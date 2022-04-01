Connect with us

How to watch the 2022 Sportisimo Prague Half Marathon?

Watch the 2022 Sportisimo Prague Half Marathon – World Athletics elite label road race – live streaming coverage on Saturday, April 2.

Published

2022-Sportisimo-Prague-Half-Marathon
2022 Sportisimo Prague Half Marathon

The 2022 Sportisimo Prague Half Marathon will take place on Saturday (2) and you can watch live streaming coverage of the race online. The event, which is a World Athletics elite label road race, will be streamed live on the Run Czeck website and its Youtube channel.

You can also watch a live broadcast on CT Sports. Race time is slated to off at 4:00 am ET.

The men’s elite field includes Kenya’s Philemon Kiplimo, who will be hoping to get close to the 58:11 personal best he ran in Valencia two years ago, as well as Kennedy Kimutai (58:28) and Keneth Kiprop Renju (58:35).

Embed from Getty Images

The trio headline a list of eight runners on the entry list who have raced below the hour timing for a half marathon.

All three leading runners will certainly be eyeing the event record, which sits at 58:47, and was set by Ethiopia’s Atsedu Tsegay back in 2012.

Kenya’s Kennedy Kimutai, and countryman Keneth Renju and Mathew Kimeli are also among the leading starters on the men’s side.

Brenda Jepleting Leads Women’s Elite Field

Meanwhile, Brenda Jepleting leads a challenging group of women who will be battling for the female title on Saturday and is leads a group of six athletes in the with sub-70-minute lifetime best marks.

Jepleting enters with a personal best of 1:05:44 which she clocked to finish fourth in Valencia last October. The Kenyan is expected to run a close race alongside her compatriots Irene Cheptai and Nelly Jepchumba who are also set to challenge for the podium spots.

Cheptai is the 2017 world cross country gold medallist and was a sixth-place finisher in the women’s 10,000m at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

The 30-year-old has a half marathon personal best of 1:06:43, which she clocked in New Delhi in 2020. This season she’s run 1:07:37 when finishing second in New York, last month.

In the meantime, Jepchumba heads into this weekend’s 2022 Sportisimo Prague Half Marathon with a personal best of 1:07:46, which she used to set a course record at the Madrid Half Marathon last November.

Local Time Schedule

Saturday, April 2 2022

7.00 – 8.00           Running EXPO Congress Hall, Hotel Hilton Prague

8.00                       Start of the program – náměstí Jana Palacha/Jan Palach Square

9.15                       Corridors open for runners

10.00                     Start Sportisimo 1/2Maratonu Praha 2022 

10.55 – 11.02       First man expected finish – náměstí Jana Palacha/Jan Palach Square

11.05 – 11.08       First woman expected finish

11.10 – 11.40       Award ceremony  – náměstí Jana Palacha/Jan Palach Square

13.00                     Official end of the race náměstí Jana Palacha/Jan Palach Square

14.00                     Technical area closing

