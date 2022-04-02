How to watch day 2 at the 2022 Stanford Invitational?

The order of events schedule and how to watch Day Two at the 2022 Stanford Invitational on Saturday, 2 April. You can watch all the live streaming coverage with a FloTrack premium account and if you don’t already have one, you will not want to miss out! Please go and grab a FloTrack account by clicking here.

After a lively day of action on Friday, the live competition will resume on Saturday’s second day with another packed schedule and you can expect to be well entertained this weekend.

The schedule will begin at 9:00 am PT with the field event contests as the high school athletes will bow into action, while the college women’s hammer throw flights will begin at 10:00 am.

First on the track will be the high school 4x100m relay, with the college women’s 4×100 relay heats going off at 1:15 pm PT.

2022 Stanford Invitational Day Two Order of Events Schedule

SATURDAY || FIELD EVENTS Time Event Notes 9:00 AM Boys’ Discus 1 Flight (9 to Final) 9:30 AM Girls’ Pole Vault 1 Flight 10:00 AM Boys’ Triple Jump 1 Flight (9 to Final) 10:00 AM Girls’ Triple Jump 1 Flight (9 to Final) 10:00 AM Girls’ High Jump Invitational 1 Flight 10:00 AM Women’s Hammer Collegiate 1-2 Flights (9 to Final) 11:00 AM Girls’ Discus 1 Flight (9 to Final) 1:00 PM Boys’ High Jump Invitational 1 Flight 1:00 PM Women’s Triple Jump Collegiate 1-2 Flights (9 to Final) 1:00 PM Boys’ Shot Put 2 Flights (9 to Final) 1:00 PM Girls’ Shot Put 2 Flights (9 to Final) 1:00 PM Women’s Javelin Collegiate 1-2 Flights (9 to Final) 1:00 PM Men’s Hammer Invitational 1 Flight (9 to Final) 1:00 PM Men’s Pole Vault Invite 1 Flight 3:00 PM Women’s Discus Invitational 1 Flight (9 to Final) 3:00 PM Men’s Shot Put Invitational (Ring 1) 1 Flight (9 to Final) 3:00 PM Men’s Shot Put Collegiate (Ring 2) 1-2 Flights (9 to Final) 3:30 PM Men’s Triple Jump Invitational 1 Flight (9 to Final) 3:30 PM Women’s Triple Jump Invitational 1 Flight (9 to Final) 5:00 PM Women’s Discus Collegiate 1-2 Flights (9 to Final)