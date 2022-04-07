Connect with us

How to watch day 3 at Champs 2022? Order of events

Order of events and schedule, live results, and how to watch live streaming coverage of Day 2 at the boys’ and girls’ Champs 2022 on Thursday (7). Follow all the live coverage below!

Champs 2022 order of events on day 3

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The order of events and time schedule for Thursday’s (7) day three at the ISSA-Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls Championships 2022 – CHAMPS 2022 – being held at the National Stadium here in Kingston.

A total of 12 finals will take place on the day, including the 400m finals for all classes on both the girl ‘and boys’ sides, while the heats of the 4x100m relays will also take place on the third day of the competition.

Live streaming coverage of the championships will again be available online and you can follow both the video and audio broadcasting coverage. For more information on how to watch and follow the streaming of the meet, read More: How to watch Jamaica high school CHAMPS 2022?

You can also grab your season and day passes from 1spotmedia.com to watch all the live stream action with KLAS Radio streaming and Hitz 92FMPower 106 providing the audio coverage as well.

Day three at Champs 2022 will begin at 9:00 am CT with the start of the remaining events of the open boys’ decathlon, while the field events will begin at 9:03 am and the first track event going off at 9:20 am, which will be the 200m.

CHAMPS 2022 DAY THREE ORDER OF EVENTS SCHEDULE

Thursday, 7 April – Day 3

9:00 am 110H Dec Open Boys Event #6
9:03 am Triple Jump 1 Boys Prelims
9:06 am Shot Put 2 Boys Prelims
9:09 am Discus 2 Girls Prelims
9:20 am 200M 4 Girls Prelim
9:23 am High Jump 4 Girls Prelim
9:52 am 200M 3 Girls Prelim
10:24 am 200M 2 Girls Prelim
10:56 am 200M 1 Girls Prelim
10:58 am Long Jump 3 Boys Prelim
11:00 am Discus Dec Open Boys Event #7
11:28 am 200M 3 Boys Prelim
12:02 PM High Jump 3 Girls Final 17
12:03 pm 200M 2 Boys Prelim
12:35 pm 200M 1 Boys Prelim
1:03 pm Pole Vault Dec Open Boys Event #8

BREAK

2:30 pm Javelin Dec Open Boys Event #9
2:33 pm High Jump 3 Boys Final 18
2:35 pm Presentation
Girls HJ Cl 3
2:42 pm Long Jump 1 Girls Prelims
2:44 pm 4 x 100M Relay 4 Girls Prelims
3:05 pm 4 x 100M Relay 3 Girls Prelims
3:26 pm 4 x 100M Relay 2 Girls Prelims
3:47 pm 4 x 100M Relay 1 Girls Prelims
4:08 pm 4 x 100M Relay 3 Boys Prelims
4:29 pm 4 x 100M Relay 2 Boys Prelims
4:32 pm Javelin Open Girls Final
4:50 pm 4 x 100M Relay 1 Boys Prelims
5:00 pm 1500M Dec Open Boys Event #10
5:02 pm High Jump 2 Boys Prelims
5:05 pm Presentation
HJ Cl 3 Boys
5:10 pm 800M 3 Girls Prelims
5:31 pm 800M 2 Girls Prelims
5:52 pm 800M 1 Girls Prelims
6:13 pm 800M 3 Boys Prelims
6:34 pm 800M 2 Boys Prelims
6:37 pm Discus 1 Boys Final 21
6:55 pm 800M 1 Boys Prelims
7:00 pm Long Jump 2 Girls Final 22
7:05 pm Shot Put 2 Boys Final 23
7:51 pm Presentation
Dec Boys /Jav Girls & LJ Cl 4 girls
Disc Cl 1 boys/ LJ Cl 2Girls
8:15 pm 400M 3 Girls Final 24
8:21 pm 400M 2 Girls Final 25
8:28 pm 400M 1 Girls Final 26
8:35 pm 400M 3 Boys Final 27
8:42 pm 400M 2 Boys Final 28
8:49 pm 400M 1 Boys Final 29
8:56 pm Presentation
SP Cl 2 Boys 2/ Girls Cl 3,2,1 400M
Boys CL 3, 2, 1 400M

Racquel Smith joined World-Track and Field Website in 2008 as a contributor for the Beijing Olympic Games and she has grown with us ever since. Despite being a mother of two, Racquel has been one of our main go-to writers from Caribbean meetings.

