How to watch the Powercor Stawell Gift 2022?

Described as one of the prominent events on the Australian sporting calendar each year, the Powercor Stawell Gift 2022 will return to Central Park this Easter weekend from Saturday 16 April through Monday, April 18.

How and where to watch the Powercor Stawell Gift 2022

Live coverage of the event will be available to stream for free, with 7Plus providing the live free-to-air broadcasting action over the three-day Easter long weekend. The organisers are promising another action-packed year of elite athletic foot racing at the event which enters its 140th year of racing. The complete schedule | Results 2022 | Where to watch the live coverage

The event takes place on grass, athletes are handicapped according to form and ability, and start off varying marks accordingly. Runners race for glory and prize money with many more dollars working their way through the bookies ring. Click here for more information.

The Powercor Stawell Gift Carnival is aimed at attracting athletes from all over the world and providing them with the unique “opportunity to showcase their raw talent, skill, and speed to a national audience,” the event website revealed.

To complete our countdown to the 140th Powercor Stawell Gift, the last but by no means least, year to look back on is 2021 following the cancellation of the 2020 carnival. Ed Ware and Hayley Orman claimed the crowns. More >>https://t.co/4jBnHpSA3P#powercorstawellgift #140years pic.twitter.com/B5EccdxYjV — Powercor Stawell Gift (@Stawell_Gift) April 13, 2022

Live broadcasting action will start on Easter Saturday with the heats of the Powercor Stawell Gift and the Change our Game Women’s Gift.

READ MORE: Bayern Munich and Dutch football legend Arjen Robben runs first marathon in Rotterdam

The competition concludes on Easter Monday’s third and final day with all finals, providing a complete day of “elite running leading into the Change our Game Women’s Gift and Australia’s oldest and richest short distance running race, the Powercor Stawell Gift.”

“There’s no bigger day as Central Park comes alive to celebrate.”

The event website is providing more information about this event so please visit to see the complete guide. For information about the venue hosting the Powercor Stawell Gift 2022, please click Venue Information to see the complete travel guide. You can also Buy Tickets using this link if you are in Australia and would like to attend the event.

Below is a complete schedule for the Powercor Stawell Gift 2022

Time are Australian Eastern Standard Time – AEST Time Zone

Saturday, 16 April 2022 – Ladies Day

Event Start 9:30 am

Time Box Office Opens 8:30 am

Gates Open 9:00 am

Racing commences including the heats of the Powercor Stawell Gift and Change Our Game Women’s Gift

and Gift Enclosures

Merchandise Store

Furphy Bar

Food Hubs

Sunday, 17 April 2022 – Family Day

Event Start 9:30 am

Time Box Office Opens 8:30 am

Gates Open 9:00 am

Racing continues including the finals of the Men’s and Women’s 70m Handicap

Gift Enclosures

Merchandise Store

Furphy Bar

Food Hubs

Monday, 18 April 2022 – Finals Day

Venue: Central Park – gates open at 9.30 am

Event Start 10:00 am

Time Box Office Opens 9:00 am

Gates Open 9:30 am

Change Our Game Women’s Gift semi-finals and running of the final of the Change Our Game Women’s Gift

Powercor Stawell Gift semi-finals and 139th running of the Powercor Stawell Gift 120m

Gift Enclosure

Merchandise Store

Furphy Bar

Food Hub

Live broadcast on Seven from 11:30am AEST