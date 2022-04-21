Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to follow the 2022 Virginia Challenge?

Follow all the live results from the 2022 Virginia Challenge, which takes place at Lannigan Field from Thursday to Saturday, April 21-23. No live stream will be available.

Published

2022-Virginia-Challenge
Follow the 2022 Virginia Challenge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The track and field schedule continues this weekend with another healthy list of meetings, including the highlighted 2022 Virginia Challenge at Lannigan Field from Thursday to Saturday, April 21-23.

The Cavaliers are set to welcome the largest track and field meet on the East Coast this weekend when over 1,700 athletes travel to compete at the meeting before turning the focus to the 2022 Penn Relays in Philadelphia from April 28-30.

Admission to the meeting this weekend is free, while those fans who aren’t able to attend, can follow live results to get all the updates. Follow Live Results Here

Follow The Schedule On Thursday

DayStartThursday Field EventsRndStart ListResult
Thursday5:00 PMMen HammerFinalsStart ListResult
Thursday6:30 PMWomen HammerFinalsStart ListResult

Thursday evening schedule will start at 5:00 p.m. with the hammer throw competitions —the men’s event going off first, followed by the women’s battle at 6:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Friday’s schedule of events will begin at 9:00 a.m. with the women’s javelin throw and run through the 10,000 meters, which is set to begin at 9:25 p.m.

The action will conclude on Saturday with the high jump and long jump competitions kicking off the schedule at 12 p.m. The 800m invites are scheduled to close things out at 4:55 p.m.

Among the highlighted list of teams that are down to join host Virginia for this weekend’s meeting are Virginia Tech, NC State, Duke, Florida State, Boston University, North Carolina, Furman, Georgetown, Harvard, Ole Miss, High Point, Liberty, Michigan State, Villanova, Princeton, and West Virginia.

There will also be professional athletes competing from Hoka TC, CPTC – Tracksmith, Haiti, Belize, Great Britain, USA, and Nigeria.

For more information about the latest news and results please continue to visit our homepage, while the latest results will be posted on our upcoming meeting page.

In this article:,,
Written By

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

matthew_boling_georgia_bulldogs matthew_boling_georgia_bulldogs

Main News

FSU Relays 2022 heat sheets, live results and schedule

Live results, schedule, and heat sheets for the 2022 FSU Relays, which will take place Thursday (24) to Saturday (26). It is free to...

March 24, 2022
Tia-Clayton-Jamaica-Champs-2022 Tia-Clayton-Jamaica-Champs-2022

Main News

How to watch the CARIFTA Games 2022?

You can watch live streaming coverage of the CARIFTA Games 2022 on Sportsmax TV and the Sportsmax App from Saturday, 16 April to Sunday,...

April 11, 2022
Sophomore Matthew Boling winning the NCAA Indoor Championships 200m Sophomore Matthew Boling winning the NCAA Indoor Championships 200m

Main News

[Updated with video] Matthew Boling runs 10.03 PB at FSU Relays 2022

Video highlights and recap as Georgia star Matthew Boling clocked an impressive personal best of 10.03 seconds to win the men's 100m at the...

March 25, 2022
Rome-Marathon-2022-Results Rome-Marathon-2022-Results

Main News

Rome Marathon 2022 results; wins for Bekele and Dalasa

Recap and leading results from the Rome Marathon 2022, which took place in Italy on Sunday as Ethiopians Fikre Bekele and Adugna Dalasa secured...

March 27, 2022
Advertisement