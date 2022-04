How to watch CHAMPS 2022: Day 1 order of events

The following is the order of events, live results, and time schedule for day one at the ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls Championships – CHAMPS 2022 to be held at the National Stadium here in Kingston, Jamaica, on Tuesday, 5 April.

Watch and Listen Champs 2022 Live

Live coverage on the first day will begin at 9:00 am CT and below is the complete schedule along with the links to live results for each event. Read more here: How to watch Jamaica high school CHAMPS 2022?

The first event on the schedule on day one are the preliminaries of the 2000m steeplechase open for girls and boys, with action in the field events starting at 9:44 am CT with the Class One boys and girls qualifying rounds of the long jump.

The morning session will also include the heats of the 400m dashes, before an hour break until 2:00 pm. The evening session includes the heats of the 100m, 1500m and 400m hurdles for all classes as well as the long jump qualifiers for Class 2 boys and Class One girls, respectively.

CHAMPS 2022 DAY ONE SCHEDULE AND RESULTS

Time Event Class Gender Status

9:00 AM 2000m Steeplechase Open Girls Prelims

9:40 AM 2000m Steeplechase Open Boys Prelims

9:44 AM Long Jump 1 Boys Prelims

9:47 AM High Jump 1 Girls Prelims

9:50 AM Javelin Open Girls Prelims

10:10 AM 400M 3 Girls Prelims

10:42 AM 400M 2 Girls Prelims

11:14 AM 400M 1 Girls Prelims

11:46 AM 400M 3 Boys Prelims

11:49 AM Shot Put 2 Girls Prelims

12:18 PM 400M 2 Boys Prelims

12:21 PM Long Jump 2 Girls Prelims

12:53 PM 400M 1 Boys Prelims

MEETING BREAK

2:00 PM Long Jump 2 Boys Prelims

2:02 PM Discus 1 Girls Prelims

2:06 PM 100M 4 Girls Prelims

2:38 PM 100M 3 Girls Prelims

3:10 PM 100M 2 Girls Prelims

3:41 PM 100M 1 Girls Prelims

4:13 PM 100M 3 Boys Prelims

4:45 PM 100M 2 Boys Prelims

5:17 PM 100M 1 Boys Prelims

6:00 PM Opening Ceremony

6:20 PM 1500M 3 Girls Prelims

6:40 PM 1500M 2 Girls Prelims

7:00 PM 1500M 1 Girls Prelims

7:20 PM 1500M 3 Boys Prelims

7:40 PM 1500M 2 Boys Prelims

8:00 PM 1500M 1 Boys Prelims

8:20 PM 400M Hurdles Open Girls Prelims

8:40 PM 400M Hurdles 2 Boys Prelims

9:00 PM 400M Hurdles 1 Boys Prelims

Results Session 1 – DAY ONE

Tuesday 4/5/2022

#10 Boys 16-19 Long Jump CLASS 1 BOYS Prelims

#86 Girls 13-19 Javelin Throw OPEN Prelims

#67 Girls 13-14 400 Meter Dash CLASS 3 Prelims

#56 Girls 15-16 400 Meter Dash CLASS 2 Prelims

#29 Boys 10-13 400 Meter Dash CLASS 3 BOYS Prelims

#63 Girls 15-16 Shot Put CLASS 2 Prelims

#16 Boys 14-15 400 Meter Dash CLASS 2 BOYS Prelims

#62 Girls 15-16 Long Jump CLASS 2 Prelims

#3 Boys 16-19 400 Meter Dash CLASS 1 BOYS Prelims

#23 Boys 14-15 Long Jump CLASS 2 BOYS Prelims

#53 Girls 17-18 Discus Throw CLASS 1 Prelims

#75 Girls 10-12 100 Meter Dash CLASS 4 Prelims

#65 Girls 13-14 100 Meter Dash CLASS 3 Prelims

#54 Girls 15-16 100 Meter Dash CLASS 2 Prelims

#43 Girls 17-18 100 Meter Dash CLASS 1 Prelims

#27 Boys 10-13 100 Meter Dash CLASS 3 BOYS Prelims

#14 Boys 14-15 100 Meter Dash CLASS 2 BOYS Prelims

#1 Boys 16-19 100 Meter Dash CLASS 1 BOYS Prelims

#69 Girls 13-14 1500 Meter Run CLASS 3 Prelims

#58 Girls 15-16 1500 Meter Run CLASS 2 Prelims

#31 Boys 10-13 1500 Meter Run CLASS 3 BOYS Prelims

#18 Boys 14-15 1500 Meter Run CLASS 2 BOYS Prelims

#82 Girls 13-19 400 Meter Hurdles OPEN Prelims

#20 Boys 14-15 400 Meter Hurdles CLASS 2 BOYS Prelims

#7 Boys 16-19 400 Meter Hurdles CLASS 1 BOYS Prelims