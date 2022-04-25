Connect with us

How to watch the 2022 USATF 1 Mile Road Championships?

The 2022 USATF 1 Mile Road Championships on Tuesday, 26 April will be streamed live on USATF.TV and you can watch the coverage with a premium account.

Published

Clayton_Murphy_Wellmark-Grand-Blue-Mile-2017
Clayton Murphy celebrates at the 2017 Grand Blue Mile. Photo by GBM

DES MOINES, Iowa — You can watch the live streaming coverage of the 2022 USATF 1 Mile Road Championships presented by Toyota and hosted by the Grand Blue Mile on Tuesday, 26 April on USATF.TV. Watch Live Here

READ MORE: Olympic champion Camacho-Quinn confirmed for Drake Relays 2022

The midweek broadcast from Des Moines will start at 7:00 p.m. ET, and a number of the country’s top endurance athletes are set to battle one another on the streets of Iowa.

On-demand videos highlights will also be available, but only to those with a USATF.TV +PLUS account. If you don’t already have an account, please go ahead and subscribe here. The event is the third stop on the 2022 USATF Running Circuit.

The 2022 USATF 1 Mile Road Championships, which is one of the events leading into the 2022 Drake Relays, has assembled a world-class group of elite milers who are ready to test their respective fitness levels as part of their respective preparations for the U.S. Championships later this summer.

Among the leading athletes slated to feature on Tuesday are Rio 2016 Olympic 800m bronze medalist Clayton Murphy and two-time USATF 1 Mile Road champion Emily Lipari.

Ben Blankenship, Craig Nowak, and Hillary Bor are also included in the men’s field, while Abbey Cooper, Alex Teubel, Anna Connor, and Allie Wilson are among the starters on the women’s side.

“We’re excited to continue our longstanding tradition of welcoming America’s best athletes to the Grand Blue Mile in partnership with the Drake Relays,” said Chris Verlengia, Wellmark’s marketing activation and alliance manager and Grand Blue Mile co-race director.

“These athletes embody the true spirit of the Grand Blue Mile — a commitment to healthy habits and the perseverance to achieve their goals. Whether you’re a running enthusiast aiming for a new personal best or simply enjoying a walk with your family, we can’t wait to see you on April 26.” 

A total of $25,000 in prize money will be distributed across the men’s and women’s championships, including a top prize of $5,000 each for the men’s and women’s USATF 1 Mile Road Championships champions.

The 13th Annual Grand Blue Mile Schedule

7:00 p.m. Iowa Kidstrong Victory Lap
7:15 p.m. Recreational Division
7:45 p.m. Women’s Competitive Division
8:00 p.m. Men’s Competitive Division
8:15 p.m. Women’s USATF 1 Mile Road Championship
8:30 p.m. Men’s USATF 1 Mile Road Championship
8:45 p.m. USATF 1 Mile Road Championships Award Ceremony

Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.

