How to watch the 2022 Mt. Sac Relays?

The 2022 Mt. Sac Relays takes place this week at the newly renovated Hilmer Lodge Stadium and you can watch live streaming coverage and follow all the live results and updates of the three-day meeting on Runnerspace.com.

Where to follow and watch 2022 Mt. Sac Relays?

For live streaming coverage click: Watch Live Here | while you can follow all the live results and update by click: Live Results Here. Please note that the live streaming broadcast will be focused mainly on track events, but views will be able to see some of the field events which will be shown if the demanding schedule allows.

Mt. Sac Relays has been a hotspot for some of the top track and field talents and this year will be not different as several international and national stars are set to feature at the event that runs from Thursday, 14 April through Saturday, 16 April. Get the full meeting schedule here

Live streaming coverage on Thursday will begin at 5: 00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET with the completion of the women’s and men’s multi-events, in addition to several college and elite running and field event competitions.

On Friday the live broadcast will start at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET with the Hammer and Javelin Throwing events for collegiate athletes, as well as the heats of the 4x100m relay races.

Saturday’s third and final day will get going at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET, but the spotlight on this day is expected to be on the elite athletes when they compete at the USATF Golden Games at the Mt. SAC Relays.

Among the featured events slated for this weekend are the Shot Put, Discus Throw and Long Jump in the field, as well as 100m hurdles and 110m hurdles, the 100m, 200m, 800m and 400m on the track for elite athletes.