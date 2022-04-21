How to follow the 2022 Virginia Challenge?

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The track and field schedule continues this weekend with another healthy list of meetings, including the highlighted 2022 Virginia Challenge at Lannigan Field from Thursday to Saturday, April 21-23.

The Cavaliers are set to welcome the largest track and field meet on the East Coast this weekend when over 1,700 athletes travel to compete at the meeting before turning the focus to the 2022 Penn Relays in Philadelphia from April 28-30.

Admission to the meeting this weekend is free, while those fans who aren’t able to attend, can follow live results to get all the updates. Follow Live Results Here

Follow The Schedule On Thursday

Thursday evening schedule will start at 5:00 p.m. with the hammer throw competitions —the men’s event going off first, followed by the women’s battle at 6:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Friday’s schedule of events will begin at 9:00 a.m. with the women’s javelin throw and run through the 10,000 meters, which is set to begin at 9:25 p.m.

The action will conclude on Saturday with the high jump and long jump competitions kicking off the schedule at 12 p.m. The 800m invites are scheduled to close things out at 4:55 p.m.

Among the highlighted list of teams that are down to join host Virginia for this weekend’s meeting are Virginia Tech, NC State, Duke, Florida State, Boston University, North Carolina, Furman, Georgetown, Harvard, Ole Miss, High Point, Liberty, Michigan State, Villanova, Princeton, and West Virginia.

There will also be professional athletes competing from Hoka TC, CPTC – Tracksmith, Haiti, Belize, Great Britain, USA, and Nigeria.

For more information about the latest news and results please continue to visit our homepage, while the latest results will be posted on our upcoming meeting page.