How to watch Caster Semenya at the ASA Athletics Grand Prix 3?

Some top athletes are scheduled to feature at the third leg of the ASA Athletics Grand Prix Series at the McArthur Stadium in Potchefstroom on Wednesday, 6 April. The meeting is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger Series.

You can watch live streaming coverage of the meeting on SuperSport Variety 4, starting at 18:00 – 20:30 (GMT+2) time in Potchefstroom, South Africa, which is 12:00 pm ET to 2:30 pm ET.

Among the highlighted athletes down to compete at the ASA Athletics Grand Prix 3 are Akani Simbine, Caster Semenya, and the 2018 European Championships silver medalist Nikola Ogrodnikova.

Caster Semenya to continue preparation in 2k

Following her impressive showings over Semenya 5000m and 3000m earlier this season, Semenya will continue her preparations to tackle the long disciplines when she lines up in the women’s 2000m run.

The two-time Olympic and three-time world 800m champion has been barred from running her favored event, which leaves her very upset, but the South African hasn’t been shy about exploring other areas in the sport in her attempt to keep competing.

Semenya is coming off a personal best performance of 8:54.97 at the second leg of the ASA Athletics Grand Prix Series last month after making her season debut over 5000m with a 15:36.55 performance.

Meanwhile, South African national 100m record holder and Tokyo Olympic finalist Akani Simbine will be opening his season in the men’s 200m race here at the ASA Athletics Grand Prix 3 meeting today.

The 28-year-old who finished 4th in 100m at the delayed Tokyo Games last summer behind Italian Lamont Marcell Jacobs, will take on the likes of former South African champion Luxolo Adams and Eswatini’s Olympian Sibusiso Matsenjwa.

Also slated to feature at the meeting are Czech thrower Jakub Vadlejch, the silver medalist in the men’s javelin throw at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, veteran countryman, and multiple major championships medalist Vitezslav Vesely as well as countrywoman Nikola Ogrodnikova.

A recap of the main competitions from the ASA Athletics Grand Prix 3 meeting and the final result update will be published on our website at the conclusion event.