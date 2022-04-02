Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch day 2 at the 2022 Stanford Invitational?

Live streaming coverage at the 2022 Stanford Invitational continues on Saturday, April 2, and you can watch it all on FloTrack. Day 2 order of events.

Published

2022-Stanford-Invitational-Day-2-Live
2022 Stanford Invitational Day 2 Live

The order of events schedule and how to watch Day Two at the 2022 Stanford Invitational on Saturday, 2 April. You can watch all the live streaming coverage with a FloTrack premium account and if you don’t already have one, you will not want to miss out! Please go and grab a FloTrack account by clicking here.

After a lively day of action on Friday, the live competition will resume on Saturday’s second day with another packed schedule and you can expect to be well entertained this weekend.

The schedule will begin at 9:00 am PT with the field event contests as the high school athletes will bow into action, while the college women’s hammer throw flights will begin at 10:00 am.

First on the track will be the high school 4x100m relay, with the college women’s 4×100 relay heats going off at 1:15 pm PT.

2022 Stanford Invitational Day Two Order of Events Schedule

SATURDAY || FIELD EVENTS
TimeEventNotes
9:00 AMBoys’ Discus1 Flight (9 to Final)
9:30 AMGirls’ Pole Vault1 Flight
10:00 AMBoys’ Triple Jump1 Flight (9 to Final)
10:00 AMGirls’ Triple Jump1 Flight (9 to Final)
10:00 AMGirls’ High Jump Invitational1 Flight
10:00 AMWomen’s Hammer Collegiate1-2 Flights (9 to Final)
11:00 AMGirls’ Discus1 Flight (9 to Final)
1:00 PMBoys’ High Jump Invitational1 Flight
1:00 PMWomen’s  Triple Jump Collegiate1-2 Flights (9 to Final)
1:00 PMBoys’ Shot Put2 Flights (9 to Final)
1:00 PMGirls’ Shot Put2 Flights (9 to Final)
1:00 PMWomen’s Javelin Collegiate1-2 Flights (9 to Final)
1:00 PMMen’s Hammer Invitational1 Flight (9 to Final)
1:00 PMMen’s Pole Vault Invite1 Flight
3:00 PMWomen’s Discus Invitational1 Flight (9 to Final)
3:00 PMMen’s Shot Put Invitational (Ring 1)1 Flight (9 to Final)
3:00 PMMen’s Shot Put Collegiate (Ring 2)1-2 Flights (9 to Final)
3:30 PMMen’s Triple Jump Invitational1 Flight (9 to Final)
3:30 PMWomen’s Triple Jump Invitational1 Flight (9 to Final)
5:00 PMWomen’s Discus Collegiate1-2 Flights (9 to Final)

SATURDAY || TRACK EVENTS
TimeEventsSection/Advancement Procedure
11:00 AMGirls’ 4X100m Relay3 Heats
11:15 AMBoys’ 4X100m Relay3 Heats
11:30 AMGirls’ 1600m2 Heats
11:46 AMBoys’ 1600m2 Heats
12:01 PMGirls’ 100mH3 Heats (Top 9 Times to Final)
12:14 PMBoys’ 110mH3 Heats (Top 9 Times to Final)
12:29 PMGirls’ 100m3 Heats (Top 9 Times to Final)
12:39 PMBoys’ 100m3 Heats (Top 9 Times to Final)
12:50 PMLori Maynard Kids Half LapperHeats as Necessary
1:15 PMWomen’s 4×100 Relay1 Heats
1:19 PMMen’s 4×100 Relay1 Heats
1:23 PMGirls’ 4×100 RelayFinal (9 Qualifiers)
1:28 PMBoys’ 4×100 RelayFinal (9 Qualifiers)
1:33 PMGirls’ 800m2 Heats
1:44 PMBoys’ 800m2 Heats
1:55 PMWomen’s 800m6 Heats
2:16 PMMen’s 800m6 Heats
2:41 PMWomen’s 200m7 Heats
3:05 PMMen’s 200m6 Heats
3:28 PMGirls’ 400m3 Heats
3:40 PMBoys’ 400m3 Heats
3:55 PMGirls’ 100HFinal (9 Qualifiers)
4:01 PMBoys’ 110mHFinal (9 Qualifiers)
4:08 PMGirls’ 100mFinal (9 Qualifiers)
4:12 PMBoys’ 100mFinal (9 Qualifiers)
4:18 PMWomen’s 4x400m Relay2 Heats
4:32 PMMen’s 4x400m Relay2 Heats
4:46 PMGirls’ 4x400m Relay3 Heats
5:07 PMBoys’ 4x400m Relay3 Heats

In this article:,,
Written By

Covers meetings in the United States, including the USA Championships, meetings in Florida and Miami, as well as promoting on social media @worldtrack,

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Watch live steaming coverage of the 2022 Tokyo Marathon online and follow all the results and updates on Sunday / Saturday night USA time....

March 5, 2022
watch-2022-ncaa-indoor-championships-espn3 watch-2022-ncaa-indoor-championships-espn3

Main News

How to watch the NCAA DI NCAA Indoor Championships 2022?

Watch the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships live on March 11-12 on ESPN3 with a re-air scheduled for ESPU on March 13. Arkansas and Oregon...

March 4, 2022
Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-breaks-pole-vault-world-record Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-breaks-pole-vault-world-record

Main News

Results from the 2022 Belgrade Indoor Meeting

Recap and results from the 2022 Belgrade Indoor Meeting in Serbia as Armand Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record and Lamont Jacobs DQd...

March 7, 2022
Eliud-Kipchoge-wins-2022-Tokyo-Marathon Eliud-Kipchoge-wins-2022-Tokyo-Marathon

Main News

Results from the 2022 Tokyo Marathon; record times by Kipchoge, Kosgei

Results from the very fast 2022 Tokyo Marathon with Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei winning the men's and women's respective races on Sunday (6)....

March 6, 2022
Advertisement