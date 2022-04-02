How to watch Texas and Texas A&M dual meeting?

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas and Texas A&M will continue their outdoor season preparations with a dual meeting on Saturday with live and exclusive streaming coverage available to watch on the SEC Network/ESPN +. Click here to stream the meeting live.

No. 1 ranked Longhorns women’s side is coming off an impressive outing at last weekend’s Texas Relays 2022 and the women were buzzing with confidence during the travel to College Station for the head-to-head meet. Live results and stats are also available.

How and where to watch Texas and Texas A&M dual meeting?

COVERAGE: You can watch the Longhorns and Aggies compete on the SEC Network/ESPN + with coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. Field events are slated to begin at 1 p.m. in the women’s shot put and running events at 4:30 p.m. Tickets to watch the meet live are available E.B. Cushing stadium ticket office or on 12thman.com/tracktickets.

Dual Meet Points: Dual meets are scored with 5, 3, 2, 1 points in individual events and 5, 3 points in the relays. Only two individuals per school can score and just one relay.

Saturday will be a dual meet against four, top-five programs as the men of Texas A&M are ranked No. 3 and the women, No. 4.

In last season’s meet, the Longhorns swept the meet as the women defeated Aggies, 125-78, while the men won 113-90. The women won 14 of the 19 score events, with Elena Bruckner scoring 15 points after three different events.

Returner Kynnedy Flannel also swept the sprint double to push Texas past the Aggies and this season she is expected to be tough to beat again in the sprints.

For Texas A&M, Lamara Distin is one of the athletes to look out for after her performance in the women’s high jump at the 2022 Texas Relays. Distin was in great form the last time out, clearing an NCAA-leading mark of 6-5/1.96m to win the event.

The jump broke the school record and set the Jamaican national record. The sophomore became the fifth-best collegian all-time and met the world championship qualifying mark.

On the men’s side, Texas claimed 12 of the 19 events, led by Micaiah Harris’ sprint double win. The Longhorns men also had a productive outing at the Texas Relays 2022 and they will be hoping to deliver again in the state.