How to watch the 2022 John McDonnell Invitational?

FAYETTEVILLE – The University of Arkansas hosts the 2022 John McDonnell Invitational on Thursday and Friday, April 7-8, with live streaming coverage available to watch on SEC Network +.

How to watch the meet live?

Although the meeting starts on Thursday, the live broadcast will not be available until the second day on Friday. To watch the stream click here for all the access, with the coverage starting at 4:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. CT. Read more: How to watch the Tennessee Relays 2022?

You can also follow the live results of the meet, which will be available courtesy of Flash Results so click here to follow all the updates. This will be the first of the four outdoor meetings the Razorbacks will host at John McDonnell Field in the 2022 season.

Watch time the meet starts on Friday?

A total of 18 schools are scheduled to compete at the 2022 John McDonnell Invitational over two days, with the competition on Friday starting at 10:45 a.m. ET with the women’s discus followed by the men’s division at 1:15 p.m. ET.

Running events will start at 4:30 p.m. ET with the 3,000m steeplechase for men and this will be followed by the women’s category at 4:35 p.m. ET.

The list of teams slated to compete along with Arkansas at the invitational include: BYU, Tulsa, Oklahoma State, Arkansas State, Nebraska, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, BYU, Central Arkansas, Drake, Iowa Central CC, Lindenwood, Arkansas-Little Rock, Missouri, Missouri State, Pittsburg State, SIU Edwardsville, South Dakota State, and Wichita State.

“We are in that crawl, walk, run phase, and we’re probably in that walk phase right now in a macro look at our whole team,” Arkansas men’s head coach Chris Bucknam said on the team’s official website.

“We’re trying to get some reps in and some work in as we try to inch our way forward.

“This meet is an important stepping-stone for us as far as being on our home track, getting some races in and competing. We’ll also get our field event athletes going.”

The events taking place at the 2022 John McDonnell Invitational on Thursday evening are the women’s and men’s Hammer Throw competitions.