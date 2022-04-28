How to watch 2022 Torrin Lawrence Memorial? Boling to run 100m

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia track and field programs will complete the outdoor regular-season schedule this weekend when they host the 2022 Torrin Lawrence Memorial here in Athens on Friday and Saturday.

You can watch the live streaming broadcast of the fifth annual Torrin Lawrence Memorial on ESPN’s SEC Network +. Updates and Live Results will be available as well. Watch live stream on both days here: Friday || Saturday

Track and field fans can watch several top athletes in action on both days, with the live stream starting at 12:00 pm ET on Friday. The action on the second day will begin on Saturday at 8:30 am ET.

Friday’s schedule will start with the Men’s Hammer Throw at Noon ET, while the first track event will take place at 5:30 pm with the women’s 800m final. The day will close out at approximately 6:30 pm with the men’s 400m hurdles.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, you can return to watch the live stream starting at 8:30 am ET with the men’s 5000m with the schedule closing out at approximately 3:45 pm with the men’s 4x400m relay.

Matthew Boling Aims to Improve 100m PB

Leading the list of featured athletes set to compete for the hosts at the meeting are sprint and jump standout Matthew Boling and 400m runner Elija Godwin.

Boling is coming off an impressive 19.92 seconds performance over the 200m last weekend, and the junior star will compete in the men’s 100m at this meet on Saturday at 2:50 p.m.

He’s already posted a lifetime best of 9.98 secs for the 100m this season and will be aiming for another career-best performance as he continues to prepare for the championships part of the outdoor campaign.

“Our final regular-season meet of the year has arrived and it’s at our favorite spot, the Spec Towns Track in Athens,” Georgia head coach Caryl Gilbert Smith said on the team’s official website.

“We are getting one chance to compete at our training facility this year so we want to make the best of that opportunity for our fans and families.

“We also want to end the regular season with excellent marks for the upcoming postseason competitions.”

Smith added: “We are eager to start the meet to display how much all of our hard work since August has paid off, and we want the Bulldog Nation to come and see this incredibly talented group who we will have competing.”

The sixth-ranked Bulldogs men and the 25th-ranked Lady Bulldogs will line up against student-athletes from Auburn, Columbus State, Emory, Fort Valley State, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State, N.C. State, North Georgia, Paine College, Piedmont University, Shorter University, Truett-McConnell and Virginia Tech.

A number of professional athletes are also slated to compete this weekend at the 2022 Torrin Lawrence Memorial.

