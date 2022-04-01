How to watch the 2022 Vertklasse Meeting?

It’s another busy weekend of live track and field coverage and fans can expect some exciting competition at One University Parkway when High Point University its annual marquee meet the Vertklasse Meeting.

Where to watch the 2022 Vertklasse Meeting?

Several of the nation’s top programs will be sending squads to the meeting, which will be streamed live online on both Friday and Saturday, April 1-2.

Final Schedule | Flash Results | Performance List | ESPN+ Friday | ESPN+ Saturday

Media Coverage: Live results from this weekend’s meet will be available via Flash Results as will all High Point University home meets this season. Both Friday and Saturday competitions will be streamed live on ESPN+, with coverage starting when the main running events start each day. Live streaming will begin on Friday at 3:25 pm ET and Saturday at 2:30 pm.

The 2022 Vertklasse Meeting will see High Point welcoming programs such as ACC teams North Carolina, Duke, and Wake Forest, as well as Liberty, North Carolina A&T, and Florida Atlantic.

The Field: App State, Barton, Campbell, Charlotte, Coker, Concord, Davidson, Denison, Duke, Elon, Fayetteville St., Florida Atlantic, Gardner-Webb, Georgian Court, Glenville St, High Point, Lees-McRae, Lenior Rhyne, Liberty, Louisburg College, Meredith, Methodist, Mount St. Mary’s, NC A&T, NC Central, North Carolina Wesleyan, Patrick Henry, Pfeiffer, Roanoke, Shaw, St Augustine’s, UNC, UNC-Asheville, Wake Forest, Wheeling, William Peace, Winston Salem State, and Winthrop.

Field Notes: The field includes three ACC teams in Duke, North Carolina, and Wake Forest. Six of the teams scored at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships last season in Oregon, NC A&T (M&W), UNC (M&W), Duke (W), and High Point University (W).

Day 1 Schedule of Events