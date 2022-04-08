BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Live track and field competition returns to College Station for back-to-back weekends, starting on Friday (8) when the Texas A&M men’s and women’s track and field teams play hosts to the 44 Farms Team Invitational at E.B. Cushing Stadium. The meeting will take place on Friday, 8 April and Saturday, 9 April.

How to watch the 44 Farms Team Invitational live?

The live streaming coverage of the meeting is on ESPN+ while those unable to attend or watch the live streaming coverage can follow the live results provided by flashresults.com. LIVE RESULTS | LIVE STREAM (DAY 1) | LIVE STREAM (DAY 2)

Friday’s competition is slated to begin with multi-event competitions at 12:15 p.m. CT / 1:15 pm ET, followed by the night’s running events at 8:00 p.m. CT. Saturday continues with the multi-events at 10:15 a.m. CT, and the running events at 6:30 p.m. Read more: How to watch the 2022 John McDonnell Invitational?

General admission to the meet starts at $7 for adults and $4 for youth. Tickets can be purchased at 12thman.com/tracktickets or at the E.B. Cushing stadium ticket office. Friday parking will be $5 (cash only) until 6:30 p.m. and $10 (cash only) after that.

Saturday parking lots will be $10 (cash only) all day. Texas A&M permit holders may park for free and must show their barcode upon entry all weekend.

What are the teams attending the 44 Farms Team Invitational?

Notable teams visiting the Brazos Valley include Baylor who ranks No. 5 in the men’s poll and No. 7 in the women’s rankings. Other regional teams traveling to Aggieland include Purdue, Rice, Texas State, Sam Houston State, UTSA, among other regional programs.

Texas A&M head coach Pat Henry spoke ahead of the meeting this week.

“It’s great to have a group involved with track & field and 44 Farms has jumped in to sponsor our meet,” Henry said on the school’s website.

“It’s just great to see 44 Farms committed to our sport and do this for us. We’re going to put about 80-90 athletes on the track this weekend and it gives a lot of family members the opportunity to watch because most of those kids are Texans.

“We have a lot of in-state schools coming and like that kind of competition. Purdue is coming and Baylor brings a really good squad down. It’ll be a really good competition on both sides.”

Follow other track and field coverage, news, and report from our homepage here and results page here.