How to watch the 2022 Tom Jones Memorial Classic?

The Florida track and field program will welcome a solid field for the 2022 Tom Jones Memorial Classic on Friday, 15 April, and Saturday, 16 April. You can watch live streaming coverage of the meeting from the Pearcy Beard Track at James G. Pressly Stadium on SEC Network + with live results and updates also available online.

How to and where to watch the Tom Jones Memorial?

As always, track and field supporters across the world can also follow the Gators in action on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for coverage and updates. You can usually get all the stats and quality photos on their social media platforms.

Among the leading teams joining the Gators in Gainesville this weekend includes Georgia, North Carolina A&T, Florida State, LSU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and Clemson.

Some of the leading elite athletes down to race at the 2022 Tom Jones Memorial Classic this weekend are two-time Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo from The Bahamas, Tokyo 2021 Games champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico, as well as Americans Marvin Bracy and Ronnie Baker, Wilhem Belocian of France.

Collegiate standouts Matthew Boling of Georgia, Randolph Ross Jr. of North Carolina A&T, and Florida’s Joseph Fahnbulleh and Jasmine Moore are also down to compete at the meeting this weekend.

The action this week will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday with the Men’s Discus, while the High Jump and Pole Vault events are slated for 3:00 pm starts.

Action on the track will start at 5:00 p.m. with the women’s 1500m race, followed by the men’s event at 5:25 p.m. The collegiate men’s and women’s and Olympic Development sections of the 200m are also taking place on Friday.

The final event on the first day will be the 5000m races under the lights —with the women’s contest starting at 7:50 p.m. and the men leaving the starting line at 8:10 p.m.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s action will get going at 10:00 a.m with the women’s hammer throw and continues at 11:30 a.m. with the women’s high jump.

The women’s 100 meters hurdles preliminaries will get the track schedule off and running at 12:00 p.m., while the live streaming coverage on Saturday will start at 1:00 pm when the collegiate women lineup for the 4x100m relay.

The men’s 4x400m relay will close out the 2022 Tom Jones Memorial Classic at 5:35 pm.