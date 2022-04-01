Connect with us

How to watch the 2022 Vertklasse Meeting?

High Point University will host the 2022 Vertklasse Meeting this weekend and you can watch all the live streaming coverage on ESPN+. Day 1 schedule, live results and updates are also available.

Published

Vertklasse-Meeting-2022-Live
Vertklasse Meeting 2022 Live

It’s another busy weekend of live track and field coverage and fans can expect some exciting competition at One University Parkway when High Point University its annual marquee meet the Vertklasse Meeting.

Where to watch the 2022 Vertklasse Meeting?

Several of the nation’s top programs will be sending squads to the meeting, which will be streamed live online on both Friday and Saturday, April 1-2.

Final Schedule | Flash Results | Performance List | ESPN+ Friday | ESPN+ Saturday

Media Coverage: Live results from this weekend’s meet will be available via Flash Results as will all High Point University home meets this season. Both Friday and Saturday competitions will be streamed live on ESPN+, with coverage starting when the main running events start each day. Live streaming will begin on Friday at 3:25 pm ET and Saturday at 2:30 pm.

The 2022 Vertklasse Meeting will see High Point welcoming programs such as ACC teams North Carolina, Duke, and Wake Forest, as well as Liberty, North Carolina A&T, and Florida Atlantic.

The Field: App State, Barton, Campbell, Charlotte, Coker, Concord, Davidson, Denison, Duke, Elon, Fayetteville St., Florida Atlantic, Gardner-Webb, Georgian Court, Glenville St, High Point, Lees-McRae, Lenior Rhyne, Liberty, Louisburg College, Meredith, Methodist, Mount St. Mary’s, NC A&T, NC Central, North Carolina Wesleyan, Patrick Henry, Pfeiffer, Roanoke, Shaw, St Augustine’s, UNC, UNC-Asheville, Wake Forest, Wheeling, William Peace, Winston Salem State, and Winthrop.

Field Notes: The field includes three ACC teams in Duke, North Carolina, and Wake Forest. Six of the teams scored at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships last season in Oregon, NC A&T (M&W), UNC (M&W), Duke (W), and High Point University (W).

Day 1 Schedule of Events

DayStartFriday Running EventsRndStart ListResult
Friday3:00 PMWomen 3000 M SteeplechaseFinalStart ListResult
Friday3:30 PMMen 3000 M SteeplechaseFinalStart ListResult
Friday3:50 PMWomen 1500 MFinalsStart ListResult
Friday4:40 PMMen 1500 MFinalsStart ListResult
Friday5:20 PMWomen 5000 MFinalsStart ListResult
Friday6:00 PMMen 5000 MFinalsStart ListResult
Friday6:40 PMMen 10000 MFinalStart ListResult
Friday7:20 PMWomen 10000 MFinalStart ListResult
DayStartFriday Field EventsRndStart ListResult
Friday10:00 AMMen Hammer EliteFinalStart ListResult
Friday10:00 AMMen High Jump Group BFinalsStart ListResult
Friday11:00 AMMen HammerFinalsStart ListResult
Friday12:00 PM*Women High Jump Group BFinalsStart ListResult
Friday12:00 PMWomen Shot Put EliteFinalStart ListResult
Fridayfollows EliteWomen Shot PutFinalsStart ListResult
Friday1:00 PM*Women JavelinFinalsStart ListResult
Friday2:00 PMMen Pole Vault Group BFinalsStart ListResult
Friday3:00 PM*Men Shot Put EliteFinalStart ListResult
Fridayfollows EliteMen Shot PutFinalsStart ListResult
Friday4:00 PM*Men JavelinFinalsStart ListResult
Friday4:30 PM*Women Pole Vault Group BFinalsStart ListResult

