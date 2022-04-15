How to follow live results from the Louisville Invitational?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville track and field team hosts their first of two home outdoor meets this Friday and Saturday, April 15-16 with the Louisville Invitational at Owsley B. Frazier Cardinal Park.

This weekend presents a strong opportunity for our team to take advantage of competing against a talented field with a quality weather forecast," said head coach Dale Cowper.

“It is always nice to be at home for a couple of opportunities in April and our program has traditionally shown very strong progress during this phase. We are excited to host a fast-paced, high-energy competition at Card Park this week.”

The meet will open Friday with four throws events, starting with the men’s hammer throw at 1:00 p.m. ET. The first day of competition closes out with the women’s javelin throw at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Competition resumes Saturday with the four field events at noon, while track events start with the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase at 1:10 p.m. ET. The meet concludes with the women’s 4×400-meter relay at 5:10 p.m. ET.

Louisville welcomes ACC opponent Notre Dame and four teams from the Big Ten Conference in Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State and Purdue. Admission is free and open to spectators. For those not in attendance, live results will be provided by DC Timing throughout the meet.

The Cardinals are back in action following four event wins at the Tennessee Relays last week. Auriane Viola battled through the elements to earn her first collegiate win with a season-best height of 4.07m (13-4.25) in the invitational women’s pole vault, while Ian Kibiwot followed up a runner-up performance at last season’s meet by winning the college men’s 5000-meter.

Cade Richeson and Jorge Contreras closed out the second day of competition Friday by securing the top two spots in the college men’s shot put. Richeson cleared 60 feet for the first time in his career with a personal-best throw of 18.38m (60-3.75), while Contreras surpassed his outdoor personal best with a mark of 17.54m (57-6.5).

Adar Sheere secured the fourth win for the Cardinals Saturday with a personal-best mark of 58.04m (190-5) in the college men’s discus throw. The throw was the third best performer mark in program history and surpassed his previous personal best of 57.69m (189-3) by over a foot.

