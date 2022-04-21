How to follow the 2022 Georgia Tech Invitational?

ATLANTA, Georgia — The 2022 Georgia Tech Invitational will take place on Friday and Saturday, 22-23 April and you can follow live results and updates as several top athletes continue to fine-tune their respective forms ahead of the championships part of the busy season. Follow LIVE RESULTS and updates via the link provided.

Leading Teams Competing at the 2022 Georgia Tech Invitational

The meeting will host several collegiate and professional athletes over the next two days, with the likes of Georgia, Georgia State, Kennesaw State, Middle Tennessee State, Vanderbilt, Boston College, and West Alabama, among the leading programs sending teams to compete at the George C. Griffin Track and Field Facility.

The competition on Friday will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET with the men’s Hammer throw, followed by the women’s event final.

Action on the track will start at 5:30 p.m. with the women’s 100m hurdles, which will be followed by the men’s 110m hurdles at 5:50 p.m., and then the 100m dashes for women and men, starting at 6:15 p.m.

Also slated to take place on the track on Friday are the women’s and men’s 5000m, the 1500m, and the 3000m steeplechase.

The meeting schedule will resume on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. with the women’s high jump, men’s pole vault, men’s and women’s triple jump, and the discus throw competitions for both genders.

Running events on Saturday’s second day will get going at 1:00 p.m. with the 4 x 100m relay races (women and then the men), while the 400m hurdles, 400m flat, 800m, 200m, and the 4x400m relay will round out the other events.

Among the leading athletes slated to compete at the 2022 Georgia Tech Invitational this weekend is Georgia’s Matthew Boling, who is entered in the men’s 200m, and 400m races as well as the long jump event.

GEORGIA TECH INVITATIONAL

UPDATED Schedule of Events

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

12:00 pm “Field Events

Hammer” (M/W to follow)

5:30 pm Shot Put (W/M to follow)

5:30 pm Javelin (M/W to follow)

5:30 pm Pole Vault (W)

5:30 pm Long Jump (M-South Pit)

5:30 pm Long Jump (W-North Pit)

5:30 pm Running Events 100m H (W)

5:50 pm 110m HH (M)

6:15 pm 100m (W/M to follow)

6:50 pm 5000m – Section 2 (W/M to follow)

7:40 pm 1500m (W/M to follow)

8:55 pm 3000mSC (W/M to follow)

9:25 pm 5000m – Section 1 (W/M to follow)

SATURDAY SCHEDULE

12:00 pm Field Events High Jump (W/M to follow)

12:00 pm Pole Vault (M)

12:00 pm Triple Jump (M/W to follow)

12:00 pm Discus (W/M to follow)

1:00 pm Running Events 4 x 100m Relay (W/M to follow)

1:15 pm 400m IH (W/M to follow)

1:45 pm 400m (W/M to follow)

2:30 pm 800m (W/M to follow)

3:40 pm 200m (W/M to follow)

4:30 pm 4 x 400m Relay (W/M to follow)

