men
12:30 4x100m women
12:40 4x100m men
12:50 1 Mile women
1:10 1 Mile men
1:20 Senior Recognition
1:45 100mH women final
1:55 110mH men final
2:05 100m women final
2:10 100m men final
2:20 800m women
2:35 800m men
2:45 200m women
3:05 200m men
3:15 5000m Women
3:35 5000m Men
3:50 4x400m women
4:00 4x400m men

