How to watch the 2022 Oregon Relays?

EUGENE, Ore. — The 2022 Oregon Relays will take place on Friday, 22 April to Saturday, 23 April and you can watch all the live streaming coverage on Runnerspace.com. Fans can purchase their tickets to attend the event on Oregon Ticketmaster website, but for those who are unable to make the trip, you can watch the event live on RunnerSpace with a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription. You can also catch on demand videos here.

In addition to the live video streaming coverage, fans can also follow all the live results and updates here: Live Results, while a list of competing teams and start lists are also available: College/Pro Start Lists PDF. For a Full Meet Schedule, please click the link.

Live action on Friday will begin at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET, while the second day coverage on Saturday will get going at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.

Competition broadcast at the 2022 Oregon Relays from Hayward Field at the University of Oregon on Friday will start with the 2,000m Steeplechase in the high school section, with the first college and open event going off at 4:25 p.m. with the 400m women.

Among the other highlighted track events slated for Friday are the 100m, 400m Hurdles, 1500m open and invites, as well as the 3,000m steeplechase and the 5,000m Invite.

Day 2 coverage starts on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. PT with the girls Javelin throw, followed by the Discus throw for boys and the Shot Put for girls.,

Action on the track will get going with the 800m Open for high school boys at 11:00 a.m. PT, while at 1:05 p.m., the 200m for women will go off.

The 800m Open, the Sprint Medley Relay and Distance Medley Relay Open for HS, as well as the events scheduled during the “High Performance Window” are also listed on the schedule for Saturday’s second day of action.

Meanwhile, among the events making up the the high performance window are the 4x100m relays races for HS and open, the 800m invite, 110m hurdles, 300m hurdles invite for HS, as well as the 4x400m relays and the Distance Medley Relay Invite.