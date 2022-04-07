How to watch day 3 at Champs 2022? Order of events

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The order of events and time schedule for Thursday’s (7) day three at the ISSA-Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls Championships 2022 – CHAMPS 2022 – being held at the National Stadium here in Kingston.

A total of 12 finals will take place on the day, including the 400m finals for all classes on both the girl ‘and boys’ sides, while the heats of the 4x100m relays will also take place on the third day of the competition.

Live streaming coverage of the championships will again be available online and you can follow both the video and audio broadcasting coverage. For more information on how to watch and follow the streaming of the meet, read More: How to watch Jamaica high school CHAMPS 2022?

You can also grab your season and day passes from 1spotmedia.com to watch all the live stream action with KLAS Radio streaming and Hitz 92FM, Power 106 providing the audio coverage as well.

Day three at Champs 2022 will begin at 9:00 am CT with the start of the remaining events of the open boys’ decathlon, while the field events will begin at 9:03 am and the first track event going off at 9:20 am, which will be the 200m.

CHAMPS 2022 DAY THREE ORDER OF EVENTS SCHEDULE

Thursday, 7 April – Day 3

9:00 am 110H Dec Open Boys Event #6

9:03 am Triple Jump 1 Boys Prelims

9:06 am Shot Put 2 Boys Prelims

9:09 am Discus 2 Girls Prelims

9:20 am 200M 4 Girls Prelim

9:23 am High Jump 4 Girls Prelim

9:52 am 200M 3 Girls Prelim

10:24 am 200M 2 Girls Prelim

10:56 am 200M 1 Girls Prelim

10:58 am Long Jump 3 Boys Prelim

11:00 am Discus Dec Open Boys Event #7

11:28 am 200M 3 Boys Prelim

12:02 PM High Jump 3 Girls Final 17

12:03 pm 200M 2 Boys Prelim

12:35 pm 200M 1 Boys Prelim

1:03 pm Pole Vault Dec Open Boys Event #8

BREAK

2:30 pm Javelin Dec Open Boys Event #9

2:33 pm High Jump 3 Boys Final 18

2:35 pm Presentation

Girls HJ Cl 3

2:42 pm Long Jump 1 Girls Prelims

2:44 pm 4 x 100M Relay 4 Girls Prelims

3:05 pm 4 x 100M Relay 3 Girls Prelims

3:26 pm 4 x 100M Relay 2 Girls Prelims

3:47 pm 4 x 100M Relay 1 Girls Prelims

4:08 pm 4 x 100M Relay 3 Boys Prelims

4:29 pm 4 x 100M Relay 2 Boys Prelims

4:32 pm Javelin Open Girls Final

4:50 pm 4 x 100M Relay 1 Boys Prelims

5:00 pm 1500M Dec Open Boys Event #10

5:02 pm High Jump 2 Boys Prelims

5:05 pm Presentation

HJ Cl 3 Boys

5:10 pm 800M 3 Girls Prelims

5:31 pm 800M 2 Girls Prelims

5:52 pm 800M 1 Girls Prelims

6:13 pm 800M 3 Boys Prelims

6:34 pm 800M 2 Boys Prelims

6:37 pm Discus 1 Boys Final 21

6:55 pm 800M 1 Boys Prelims

7:00 pm Long Jump 2 Girls Final 22

7:05 pm Shot Put 2 Boys Final 23

7:51 pm Presentation

Dec Boys /Jav Girls & LJ Cl 4 girls

Disc Cl 1 boys/ LJ Cl 2Girls

8:15 pm 400M 3 Girls Final 24

8:21 pm 400M 2 Girls Final 25

8:28 pm 400M 1 Girls Final 26

8:35 pm 400M 3 Boys Final 27

8:42 pm 400M 2 Boys Final 28

8:49 pm 400M 1 Boys Final 29

8:56 pm Presentation

SP Cl 2 Boys 2/ Girls Cl 3,2,1 400M

Boys CL 3, 2, 1 400M