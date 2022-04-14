Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Mt. Sac Relays?

You can watch the live streaming coverage of 2022 Mt. Sac Relays on Runnerspace.com with the meeting taking place from April 14 to April 16. Follow live results and updates as well.

Published

2022-Mt-Sac-Relays-Live-Streaming
Watch and follow the 2022 Mt. Sac Relays

The 2022 Mt. Sac Relays takes place this week at the newly renovated Hilmer Lodge Stadium and you can watch live streaming coverage and follow all the live results and updates of the three-day meeting on Runnerspace.com.

Where to follow and watch 2022 Mt. Sac Relays?

For live streaming coverage click: Watch Live Here | while you can follow all the live results and update by click: Live Results Here. Please note that the live streaming broadcast will be focused mainly on track events, but views will be able to see some of the field events which will be shown if the demanding schedule allows.

READ MORE: USATF Golden Games 2022 at the Mt. SAC Relays TV schedule

Mt. Sac Relays has been a hotspot for some of the top track and field talents and this year will be not different as several international and national stars are set to feature at the event that runs from Thursday, 14 April through Saturday, 16 April. Get the full meeting schedule here

Live streaming coverage on Thursday will begin at 5: 00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET with the completion of the women’s and men’s multi-events, in addition to several college and elite running and field event competitions.

On Friday the live broadcast will start at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET with the Hammer and Javelin Throwing events for collegiate athletes, as well as the heats of the 4x100m relay races.

Saturday’s third and final day will get going at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET, but the spotlight on this day is expected to be on the elite athletes when they compete at the USATF Golden Games at the Mt. SAC Relays.

Among the featured events slated for this weekend are the Shot Put, Discus Throw and Long Jump in the field, as well as 100m hurdles and 110m hurdles, the 100m, 200m, 800m and 400m on the track for elite athletes.

In this article:,,
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Mondo-Duplantis-wins-the-men's-pole-vault Mondo-Duplantis-wins-the-men's-pole-vault

Main News

How to watch the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022?

You can watch all the live streaming broadcast of the World Athletics Indoor Track and Field Championships 2022 on NBC, CNBC and Peacock from Belgrade,...

March 15, 2022
Damian-Warner-of-Canada-in-the-multi-event Damian-Warner-of-Canada-in-the-multi-event

Main News

Day 1: World Indoor Athletics Championships order of events, watch live, start lists

Watch and follow the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 on YouTube and Facebook, as well as NBC and Peacock in the USA as the...

March 17, 2022
matthew_boling_georgia_bulldogs matthew_boling_georgia_bulldogs

Main News

FSU Relays 2022 heat sheets, live results and schedule

Live results, schedule, and heat sheets for the 2022 FSU Relays, which will take place Thursday (24) to Saturday (26). It is free to...

March 24, 2022
Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-jumps-6.20m-world-indoor-pole-vault-record Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-jumps-6.20m-world-indoor-pole-vault-record

Main News

Day 3 Results: World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22

Updated results for FINALS ONLY on Day 3 at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 on Sunday. Three world records were broken! See...

March 20, 2022
Advertisement