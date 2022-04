How to watch the 2022 Arcadia Invitational for free!

Some of the top high school student-athletes in the country will gather together to compete at the 2022 Arcadia Invitational on Friday and Saturday, 8-9 April and you can watch all the live streaming coverage online for free!

Where can I watch the 2022 Arcadia Invitational?

Live streaming coverage of the meeting will be available for free on www.arcadiainvitational.org and all broadcast events will be made available for on-demand viewing here. HEAT SHEETS are ready to be viewed, while live results and updates will also be available.

The track and field meeting, which will take place at Arcadia High School in Arcadia, California, will host more than 600 schools from 29 states so you can predict that several top collegiate programs will be keeping a close eye on the talents that will be on display.

The live broadcast schedule will start on Friday at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET, while on Saturday you can tune in from 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET to follow the webcast. Full Meet Schedule | Get Live Results Here

Among the highlighted events at the meeting this weekend is the boys’ 3200m run, which will feature some of the best runners in the country.

Leading the way are Newbury Park standouts Colin Sahlman and twins Lex and Leo Young who will be aiming to build on their impressive start to the 2022 season.

If you are looking to attend the meeting this week, you can buy your tickets which are available online by clicking here.

2022 Arcadia Invitational Schedule