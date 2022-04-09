Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the 2022 USATF Bermuda Games?

Watch the 2022 USATF Bermuda Games live stream on NBC and Peacock on April 9. The opening meet of the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series. It is also part of the 2022 USATF Journey to Gold Tour series.

Published

Gabby-Thomas-USA-sprinter-in-action
Olympic bronze medalist Gabby Thomas. Photo John Nepolitan.

The opening competition of the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold and 2022 USATF Journey to Gold Tour series will take place in the Caribbean this weekend at the 2022 USATF Bermuda Games and you can watch and follow live streaming coverage on NBC.

READ MORE: Champs 2022 schedule on day 5: How to watch Saturday’s final day?

Several Olympic medalists from last summer’s Games in Tokyo, Japan, are in Bermuda to continue their respective preparations for the busy 2022 season and you can expect to see some lively head-to-head battles, particularly in the sprints.

The likes of Olympic champions Steven Gardiner and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, as well as Briana Williams, Grant Holloway, Noah Lyles, Gabby Thomas, Shericka Jackson, Ajee Wilson, Gabby Cunningham, Erriyon Knighton, and Kirani James are all slated to feature at the meeting.

READ MORE: How to watch Jamaica high school CHAMPS 2022?

The event, which takes place at Flora Duffy Stadium in Devonshire, Bermuda, will be broadcast live for two hours on NBC from 2:30 pm ET to 4:30 pm ET, and you can also stream all the action live on Peacock. Follow live results and updates by clicking here

Additionally, World Athletics will also live stream the meeting in a number of territories with access available on the World Athletics YouTube channel.

However, although the broadcast is free to watch, the live YouTube stream will be geoblocked in a number of counties, so you will want to check out the list provided by World Athletics below to see if you will be able to follow the action on this platform.

Where to watch the 2022 USATF Bermuda Games on TV?

Oversport / Oversport 2: Albania, Kosovo
Flow Sports: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saint Barthelemy, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Saint Martin, St. Vicent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos
DirecTV / 614/1614: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela
FloSports / FloTrack: Australia
Viacom 18 / VOOT Select: Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka
ESPN / STAR+: Brazil, Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama
Arena Sport / AS6: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia
CBC / Digital Platforms: Canada
Arena Sport / AS9: Croatia
Czech TV / live on www.ceskatelevize.cz/sport and delayed on CT Sport on 12 April: Czech Republic
NENT / Viaplay: Denmark
MTV / CMore Sport 1: Finland
sportdeutschland.tv: Germany
Cosmote / COSMOTE SPORT7HD: Greece
AMC / Sport1 (delayed from 23:00 to 01:00 local time): Hungary
NENT / Viaplay: Iceland
Sport 5: Israel
Sky / Sky Sport Action CH206: Italy
Sport 1: Lithuania
Ziggo / Ziggo Sport Docu (delayed from 22:20 to 00:20 local time): Netherlands
NENT / Viaplay: Norway
Polsat / Polsat Sport News: Poland
SPORT TV: Portugal
Match TV / ARENA and IGRA: Russia
TV JOJ / JOJ SPORT: Slovakia
Arena Sport / AS4: Slovenia
TVE / live on RTVE Play and delayed on Teledeporte: Spain
NENT / Viaplay and V sport extra: Sweden
Swiss Sport TV / Linear and Web: Switzerland
Elta / live on ELTA Sports MAX 4 (English) and delayed on ELTA Sports 1 (Mandarin): Taiwan
SPOTV: Vietnam
NBC and Peacock: USA

In this article:,,,
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Mondo-Duplantis-wins-the-men's-pole-vault Mondo-Duplantis-wins-the-men's-pole-vault

Main News

How to watch the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022?

You can watch all the live streaming broadcast of the World Athletics Indoor Track and Field Championships 2022 on NBC, CNBC and Peacock from Belgrade,...

March 15, 2022
Damian-Warner-of-Canada-in-the-multi-event Damian-Warner-of-Canada-in-the-multi-event

Main News

Day 1: World Indoor Athletics Championships order of events, watch live, start lists

Watch and follow the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 on YouTube and Facebook, as well as NBC and Peacock in the USA as the...

March 17, 2022
NCAA-Indoor-championships-2022 NCAA-Indoor-championships-2022

Main News

Day 1: Order of events for the NCAA D1 Indoor Championships 2022

The order of events, ESPN3 schedule, and live results for Day 1 at the NCAA D1 Indoor Championships 2022 on Friday (11). Live stream...

March 11, 2022
matthew_boling_georgia_bulldogs matthew_boling_georgia_bulldogs

Main News

FSU Relays 2022 heat sheets, live results and schedule

Live results, schedule, and heat sheets for the 2022 FSU Relays, which will take place Thursday (24) to Saturday (26). It is free to...

March 24, 2022
Advertisement