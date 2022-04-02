Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch Texas and Texas A&M dual meeting?

Texas A&M and Texas will battle in their annual dual meeting this weekend and you can watch live streaming coverage on the ESPN SEC Network +.

Published

Charokee-Young-of-Texas-AM-at-the-2022-Texas-Relays
Charokee Young of Texas A&M at the 2022 Texas Relays

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas and Texas A&M will continue their outdoor season preparations with a dual meeting on Saturday with live and exclusive streaming coverage available to watch on the SEC Network/ESPN +. Click here to stream the meeting live.

No. 1 ranked Longhorns women’s side is coming off an impressive outing at last weekend’s Texas Relays 2022 and the women were buzzing with confidence during the travel to College Station for the head-to-head meet. Live results and stats are also available. 

How and where to watch Texas and Texas A&M dual meeting?

COVERAGE: You can watch the Longhorns and Aggies compete on the SEC Network/ESPN + with coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. Field events are slated to begin at 1 p.m. in the women’s shot put and running events at 4:30 p.m. Tickets to watch the meet live are available E.B. Cushing stadium ticket office or on 12thman.com/tracktickets.

Dual Meet Points: Dual meets are scored with 5, 3, 2, 1 points in individual events and 5, 3 points in the relays. Only two individuals per school can score and just one relay.

Saturday will be a dual meet against four, top-five programs as the men of Texas A&M are ranked No. 3 and the women, No. 4.

In last season’s meet, the Longhorns swept the meet as the women defeated Aggies, 125-78, while the men won 113-90. The women won 14 of the 19 score events, with Elena Bruckner scoring 15 points after three different events.

Returner Kynnedy Flannel also swept the sprint double to push Texas past the Aggies and this season she is expected to be tough to beat again in the sprints.

For Texas A&M, Lamara Distin is one of the athletes to look out for after her performance in the women’s high jump at the 2022 Texas Relays. Distin was in great form the last time out, clearing an NCAA-leading mark of 6-5/1.96m to win the event.

The jump broke the school record and set the Jamaican national record. The sophomore became the fifth-best collegian all-time and met the world championship qualifying mark.

On the men’s side, Texas claimed 12 of the 19 events, led by Micaiah Harris’ sprint double win. The Longhorns men also had a productive outing at the Texas Relays 2022 and they will be hoping to deliver again in the state.

In this article:,
Written By

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Watch live steaming coverage of the 2022 Tokyo Marathon online and follow all the results and updates on Sunday / Saturday night USA time....

March 5, 2022
watch-2022-ncaa-indoor-championships-espn3 watch-2022-ncaa-indoor-championships-espn3

Main News

How to watch the NCAA DI NCAA Indoor Championships 2022?

Watch the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships live on March 11-12 on ESPN3 with a re-air scheduled for ESPU on March 13. Arkansas and Oregon...

March 4, 2022
Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-breaks-pole-vault-world-record Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-breaks-pole-vault-world-record

Main News

Results from the 2022 Belgrade Indoor Meeting

Recap and results from the 2022 Belgrade Indoor Meeting in Serbia as Armand Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record and Lamont Jacobs DQd...

March 7, 2022
Eliud-Kipchoge-wins-2022-Tokyo-Marathon Eliud-Kipchoge-wins-2022-Tokyo-Marathon

Main News

Results from the 2022 Tokyo Marathon; record times by Kipchoge, Kosgei

Results from the very fast 2022 Tokyo Marathon with Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei winning the men's and women's respective races on Sunday (6)....

March 6, 2022
Advertisement