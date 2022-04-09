How to watch the 2022 USATF Bermuda Games?

The opening competition of the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold and 2022 USATF Journey to Gold Tour series will take place in the Caribbean this weekend at the 2022 USATF Bermuda Games and you can watch and follow live streaming coverage on NBC.

Several Olympic medalists from last summer’s Games in Tokyo, Japan, are in Bermuda to continue their respective preparations for the busy 2022 season and you can expect to see some lively head-to-head battles, particularly in the sprints.

The likes of Olympic champions Steven Gardiner and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, as well as Briana Williams, Grant Holloway, Noah Lyles, Gabby Thomas, Shericka Jackson, Ajee Wilson, Gabby Cunningham, Erriyon Knighton, and Kirani James are all slated to feature at the meeting.

The event, which takes place at Flora Duffy Stadium in Devonshire, Bermuda, will be broadcast live for two hours on NBC from 2:30 pm ET to 4:30 pm ET, and you can also stream all the action live on Peacock. Follow live results and updates by clicking here

Additionally, World Athletics will also live stream the meeting in a number of territories with access available on the World Athletics YouTube channel.

However, although the broadcast is free to watch, the live YouTube stream will be geoblocked in a number of counties, so you will want to check out the list provided by World Athletics below to see if you will be able to follow the action on this platform.

Where to watch the 2022 USATF Bermuda Games on TV?

Oversport / Oversport 2: Albania, Kosovo

Flow Sports: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saint Barthelemy, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Saint Martin, St. Vicent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos

DirecTV / 614/1614: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

FloSports / FloTrack: Australia

Viacom 18 / VOOT Select: Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka

ESPN / STAR+: Brazil, Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama

Arena Sport / AS6: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia

CBC / Digital Platforms: Canada

Arena Sport / AS9: Croatia

Czech TV / live on www.ceskatelevize.cz/sport and delayed on CT Sport on 12 April: Czech Republic

NENT / Viaplay: Denmark

MTV / CMore Sport 1: Finland

sportdeutschland.tv: Germany

Cosmote / COSMOTE SPORT7HD: Greece

AMC / Sport1 (delayed from 23:00 to 01:00 local time): Hungary

NENT / Viaplay: Iceland

Sport 5: Israel

Sky / Sky Sport Action CH206: Italy

Sport 1: Lithuania

Ziggo / Ziggo Sport Docu (delayed from 22:20 to 00:20 local time): Netherlands

NENT / Viaplay: Norway

Polsat / Polsat Sport News: Poland

SPORT TV: Portugal

Match TV / ARENA and IGRA: Russia

TV JOJ / JOJ SPORT: Slovakia

Arena Sport / AS4: Slovenia

TVE / live on RTVE Play and delayed on Teledeporte: Spain

NENT / Viaplay and V sport extra: Sweden

Swiss Sport TV / Linear and Web: Switzerland

Elta / live on ELTA Sports MAX 4 (English) and delayed on ELTA Sports 1 (Mandarin): Taiwan

SPOTV: Vietnam

NBC and Peacock: USA