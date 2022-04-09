How to watch the 2022 USATF Bermuda Games?

The opening competition of the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold and 2022 USATF Journey to Gold Tour series will take place in the Caribbean this weekend at the 2022 USATF Bermuda Games and you can watch and follow live streaming coverage on NBC.
READ MORE: Champs 2022 schedule on day 5: How to watch Saturday’s final day?
Several Olympic medalists from last summer’s Games in Tokyo, Japan, are in Bermuda to continue their respective preparations for the busy 2022 season and you can expect to see some lively head-to-head battles, particularly in the sprints.
The likes of Olympic champions Steven Gardiner and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, as well as Briana Williams, Grant Holloway, Noah Lyles, Gabby Thomas, Shericka Jackson, Ajee Wilson, Gabby Cunningham, Erriyon Knighton, and Kirani James are all slated to feature at the meeting.
READ MORE: How to watch Jamaica high school CHAMPS 2022?
The event, which takes place at Flora Duffy Stadium in Devonshire, Bermuda, will be broadcast live for two hours on NBC from 2:30 pm ET to 4:30 pm ET, and you can also stream all the action live on Peacock. Follow live results and updates by clicking here
Additionally, World Athletics will also live stream the meeting in a number of territories with access available on the World Athletics YouTube channel.
However, although the broadcast is free to watch, the live YouTube stream will be geoblocked in a number of counties, so you will want to check out the list provided by World Athletics below to see if you will be able to follow the action on this platform.
Where to watch the 2022 USATF Bermuda Games on TV?
Oversport / Oversport 2: Albania, Kosovo
Flow Sports: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saint Barthelemy, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Saint Martin, St. Vicent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos
DirecTV / 614/1614: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela
FloSports / FloTrack: Australia
Viacom 18 / VOOT Select: Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka
ESPN / STAR+: Brazil, Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama
Arena Sport / AS6: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia
CBC / Digital Platforms: Canada
Arena Sport / AS9: Croatia
Czech TV / live on www.ceskatelevize.cz/sport and delayed on CT Sport on 12 April: Czech Republic
NENT / Viaplay: Denmark
MTV / CMore Sport 1: Finland
sportdeutschland.tv: Germany
Cosmote / COSMOTE SPORT7HD: Greece
AMC / Sport1 (delayed from 23:00 to 01:00 local time): Hungary
NENT / Viaplay: Iceland
Sport 5: Israel
Sky / Sky Sport Action CH206: Italy
Sport 1: Lithuania
Ziggo / Ziggo Sport Docu (delayed from 22:20 to 00:20 local time): Netherlands
NENT / Viaplay: Norway
Polsat / Polsat Sport News: Poland
SPORT TV: Portugal
Match TV / ARENA and IGRA: Russia
TV JOJ / JOJ SPORT: Slovakia
Arena Sport / AS4: Slovenia
TVE / live on RTVE Play and delayed on Teledeporte: Spain
NENT / Viaplay and V sport extra: Sweden
Swiss Sport TV / Linear and Web: Switzerland
Elta / live on ELTA Sports MAX 4 (English) and delayed on ELTA Sports 1 (Mandarin): Taiwan
SPOTV: Vietnam
NBC and Peacock: USA